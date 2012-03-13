FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Asia Fuel Oil-Firmer but outlook stays sluggish
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
March 13, 2012 / 12:20 PM / in 6 years

Asia Fuel Oil-Firmer but outlook stays sluggish

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 13 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil market extended its gains on Tuesday,
with the April/May and May/June timespreads up by nearly two dollars and refining margins
narrowing by more than a dollar, as the market recovered from the previous week's sell-off.	
    Players, seeing a value-buy for the April/May contract, bought heavily into the second-month
spread, with more than 370,000 tonnes transacted.	
    The spread climbed to $2.13 by the Asian close from just 25 cents a tonne in the previous
session.   	
    Premiums for spot cargoes also improved, with the 380-centistoke (cst) grade seeing higher
bids to close at 38 cents, compared to a discount of 50 cents on Monday.	
    However, fundamentals still point to a sluggish market.	
    Singapore marine fuel sales for February sank to a two-year low of 3.09 million tonnes as
demand remained dampened by high prices linked to strong crude benchmarks, official data showed
on Tuesday. 	
    Demand for the 380-centistoke (cst) grade was down to 2.4 million tonnes, slipping under the
2.5-million-tonne mark for the first time since 2010 as well. 	
    Spot bunker premiums, the price spread between fuel oil cargo values and ex-wharf marine
fuel prices, continued to narrow, slipping to 70 cents, down from the previous day's premium of
$2.55 a tonne.	
    Indian refiner Essar Oil also sold a March 27-29 loading parcel from Vadinar at lower price
levels.	
    The end-March lifting lot was sold to Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC) at a discount of
$15.00-$16.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes, free-on-board (FOB) basis, steeper than its
previous mid-March cargo at a premium of $5.00-$6.00 a tonne to Middle East spot quotes, FOB.
    	
 TENDERS/SPOT                                                                           
 ISSUER          AWARDEE       BUY/SE  GRADE      VOL         LAYCAN         PRICE PER 
                               LL                 ('000T)                    TONNE
 Essar           ENOC                  380cst     60          March 27-29    -$15/-$16
                                                              (Vadinar)      
 Tata                          Buy     LSFO       3x25        April-July     March 14 
                                                              (Mumbai)       (March 19)
                                                                             
 CASH TRADES                                                                            
 Grade           Seller        Buyer   Vol        Laycan      Price                     
                                                              (Transaction)  
 380cst          Hin Leong     Gunvor  20KT       March       $738.00                   
                                                  28-April 1                 
 380cst          Koch          Mercur  25KT       March       $739.00                   
                               ia                 28-April 1                 
 	
 CASH ($/T)                   ASIA CLOSE    Change  % Change   Prev      RIC
                                                               Close     
 Cargo - 180cst               $751.65       $12.25  1.66       $739.40   FO180-SIN
 Diff - 180cst                $0.30         $0.18   140.00     $0.13     FO180-SIN-DIF
 Cargo - 380cst               $740.30       $11.85  1.63       $728.45   FO380-SIN
 Diff - 380cst                $0.38         $0.88   -176.00    -$0.50    FO380-SIN-DIF
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 380cst    $741.00       $10.00  1.37       $731.00   BK380-B-SIN
 Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium    $0.70         -$1.85  -72.55     $2.55                  
                                                                                      
 SWAPS  ($/T)                 ASIA CLOSE    Change  % Change   Prev      RIC
                              (0830 GMT)                       Close     
 Brent M1                     $125.85       $0.32   0.25       $125.53   BRENTSGMc1
 180cst M1                    $751.63       $12.25  1.66       $739.38   FO180SGSWMc1
 180cst M1/M2                 $0.50         $0.37   284.62     $0.13     FO180SGSDMc1
 180cst M2                    $751.13       $11.88  1.61       $739.25   FO180SGSWMc2
 Visco M1                     $11.00        $0.62   5.97       $10.38    FOVISSGDFMc1
 Visco M2                     $11.75        $1.37   13.20      $10.38    FOVISSGDFMc2
 380cst M1                    $740.63       $11.63  1.60       $729.00   FO380SGSWMc1
 380cst M1/M2                 $1.25         $1.12   861.54     $0.13     FO380SGSDMc1
 380cst M2                    $739.38       $10.50  1.44       $728.88   FO380SGSWMc2
 Cracks 180-Dubai M1          -$6.82        $1.22   -15.17     -$8.04    FO180SGCKMc1
 Cracks 180-Dubai M2          -$6.11        $0.96   -13.58     -$7.07    FO180SGCKMc2
 East-West M1                 $35.50        -$0.75  -2.07      $36.25    FOSGEWMc1
 East-West M2                 $34.50        -$0.50  -1.43      $35.00    FOSGEWMc2
 Barges M1                    $716.13       $13.00  1.85       $703.13   HFOFARAAMc1
 Barges M1/M2                 -$0.50        $0.63   -55.75     -$1.13    HFOFARAASMc1
 Barges M2                    $716.63       $12.38  1.76       $704.25   HFOFARAAMc2
 Crack Barges-Brent M1        -$15.60       $1.58   -9.20      -$17.18   HFOFARAACMc1
 Crack Barges-Brent M2        -$15.44       $1.10   -6.65      -$16.54   HFOFARAACMc2
 	
 SWAP TRADES                                                       
 Contract             Price range        Vols     Price range      Vols 
                      (Curr)             ('000T)  (Prev)           ('000T)
 180cst March         $751.00-$751.50    40       $739.00-$739.50  65
 180cst April         $749.00-$751.00    75       $739.00-$741.00  90
 180cst March/April   $1.00              5        $0.00            10
 180cst April/May     $1.85-$2.00        380      $0.00-$0.75      135
 180cst May/June      $3.75              125      $2.25-$3.00      30
 180cst June/July     $5.00              50       $2.85-$3.00      10
 380cst March         $740.50-$740.75    10       NIL              
 380cst April         $739.00-$739.50    10       NIL              
 May viscosity        $11.50-$11.75      10       NIL              
 	
 (Reporting by Jasmin Choo and Lee Yen Nee, editing by Anthony Barker)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.