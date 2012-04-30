FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Fuel Oil-Eases on ample supplies
#Energy
April 30, 2012 / 11:46 AM / 5 years ago

Asia Fuel Oil-Eases on ample supplies

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 30 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil market eased
on Monday, with fixed-price levels slipping, despite slightly
higher underlying crude benchmark prices, as the market remains
well-supplied.	
    With less than 100,000 tonnes traded for any individual
contract, the May 180-centistoke (cst) fixed-price level closed
75 cents lower at $726.13, while the May 380-cst contract lost
$1.50 to close at $715.50 a tonne. 	
    South Korea's Western Power (WP) purchased 60,000 tonnes of
fuel oil at lower price levels as well, with the utility paying
$755.00 a tonne on cost-and-freight (C&F) basis for two
30,000-tonne cargoes, to be delivered May 26-30 and June 6-10 to
Pyong Taek. 	
    This was lower than its previous mid-April delivery cargo
which was purchased at $770.00 a tonne, C&F.	
    In the Middle East, Pakistan State Oil (PSO) is also
expected to purchase 910,000 tonnes of fuel oil, for delivery
over May to July, at lower premiums. 	
    Of the 10 HSFO cargoes sought, Bakri is set to supply seven,
while traders Vitol and Trafigura had the lowest offers for the
remaining three cargoes. 	
    The premiums range between $35.84 and $41.84 per tonne over
Middle East quotes on a cost-and-freight (CFR) basis, compared
to $44.00-$46.00 a tonne for the previous tender purchase.	
    Trader Gunvor had the lowest offers for all four low-sulphur
cargoes at $108.87 per tonne over Middle East quotes.	
     India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HPCL) sold 30,000 tonnes
of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO), for May 8-12 lifting from
Vizag, to Emirates National Oil Corp (ENOC), which will likely
move the volumes to the Middle East market. 	
    The cargo was estimated to have transacted at a discount of
around $10.00-$11.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes on
free-on-board basis, similar to the previous March cargo which
was also sold to ENOC.  	
	
 TENDERS/SPOT                                                                                                
 ISSUER            BUY/SELL       GRADE      VOL       LAYCAN                   AWARDEE          PRICE
 Korea/WP          Buy            HSFO       30KT      May 26-30 (Pyong Taek)   Vitol/SK Energy  $755/T
                                             30KT      June 6-10 (Pyong Taek)                    
 India/HPCL        Sell           HSFO       25-30KT   May 8-12 (Vizag)         ENOC             unspecified
 India/Vadinar     Sell           VGO        60KT      May 10-15 (Vadinar)      Reliance         unspecified
 Pakistan/PSO      Buy            180cst     65KT      May 18-31                Vitol            $38.90/T
                                             65KT                               Trafigura        $39.39/T
                                             65KT                               Bakri            $35.84/T
                                             65KT      June-July                Bakri            $36.84/T
                                             65KT      June-July                Bakri            $37.74/T
                                             65KT      June-July                Bakri            $37.74/T
                                             65KT      June-July                Bakri            $37.74/T
                                             65KT      May-July                 Bakri            $37.74/T
                                             65KT      May-July                 Vitol            $39.78/T
                                             65KT      May-July                 Bakri            $41.84/T
                                  170cst     65KT      May 20-31                Gunvor           $108.87/T
                                             65KT      May 20-31                Gunvor           $108.87/T
                                             65KT      June-July                Gunvor           $108.87/T
                                             65KT      June-July                Gunvor           $108.87/T
                                                                                                 
 CASH TRADES                                                                                                 
 No trades                                                                                                   
    	
 FUEL OIL                                                                              
 CASH ($/T)                  ASIA CLOSE     Change  % Change    Prev    RIC
                                                                Close   
 Cargo - 180cst                     727.45   -1.30       -0.18  728.75  FO180-SIN
 Diff - 180cst                        2.25   -0.20       -8.16    2.45  FO180-SIN-DIF
 Cargo - 380cst                     716.95   -2.10       -0.29  719.05  FO380-SIN
 Diff - 380cst                        2.55   -0.20       -7.27    2.75  FO380-SIN-DIF
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 380cst          723.00   -2.00       -0.28  725.00  BK380-B-SIN
 Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium            6.05    0.10        1.68    5.95                 
                                                                                       
 SWAPS  ($/T)                ASIA CLOSE     Change  % Change    Prev    RIC
                             (0830 GMT)                         Close   
 Brent M1                           119.47    0.11        0.09  119.36              
 180cst M1                          726.13   -0.75       -0.10  726.88                
 180cst M1/M2                         4.13   -0.25       -5.71    4.38                
 180cst M2                          722.00   -0.50       -0.07  722.50                
 Visco M1                            10.63    0.75        7.59    9.88                
 Visco M2                            11.25    0.50        4.65   10.75                
 380cst M1                          715.50   -1.50       -0.21  717.00                
 380cst M1/M2                         4.75   -0.50       -9.52    5.25                
 380cst M2                          710.75   -1.00       -0.14  711.75                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M1                 -4.68   -0.58       14.15   -4.10                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M2                 -4.74   -0.48       11.27   -4.26                
 East-West M1                        41.00    0.75        1.86   40.25             
 East-West M2                        39.88    0.38        0.96   39.50             
 Barges M1                          685.13   -1.50       -0.22  686.63               
 Barges M1/M2                         3.00   -0.63      -17.36    3.63                
 Barges M2                          682.13   -0.87       -0.13  683.00               
 Crack Barges-Brent M1              -14.53   -0.25        1.75  -14.28                
 Crack Barges-Brent M2              -14.88   -0.48        3.33  -14.40                
 	
 (Reporting by Jasmin Choo and Lee Yen Nee; Editing by William
Hardy)

