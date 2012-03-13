Asia Fuel Oil-Firmer but outlook stays sluggish

SINGAPORE, March 13 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil market extended its gains on Tuesday, with the April/May and May/June timespreads up by nearly two dollars and refining margins narrowing by more than a dollar, as the market recovered from the previous week's sell-off. Players, seeing a value-buy for the April/May contract, bought heavily into the second-month spread, with more than 370,000 tonnes transacted. The spread climbed to $2.13 by the Asian close from just 25 cents a tonne in the previous session. Premiums for spot cargoes also improved, with the 380-centistoke (cst) grade seeing higher bids to close at 38 cents, compared to a discount of 50 cents on Monday. However, fundamentals still point to a sluggish market. Singapore marine fuel sales for February sank to a two-year low of 3.09 million tonnes as demand remained dampened by high prices linked to strong crude benchmarks, official data showed on Tuesday. Demand for the 380-centistoke (cst) grade was down to 2.4 million tonnes, slipping under the 2.5-million-tonne mark for the first time since 2010 as well. Spot bunker premiums, the price spread between fuel oil cargo values and ex-wharf marine fuel prices, continued to narrow, slipping to 70 cents, down from the previous day's premium of $2.55 a tonne. Indian refiner Essar Oil also sold a March 27-29 loading parcel from Vadinar at lower price levels. The end-March lifting lot was sold to Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC) at a discount of $15.00-$16.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes, free-on-board (FOB) basis, steeper than its previous mid-March cargo at a premium of $5.00-$6.00 a tonne to Middle East spot quotes, FOB. TENDERS/SPOT ISSUER AWARDEE BUY/SE GRADE VOL LAYCAN PRICE PER LL ('000T) TONNE Essar ENOC 380cst 60 March 27-29 -$15/-$16 (Vadinar) Tata Buy LSFO 3x25 April-July March 14 (Mumbai) (March 19) CASH TRADES Grade Seller Buyer Vol Laycan Price (Transaction) 380cst Hin Leong Gunvor 20KT March $738.00 28-April 1 380cst Koch Mercur 25KT March $739.00 ia 28-April 1 CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Cargo - 180cst $751.65 $12.25 1.66 $739.40 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst $0.30 $0.18 140.00 $0.13 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst $740.30 $11.85 1.63 $728.45 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst $0.38 $0.88 -176.00 -$0.50 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 380cst $741.00 $10.00 1.37 $731.00 BK380-B-SIN Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium $0.70 -$1.85 -72.55 $2.55 SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 $125.85 $0.32 0.25 $125.53 BRENTSGMc1 180cst M1 $751.63 $12.25 1.66 $739.38 FO180SGSWMc1 180cst M1/M2 $0.50 $0.37 284.62 $0.13 FO180SGSDMc1 180cst M2 $751.13 $11.88 1.61 $739.25 FO180SGSWMc2 Visco M1 $11.00 $0.62 5.97 $10.38 FOVISSGDFMc1 Visco M2 $11.75 $1.37 13.20 $10.38 FOVISSGDFMc2 380cst M1 $740.63 $11.63 1.60 $729.00 FO380SGSWMc1 380cst M1/M2 $1.25 $1.12 861.54 $0.13 FO380SGSDMc1 380cst M2 $739.38 $10.50 1.44 $728.88 FO380SGSWMc2 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -$6.82 $1.22 -15.17 -$8.04 FO180SGCKMc1 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -$6.11 $0.96 -13.58 -$7.07 FO180SGCKMc2 East-West M1 $35.50 -$0.75 -2.07 $36.25 FOSGEWMc1 East-West M2 $34.50 -$0.50 -1.43 $35.00 FOSGEWMc2 Barges M1 $716.13 $13.00 1.85 $703.13 HFOFARAAMc1 Barges M1/M2 -$0.50 $0.63 -55.75 -$1.13 HFOFARAASMc1 Barges M2 $716.63 $12.38 1.76 $704.25 HFOFARAAMc2 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -$15.60 $1.58 -9.20 -$17.18 HFOFARAACMc1 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -$15.44 $1.10 -6.65 -$16.54 HFOFARAACMc2 SWAP TRADES Contract Price range Vols Price range Vols (Curr) ('000T) (Prev) ('000T) 180cst March $751.00-$751.50 40 $739.00-$739.50 65 180cst April $749.00-$751.00 75 $739.00-$741.00 90 180cst March/April $1.00 5 $0.00 10 180cst April/May $1.85-$2.00 380 $0.00-$0.75 135 180cst May/June $3.75 125 $2.25-$3.00 30 180cst June/July $5.00 50 $2.85-$3.00 10 380cst March $740.50-$740.75 10 NIL 380cst April $739.00-$739.50 10 NIL May viscosity $11.50-$11.75 10 NIL (Reporting by Jasmin Choo and Lee Yen Nee, editing by Anthony Barker)