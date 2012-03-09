Asia Fuel Oil-Prompt spread flips into contango

SINGAPORE, March 9 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil market sank on Friday, with the price difference between the prompt March and April contracts flipping into negative territory for the first time in more than a year on lacklustre demand due to high prices. The March/April spread closed at a contango of 50 cents a tonne, switching from a backwardation of $1.25 a tonne in the previous session, according to Reuters data. Refining margins also weakened by close to $2, widening to over $8.00 a barrel, as fixed-price levels fell despite higher crude prices. Premiums in the spot physical market also tanked, with players offering prompt cargoes at prices equivalent to discounted levels to Singapore spot quotes. Asian bunker premiums, the price spread between fuel oil cargo values and ex-wharf marine fuel prices, for the third quarter are expected to be in the single-digit region, with second quarter term offers falling to $7.00 a tonne. With the Asian market losing Chinese demand support, more European barrels may head to the United States instead, with the arbitrage window between the regions also opened, traders said. China's implied oil demand may fall in the second quarter of this year as economic growth weakens and refineries undergo maintenance, analyst said. Net fuel imports fell 36.3 percent from a year earlier to 1.09 million tonnes in January, Chinese customs data showed. In its February report, the International Energy Agency (IEA) revised China's oil demand growth down to 3.9 percent, or 371,000 bpd for this year, based on a GDP expansion of 8.2 percent. The IEA estimated in January China's oil demand to grow 4.3 percent, or 410,000 bpd, this year. TENDERS/SPOT ISSUER BUY/SELL GRADE VOL ('000T) LAYCAN BASIS PRICE Indian Oil Corp Sell 380cst 30KT April 2-4 March 14 March 15 (Chennai) CASH TRADES Grade Seller Buyer Vol Laycan Price Price (equivalent (Transaction) to Singapore spot) 380cst Kuo Oil Brightoi 20KT April 4-8 +$1.00 l 180cst Gunvor Mercuria 20KT March $737.00 29-April 2 380cst Kuo Oil PetroChi 20KT March 24-28 $0.00 na 180cst PetroChina BP 20KT April 4-8 $0.00 CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Cargo - 180cst $737.50 -$10.10 -1.35 $747.60 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst -$0.10 -$1.35 -108.00 $1.25 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst $727.90 -$10.15 -1.38 $738.05 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst $0.55 -$0.60 -52.17 $1.15 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- $729.00 -$11.00 -1.49 $740.00 BK380-B-SIN 380cst Bunker (Ex-wharf) $1.10 -$0.85 -43.59 $1.95 Premium SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE (0830 Change % Change Prev Close RIC GMT) Brent M1 $125.21 $0.13 0.10 $125.08 BRENTSGMc1 180cst M1 $737.38 -$9.50 -1.27 $746.88 FO180SGSWMc1 180cst M1/M2 -$0.50 -$1.75 -140.00 $1.25 FO180SGSDMc1 180cst M2 $737.88 -$7.75 -1.04 $745.63 FO180SGSWMc2 Visco M1 $10.25 $1.00 10.81 $9.25 FOVISSGDFMc1 Visco M2 $10.25 $0.50 5.13 $9.75 FOVISSGDFMc2 380cst M1 $727.13 -$10.50 -1.42 $737.63 FO380SGSWMc1 380cst M1/M2 -$0.50 -$2.25 -128.57 $1.75 FO380SGSDMc1 380cst M2 $727.63 -$8.25 -1.12 $735.88 FO380SGSWMc2 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -$8.24 -$1.50 22.26 -$6.74 FO180SGCKMc1 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -$7.36 -$1.26 20.66 -$6.10 FO180SGCKMc2 East-West M1 $39.75 -$2.00 -4.79 $41.75 FOSGEWMc1 East-West M2 $36.75 -$1.25 -3.29 $38.00 FOSGEWMc2 Barges M1 $697.63 -$7.50 -1.06 $705.13 HFOFARAAMc1 Barges M1/M2 -$3.50 -$1.00 40.00 -$2.50 HFOFARAASMc1 Barges M2 $701.13 -$6.50 -0.92 $707.63 HFOFARAAMc2 Crack Barges-Brent -$17.34 -$1.13 6.97 -$16.21 HFOFARAACMc1 M1 Crack Barges-Brent -$16.78 -$0.96 6.07 -$15.82 HFOFARAACMc2 M2 SWAP TRADES Contract Price range Vols Price range Vols ('000T) (Curr) ('000T) (Prev) 180cst March $737.00-$738.75 20 NIL 180cst April $736.75-$738.25 160 $743.75-$745 230 .75 180cst March/April $0.00-$0.25 110 $1.00-$2.00 95 180cst April/May $0.25-$1.50 280 $2.50-$3.00 200 180cst May/June $2.00-$2.25 225 $3.50-$4.00 215 180cst June/July $2.50-$2.75 35 $3.50-$4.10 125 180cst Q2/Q3 $7.00-$8.50 270 $10.65-$12.7 385 5 180cst Q3/Q4 $8.75-$10.50 180 $11.50-$12.7 165 5 June viscosity $10.25 5 NIL Barges Q4/Q1 $12.00 15 NIL E-W May $34.75 10 NIL (Reporting by Jasmin Choo and Lee Yen Nee; Editing by William Hardy)