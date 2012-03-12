FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Fuel Oil-Prompt spread back to backwardation
#Energy
March 12, 2012 / 12:00 PM / 6 years ago

Asia Fuel Oil-Prompt spread back to backwardation

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 12 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil market strengthened slightly with the price difference
between the prompt March and April contracts flipping back into backwardation after slipping into a contango for the
first time in more than a year on Friday.	
    The March/April spread settled at a backwardation of 13 cents versus Friday's close of minus 50 cents, Reuters
data showed.	
    However, margins for fuel oil were pegged at a discount of about $8 a barrel, about 20 cents firmer from the
previous session, reflecting a sluggish market.	
    Deteriorating fuel oil margins have limited the price levels for Middle East crudes like Abu Dhabi's Murban.	
    Fuel oil has remained sluggish since the start of March due to heavy arbitrage arrivals from the West. Reuters
data shows that more than 5 million tonnes of fuel oil is due to land in Asia this month. 	
    The supply flows mirrors February imports from the West, and is likely to keep the market in Asia weighed down
into early April.	
    	
 TENDERS/SPOT                                                                                                        
 ISSUER                 AWARDEE           BUY/SELL  GRADE         VOL ('000T)  LAYCAN             PRICE PER TONNE
 Indian Oil Corp        Gunvor                      180cst        15           March 25-27        -$20/-$21
                                                                               (Haldia)           
 Reliance               Shell                       Cbfs          45           March 28-29        ME380 -$20
                                                                               (Jamnagar)         
 Reliance               Trafigura                   Cbfs          40           March 23-25        ME380 -$20
                                                                               (Jamnagar)         
                                                                  70           March 14-15                           
                                                                               (Jamnagar)         
 BAPCO                  Gulf Petchem                380cst        50           March 13-16        ME380 -$1/flat
 BPCL                                     Sell      380cst        30           March 27-29        March 12 (March 13)
                                                                               (Mumbai)           
 Essar                                    Sell      380cst        60           March 27-29        March 12 (March 13)
                                                                               (Vadinar)          
                                                                                                  
 CASH TRADES                                                                                                         
 Grade                  Seller            Buyer     Vol           Laycan       Price                                 
                                                                               (Transaction)      
 180cst                 Gunvor            BP        20KT          April 7-11   $740.00                               
 380cst                 Kuo Oil           Brightoi  40KT          March 27-31  $726.75                               
                                          l                                                       
 180cst                 Gunvor            BP        20KT          April 7-11   $740.00                               
 380cst                 Kuo Oil           Mercuria  40KT          March 27-31  $726.75                               
 380cst                 METS              Vitol     20KT          March 27-31  $727.00                               
 380cst                 Hin Leong         Shell     40KT          March 27-31  $727.00                               
 180cst                 Gunvor            Brightoi  20KT          April 1-5    Apr avg +$10.50                       
                                          l                                                       
                                                                                                                     
 CASH ($/T)             ASIA CLOSE        Change    % Change      Prev Close   RIC                                   
 Cargo - 180cst         $739.40           $1.90     0.26          $737.50      FO180-SIN                             
 Diff - 180cst          $0.13             $0.23     -230.00       -$0.10       FO180-SIN-DIF                         
 Cargo - 380cst         $728.45           $0.55     0.08          $727.90      FO380-SIN                             
 Diff - 380cst          -$0.50            -$1.05    -190.91       $0.55        FO380-SIN-DIF                         
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)-     $731.00           $2.00     0.27          $729.00      BK380-B-SIN                           
 380cst                                                                                           
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)      $2.55             $1.45     131.82        $1.10                                              
 Premium                                                                                          
                                                                                                                     
 SWAPS  ($/T)           ASIA CLOSE (0830  Change    % Change      Prev Close   RIC                                   
                        GMT)                                                                      
 Brent M1               $125.53           $0.32     0.26          $125.21      BRENTSGMc1         
 180cst M1              $739.38           $2.00     0.27          $737.38      FO180SGSWMc1       
 180cst M1/M2           $0.13             $0.63     -126.00       -$0.50       FO180SGSDMc1       
 180cst M2              $739.25           $1.37     0.19          $737.88      FO180SGSWMc2       
 Visco M1               $10.38            $0.13     1.27          $10.25       FOVISSGDFMc1       
 Visco M2               $10.38            $0.13     1.27          $10.25       FOVISSGDFMc2       
 380cst M1              $729.00           $1.87     0.26          $727.13      FO380SGSWMc1       
 380cst M1/M2           $0.13             $0.63     -126.00       -$0.50       FO380SGSDMc1       
 380cst M2              $728.88           $1.25     0.17          $727.63      FO380SGSWMc2       
 Cracks 180-Dubai M1    -$8.04            $0.20     -2.43         -$8.24       FO180SGCKMc1       
 Cracks 180-Dubai M2    -$7.07            $0.30     -4.07         -$7.37       FO180SGCKMc2       
 East-West M1           $36.25            -$3.50    -8.81         $39.75       FOSGEWMc1          
 East-West M2           $35.00            -$1.75    -4.76         $36.75       FOSGEWMc2          
 Barges M1              $703.13           $5.50     0.79          $697.63      HFOFARAAMc1        
 Barges M1/M2           -$1.13            $2.37     -67.71        -$3.50       HFOFARAASMc1       
 Barges M2              $704.25           $3.12     0.44          $701.13      HFOFARAAMc2        
 Crack Barges-Brent M1  -$17.18           $0.16     -0.92         -$17.34      HFOFARAACMc1       
 Crack Barges-Brent M2  -$16.54           $0.24     -1.43         -$16.78      HFOFARAACMc2       
                                                                                                                     
 SWAP TRADES                                                                                                         
 Contract               Price range       Vols      Price range   Vols                                               
                        (Curr)            ('000T)   (Prev)        ('000T)                         
 180cst March           $739.00-$739.50   65        $737.00-$738  20                                                 
                                                    .75                                           
 180cst April           $739.00-$741.00   90        $736.75-$738  160                                                
                                                    .25                                           
 180cst March/April     $0.00             10        $0.00-$0.25   110                                                
 180cst April/May       $0.00-$0.75       135       $0.25-$1.50   280                                                
 180cst May/June        $2.25-$3.00       30        $2.00-$2.25   225                                                
 180cst June/July       $2.85-$3.00       10        $2.50-$2.75   35                                                 
 180cst Q2/Q3           $7.25-$9.25       135       $7.00-$8.50   270                                                
 180cst Q3/Q4           $10.50-$10.75     75        $8.75-$10.50  180                                                
 March viscosity        $11.00            5         NIL                                                              
 April viscosity        $11.00            5         NIL                                                              
 	
    	
	
	
 (Reporting by  Luke Pachymuthu and Lee Yen Nee, editing by William Hardy)

