Asia Fuel Oil-Edges up on new pricing month
#Energy
March 16, 2012 / 12:45 PM / 6 years ago

Asia Fuel Oil-Edges up on new pricing month

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 16 (Reuters) - Asia fuel oil edged up on Friday as the market entered
into the new pricing month of April, with the premium between the April and May contracts
strengthening to over two dollars a tonne.	
    More than 150,000 tonnes of the April/May timespread were traded in the swaps market,
driving the spread up by a dollar to close at $2.38 a tonne.	
    Supplies from the West in April may ease slightly from March's heavy volumes, with arbitrage
volumes booked so far still hovering under 3 million tonnes. Vitol was seen provisionally
chartering the Montesperanza to move 130,000 tonnes from Rotterdam at the end of March. 	
    However, no trades were done during the physical trading window, with a significant gap
between the bids and offers made.   	
    "At the moment, there is just too much oil," a source said.	
    On top of heavy volumes from the West, around 550,000 to 600,000 tonnes of Iranian fuel oil
were exported to East Asia for March arrival. 	
    The 270,000-tonne Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) Hamoon, owned by the National Iranian
Tanker Co, is expected to arrive in Singapore around March 25, the third supertanker carrying
surplus volumes of Iranian oil into East Asia since the end of February. 	
    The Middle East is also facing a weak market, with ExxonMobil selling a 90,000-tonne April
1-2 loading lot from Yanbu to Middle Eastern trader Bakri. 	
    The parcel is said to be transacted at around a discount of $25.000 a tonne to Singapore
spot quotes, on free-on-board (FOB) basis, easing from the previous March 16-18 loading deal
done at a discount of $24.00-$24.00 a tonne.	
    	
 FUEL OIL                                                                                     
 TENDERS/SPOT                                                                                 
 ISSUER                    AWARDEE      BUY/SE  GRADE     VOL         LAYCAN         PRICE
                                        LL                ('000T)                    
 ExxonMobil                Bakri        SELL    700cst    90          April 1-2      -$25/T
                                                                      (Yanbu)        
                                                                                     
 CASH TRADES                                                                                  
 No trades                                                                                    
                                                                                              
 CASH ($/T)                ASIA CLOSE   Change  % Change  Prev Close  RIC                     
 Cargo - 180cst            $749.70      $0.60   0.08      $749.10     FO180-SIN               
 Diff - 180cst             $2.25        $0.50   28.57     $1.75       FO180-SIN-DIF           
 Cargo - 380cst            $735.90      $0.00   0.00      $735.90     FO380-SIN               
 Diff - 380cst             $1.25        $0.50   66.67     $0.75       FO380-SIN-DIF           
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)-        $739.00      $0.00   0.00      $739.00     BK380-B-SIN             
 380cst                                                                              
 	
 	
 SWAPS  ($/T)              ASIA CLOSE      Change   % Change          Prev Close   RIC
                           (0830 GMT)                                              
 Brent M1                  $123.42         -$1.28   -1.03             $124.70      BRENTSGMc1
 180cst M1                 $746.88         -$0.37   -0.05             $747.25      FO180SGSWMc1
 180cst M1/M2              $2.38           $1.00    72.46             $1.38        FO180SGSDMc1
 180cst M2                 $744.50         -$1.38   -0.19             $745.88      FO180SGSWMc2
 Visco M1                  $12.75          $0.62    5.11              $12.13       FOVISSGDFMc1
 Visco M2                  $12.50          $0.75    6.38              $11.75       FOVISSGDFMc2
 380cst M1                 $734.13         -$1.00   -0.14             $735.13      FO380SGSWMc1
 380cst M1/M2              $2.13           $1.13    113.00            $1.00        FO380SGSDMc1
 380cst M2                 $732.00         -$2.13   -0.29             $734.13      FO380SGSWMc2
 Cracks 180-Dubai M1       -$5.83          $1.06    -15.38            -$6.89       FO180SGCKMc1
 Cracks 180-Dubai M2       -$5.13          $0.94    -15.49            -$6.07       FO180SGCKMc2
 East-West M1              $37.50          $1.75    4.90              $35.75       FOSGEWMc1
 East-West M2              $37.25          $1.50    4.20              $35.75       FOSGEWMc2
 Barges M1                 $709.38         -$2.12   -0.30             $711.50      HFOFARAAMc1
 Barges M1/M2              $2.13           $0.75    54.35             $1.38        HFOFARAASMc1
 Barges M2                 $707.25         -$2.88   -0.41             $710.13      HFOFARAAMc2
 Crack Barges-Brent M1     -$14.61         $0.84    -5.44             -$15.45      HFOFARAACMc1
 Crack Barges-Brent M2     -$14.69         $0.82    -5.29             -$15.51      HFOFARAACMc2
                                                                                                
 SWAP TRADES                                                                                    
 Contract                  Price range     Vols     Price range       Vols                      
                           (Curr)          ('000T)  (Prev)            ('000T)      
 180cst March              $748.00         15       NIL                                         
 180cst April              $745.00-$747.0  45       $747.00-$748.00   55                        
                           0                                                       
 180cst March/April        $1.75           5        NIL                                         
 180cst April/May          $1.50-$2.30     175      $1.25-$1.50       155                       
 180cst May/June           $3.50-$4.10     110      $3.65             125                       
 180cst June/July          $4.00-$4.25     40       $3.95             40                        
 180cst July/August        $4.00-$4.25     30       $4.00             15                        
 180cst August/September   $4.25           10       NIL                                         
 180cst September/October  $4.25           10       NIL                                         
 180cst Q2/Q3              $11.50-$12.00   30       $9.50             135                       
 180cst Q3/Q4              $12.25          15       $12.00            75                        
 380cst April              $730.00-$734.0  40       $735.00-$735.25   40                        
                           0                                                       
 April viscosity           $12.50-$12.75   15       $12.50            35                        
 May viscosity             $12.25          30       $12.00            30                        
 June viscosity            $12.00          20       $11.75            10                        
 May/June viscosity        $0.25           10       NIL                                         
 	
	
 (Reporting by Jasmin Choo and Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Alison Birrane)

