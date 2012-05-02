Asia Fuel Oil-Climbs on strong buying

SINGAPORE, April 30 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil outright prices climbed on Wednesday, propped up by strong buying from Brightoil and BP in the swaps market. Chinese trader Brightoil picked up 150,000 tonnes of the 160,000 tonnes May 380-centistoke (cst) contract that were traded, while oil major BP purchased 100,000 tonnes of the 120,000 tonnes done for the June 380-cst swap. The Chinese trader also picked up two of the four spot cargoes that were transacted during the Asian trading window, paying a premium of $2.50 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes for the 380-cst parcels. Brightoil continued its strong showing despite a profit warning issued by the company on the Hong Kong Exchange. The company expects a fall in net profit for the year ending June 30 2012 due to decrease in overall gross profit margin in relation to the business segment of international supply and bunkering, loss on fair value change of derivative financial instruments and increase in overall operating costs, the statement said. The strong push on the May 380-cst price narrowed the price difference between the 180-cst and 380-cst grades, which is also known as the viscosity spread, to under $10.00 a tonne. However, bids/offers on the May viscosity contract itself came in at $10.25/$11.00 a tonne, indicating that the market for blendstocks may not be that weak. This is supported by Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical selling a May lifting pyrolysis fuel oil (PFO) cargo at a higher premium of around $90.00 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes on free-on-board (FOB) basis. The previous April parcel was sold at a premium of $80.00-$85.00 a tonne. FUEL OIL TENDERS/SPOT ISSUER BUY/SELL GRADE VOL LAYCAN AWARDEE PRICE Taiwan/Formosa Sell PFO 15KT May 14-16 (Mailiao) Vitol +$90/+$100/T CASH TRADES Grade Seller Buyer Vol Laycan Price (Transaction) 380cst Cargill Hin Leong 20KT May 17-21 MOPS +$2.50 380cst Gunvor Hin Leong 20KT May 17-21 MOPS +$2.50 380cst Gunvor Brightoil 20KT May 18-22 MOPS +$2.50 380cst Cargill Brightoil 20KT May 18-22 MOPS +$2.50 CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Cargo - 180cst $731.35 $3.90 0.54 $727.45 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst $2.00 -$0.25 -11.11 $2.25 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst $722.10 $5.15 0.72 $716.95 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst $2.65 $0.10 3.92 $2.55 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- $726.00 $3.00 0.41 $723.00 BK380-B-SIN 380cst Bunker (Ex-wharf) $3.90 -$2.15 -35.54 $6.05 Premium SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC (0830 GMT) Brent M1 $119.65 $0.18 0.15 $119.47 180cst M1 $730.38 $4.25 0.59 $726.13 180cst M1/M2 $3.75 -$0.38 -9.20 $4.13 180cst M2 $726.63 $4.63 0.64 $722.00 Visco M1 $9.50 -$1.13 -10.63 $10.63 Visco M2 $11.00 -$0.25 -2.22 $11.25 380cst M1 $720.88 $5.38 0.75 $715.50 380cst M1/M2 $5.25 $0.50 10.53 $4.75 380cst M2 $715.63 $4.88 0.69 $710.75 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -$4.23 $0.51 -10.76 -$4.74 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -$4.43 $0.49 -9.96 -$4.92 East-West M1 $39.50 -$1.50 -3.66 $41.00 East-West M2 $40.00 $0.12 0.30 $39.88 Barges M1 $690.88 $5.75 0.84 $685.13 Barges M1/M2 $4.25 $1.25 41.67 $3.00 Barges M2 $686.63 $4.50 0.66 $682.13 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -$14.02 $0.51 -3.51 -$14.53 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -$14.25 $0.63 -4.23 -$14.88 (Reporting by Jasmin Choo and Lee Yen Nee; Editing by William Hardy)