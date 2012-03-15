FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Asia Fuel Oil-Premiums improve, supplies still heavy
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
March 15, 2012 / 11:46 AM / 6 years ago

Asia Fuel Oil-Premiums improve, supplies still heavy

Reuters Staff

11 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 15 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil spot premiums improved on Thursday, with differentials for both
180-centistoke (cst) and 380-cst grades edging up as outright prices eased on slightly lower crude.	
    A total of nine physical deals were done during the trading window. Despite the lower price levels, sellers continued to
price cargoes on a flat-price basis, still drawing profit as those supplies were purchased when prices were lower.	
    The market remained amply supplied, with Singapore fuel oil stocks peaking at an 11-month high of 21.913 million barrels
for the week ended March 14, data from International Enterprise showed. 	
    Imports from Western countries were close to 822,000 tonnes, more than doubling from last week's 400,000 tonnes and
bringing March arrival total volume to 1.222 million tonnes so far.	
    However, available supplies from Europe may tighten ahead. Russian fuel oil exports may be affected by the expected
increase in fuel oil export duty to 90 percent of the fee on crude oil, from the current 66 percent, starting in April or May.
 	
    Western arbitrage volumes scheduled to land in Asia for April stood at 2.4-2.5 million tonnes, with oil major BP
provisionally booking the ship Pluto Glory to move 260,000 tonnes. 	
    Europe may also find its low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) supplies drawn on as demand from the United States is expected to
rise.	
    Marine bunkers must meet a 1 percent sulphur limit come August 2012, under the International Maritime Organization's North
American Emission Control Area (ECA). This comes at a time when U.S. LSFO production and stocks have reached multi-year lows,
J.P. Morgan said in a note on Wednesday.	
    Over in the Middle East, Kuwait Petroleum sold 80,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for March 24-25 loading, to Bakri at an
undisclosed price. The refiner had also previously sold a March 12-13 lifting lot to Vitol.  	
    	
 TENDERS/SPOT                                                                                                                 
 ISSUER                  AWARDEE             BUY/SELL      GRADE               VOL ('000T)       LAYCAN         PRICE
 Korea/WP                                    Buy           HSFO                30                April 18-22    March 22
                                                                                                 (Pyong Taek)   
 Kuwait Petroleum Corp   Bakri                             380cst              80                March 24-25    unknown
                                                                                                 (Kuwait)       
 Kuwait Petroleum Corp   Vitol                             380cst              80                March 12-13    unknown
                                                                                                 (Kuwait)       
                                                                                                                
 CASH TRADES                                                                                                                  
 Grade                   Seller              Buyer         Vol                 Laycan            Price                        
                                                                                                 (Transaction)  
 380cst                  Conoco              Brightoil     20KT                April 6-10        MOPS +$0.00                  
 380cst                  Kuo Oil             Brightoil     20KT                April 10-14       $736.00                      
 380cst                  Conoco              Brightoil     20KT                April 10-14       MOPS +$1.00                  
 180cst                  Gunvor              BP            20KT                March 30-April 3  $749.00                      
 180cst                  Gunvor              BP            20KT                March 30-April 3  $749.00                      
 180cst                  Gunvor              BP            20KT                March 30-April 3  $749.00                      
 180cst                  Gunvor              BP            20KT                April 10-14       $749.50                      
 180cst                  Gunvor              BP            20KT                April 10-14       $749.50                      
 180cst                  PetroChina          BP            20KT                April 10-14       $749.50                      
                                                                                                                              
 CASH ($/T)              ASIA CLOSE          Change        % Change            Prev Close        RIC                          
 Cargo - 180cst          $749.10             -$4.45        -0.59               $753.55           FO180-SIN                    
 Diff - 180cst           $1.75               $0.30         20.69               $1.45             FO180-SIN-DIF                
 Cargo - 380cst          $735.90             -$5.30        -0.72               $741.20           FO380-SIN                    
 Diff - 380cst           $0.75               $0.35         87.50               $0.40             FO380-SIN-DIF                
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)-      $739.00             -$4.00        -0.54               $743.00           BK380-B-SIN                  
 380cst                                                                                                         
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)       $3.10               $1.30         72.22               $1.80                                          
 Premium                                                                                                        
                                                                                                                              
 SWAPS  ($/T)            ASIA CLOSE (0830    Change        % Change            Prev Close        RIC                          
                         GMT)                                                                                   
 Brent M1                $125.10             -$0.62        -0.49               $125.72           BRENTSGMc1     
 180cst M1               $747.50             -$4.63        -0.62               $752.13           FO180SGSWMc1   
 180cst M1/M2            $0.25               $0.25         n/a                 $0.00             FO180SGSDMc1   
 180cst M2               $747.25             -$4.88        -0.65               $752.13           FO180SGSWMc2   
 Visco M1                $12.25              $1.37         12.59               $10.88            FOVISSGDFMc1   
 Visco M2                $12.13              $0.50         4.30                $11.63            FOVISSGDFMc2   
 380cst M1               $735.25             -$6.00        -0.81               $741.25           FO380SGSWMc1   
 380cst M1/M2            $0.13               -$0.62        -82.67              $0.75             FO380SGSDMc1   
 380cst M2               $735.13             -$5.37        -0.73               $740.50           FO380SGSWMc2   
 Cracks 180-Dubai M1     -$6.89              -$0.33        5.03                -$6.56            FO180SGCKMc1   
 Cracks 180-Dubai M2     -$6.07              -$0.34        5.93                -$5.73            FO180SGCKMc2   
 East-West M1            $37.50              -$0.75        -1.96               $38.25            FOSGEWMc1      
 East-West M2            $35.75              -$1.50        -4.03               $37.25            FOSGEWMc2      
 Barges M1               $710.00             -$3.88        -0.54               $713.88           HFOFARAAMc1    
 Barges M1/M2            -$1.50              -$0.50        50.00               -$1.00            HFOFARAASMc1   
 Barges M2               $711.50             -$3.38        -0.47               $714.88           HFOFARAAMc2    
 Crack Barges-Brent M1   -$15.63             $0.11         -0.70               -$15.74           HFOFARAACMc1   
 Crack Barges-Brent M2   -$15.44             -$0.03        0.19                -$15.41           HFOFARAACMc2   
                                                                                                                              
 SWAP TRADES                                                                                                                  
 Contract                Price range (Curr)  Vols ('000T)  Price range (Prev)  Vols ('000T)                                   
 180cst April            $747.00-$748.00     55            $752.00-$752.75     120                                            
 180cst April/May        $1.25-$1.50         155           $1.25-$2.00         75                                             
 180cst May/June         $3.65               125           $3.25-$3.75         115                                            
 180cst June/July        $3.95               40            $3.50-$4.00         145                                            
 180cst July/August      $4.00               15            NIL                                                                
 180cst Q2/Q3            $9.50               135           $11.00-$11.50       60                                             
 180cst Q3/Q4            $12.00              75            $11.75-$12.00       60                                             
 380cst March            $735.00-$735.25     10            NIL                                                                
 380cst April            $735.00-$735.25     40            $740.25-$741.00     35                                             
 April viscosity         $12.50              35            $11.75              10                                             
 May viscosity           $12.00              30            $11.50              20                                             
 June viscosity          $11.75              10            NIL                                                                
 	
	
 (Reporting by Jasmin Choo and Lee Yen Nee, editing by William Hardy)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.