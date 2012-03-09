FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Fuel Oil-Prompt spread flips into contango
March 9, 2012 / 12:05 PM / in 6 years

Asia Fuel Oil-Prompt spread flips into contango

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 9 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil market sank on Friday, with the price difference
between the prompt March and April contracts flipping into negative territory for the first time in more than a
year on lacklustre demand due to high prices.	
    The March/April spread closed at a contango of 50 cents a tonne, switching from a backwardation of $1.25 a
tonne in the previous session, according to Reuters data. 	
    Refining margins also weakened by close to $2, widening to over $8.00 a barrel, as fixed-price levels fell
despite higher crude prices.	
    Premiums in the spot physical market also tanked, with players offering prompt cargoes at prices equivalent
to discounted levels to Singapore spot quotes.	
    Asian bunker premiums, the price spread between fuel oil cargo values and ex-wharf marine fuel prices, for
the third quarter are expected to be in the single-digit region, with second quarter term offers falling to
$7.00 a tonne. 	
    With the Asian market losing Chinese demand support, more European barrels may head to the United States
instead, with the arbitrage window between the regions also opened, traders said.	
    China's implied oil demand may fall in the second quarter of this year as economic growth weakens and
refineries undergo maintenance, analyst said. 	
    Net fuel imports fell 36.3 percent from a year earlier to 1.09 million tonnes in January, Chinese customs
data showed. 	
    In its February report, the International Energy Agency (IEA) revised China's oil demand growth down to 3.9
percent, or 371,000 bpd for this year, based on a GDP expansion of 8.2 percent. The IEA estimated in January
China's oil demand to grow 4.3 percent, or 410,000 bpd, this year. 	
	
 TENDERS/SPOT                                                                                                  
 ISSUER               BUY/SELL          GRADE     VOL ('000T)   LAYCAN        BASIS          PRICE
 Indian Oil Corp      Sell              380cst    30KT          April 2-4     March 14       March 15
                                                                (Chennai)                    
                                                                                                               
 CASH TRADES                                                                                                   
 Grade                Seller            Buyer     Vol           Laycan        Price          Price (equivalent 
                                                                              (Transaction)  to Singapore spot)
 380cst               Kuo Oil           Brightoi  20KT          April 4-8                    +$1.00
                                        l                                                    
 180cst               Gunvor            Mercuria  20KT          March         $737.00                          
                                                                29-April 2                   
 380cst               Kuo Oil           PetroChi  20KT          March 24-28                  $0.00
                                        na                                                   
 180cst               PetroChina        BP        20KT          April 4-8                    $0.00
                                                                                                               
 CASH ($/T)           ASIA CLOSE        Change    % Change      Prev Close    RIC                              
 Cargo - 180cst       $737.50           -$10.10   -1.35         $747.60       FO180-SIN                        
 Diff - 180cst        -$0.10            -$1.35    -108.00       $1.25         FO180-SIN-DIF                    
 Cargo - 380cst       $727.90           -$10.15   -1.38         $738.05       FO380-SIN                        
 Diff - 380cst        $0.55             -$0.60    -52.17        $1.15         FO380-SIN-DIF                    
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)-   $729.00           -$11.00   -1.49         $740.00       BK380-B-SIN                      
 380cst                                                                                      
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)    $1.10             -$0.85    -43.59        $1.95                                          
 Premium                                                                                     
                                                                                                               
 SWAPS  ($/T)         ASIA CLOSE (0830  Change    % Change      Prev Close    RIC                              
                      GMT)                                                                   
 Brent M1             $125.21           $0.13     0.10          $125.08       BRENTSGMc1     
 180cst M1            $737.38           -$9.50    -1.27         $746.88       FO180SGSWMc1   
 180cst M1/M2         -$0.50            -$1.75    -140.00       $1.25         FO180SGSDMc1   
 180cst M2            $737.88           -$7.75    -1.04         $745.63       FO180SGSWMc2   
 Visco M1             $10.25            $1.00     10.81         $9.25         FOVISSGDFMc1   
 Visco M2             $10.25            $0.50     5.13          $9.75         FOVISSGDFMc2   
 380cst M1            $727.13           -$10.50   -1.42         $737.63       FO380SGSWMc1   
 380cst M1/M2         -$0.50            -$2.25    -128.57       $1.75         FO380SGSDMc1   
 380cst M2            $727.63           -$8.25    -1.12         $735.88       FO380SGSWMc2   
 Cracks 180-Dubai M1  -$8.24            -$1.50    22.26         -$6.74        FO180SGCKMc1   
 Cracks 180-Dubai M2  -$7.36            -$1.26    20.66         -$6.10        FO180SGCKMc2   
 East-West M1         $39.75            -$2.00    -4.79         $41.75        FOSGEWMc1      
 East-West M2         $36.75            -$1.25    -3.29         $38.00        FOSGEWMc2      
 Barges M1            $697.63           -$7.50    -1.06         $705.13       HFOFARAAMc1    
 Barges M1/M2         -$3.50            -$1.00    40.00         -$2.50        HFOFARAASMc1   
 Barges M2            $701.13           -$6.50    -0.92         $707.63       HFOFARAAMc2    
 Crack Barges-Brent   -$17.34           -$1.13    6.97          -$16.21       HFOFARAACMc1   
 M1                                                                                          
 Crack Barges-Brent   -$16.78           -$0.96    6.07          -$15.82       HFOFARAACMc2   
 M2                                                                                          
                                                                                                               
 SWAP TRADES                                                                                                   
 Contract             Price range       Vols      Price range   Vols ('000T)                                   
                      (Curr)            ('000T)   (Prev)                                     
 180cst March         $737.00-$738.75   20        NIL                                                          
 180cst April         $736.75-$738.25   160       $743.75-$745  230                                            
                                                  .75                                        
 180cst March/April   $0.00-$0.25       110       $1.00-$2.00   95                                             
 180cst April/May     $0.25-$1.50       280       $2.50-$3.00   200                                            
 180cst May/June      $2.00-$2.25       225       $3.50-$4.00   215                                            
 180cst June/July     $2.50-$2.75       35        $3.50-$4.10   125                                            
 180cst Q2/Q3         $7.00-$8.50       270       $10.65-$12.7  385                                            
                                                  5                                          
 180cst Q3/Q4         $8.75-$10.50      180       $11.50-$12.7  165                                            
                                                  5                                          
 June viscosity       $10.25            5         NIL                                                          
 Barges Q4/Q1         $12.00            15        NIL                                                          
 E-W May              $34.75            10        NIL                                                          
 	
	
 (Reporting by Jasmin Choo and Lee Yen Nee; Editing by William Hardy)

