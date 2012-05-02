FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Fuel Oil-Climbs on strong buying
#Energy
May 2, 2012

Asia Fuel Oil-Climbs on strong buying

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 30 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil outright
prices climbed on Wednesday, propped up by strong buying from
Brightoil and BP in the swaps market.	
    Chinese trader Brightoil picked up 150,000 tonnes of the
160,000 tonnes May 380-centistoke (cst) contract that were
traded, while oil major BP purchased 100,000 tonnes of the
120,000 tonnes done for the June 380-cst swap. 	
    The Chinese trader also picked up two of the four spot
cargoes that were transacted during the Asian trading window,
paying a premium of $2.50 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes
for the 380-cst parcels.	
    Brightoil continued its strong showing despite a profit
warning issued by the company on the Hong Kong Exchange.	
    The company expects a fall in net profit for the year ending
June 30 2012 due to decrease in overall gross profit margin in
relation to the business segment of international supply and
bunkering, loss on fair value change of derivative financial
instruments and increase in overall operating costs, the
statement said.	
    The strong push on the May 380-cst price narrowed the price
difference between the 180-cst and 380-cst grades, which is also
known as the viscosity spread, to under $10.00 a tonne.	
     However, bids/offers on the May viscosity contract itself
came in at $10.25/$11.00 a tonne, indicating that the market for
blendstocks may not be that weak. 	
    This is supported by Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical selling
a May lifting pyrolysis fuel oil (PFO) cargo at a higher premium
of around $90.00 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes on
free-on-board (FOB) basis. The previous April parcel was sold at
a premium of $80.00-$85.00 a tonne.	
    	
 FUEL OIL                                                                                               
 TENDERS/SPOT                                                                                           
 ISSUER            BUY/SELL       GRADE      VOL       LAYCAN                AWARDEE        PRICE
 Taiwan/Formosa    Sell           PFO        15KT      May 14-16 (Mailiao)   Vitol          +$90/+$100/T
                                                                                            
                                                                                            
 CASH TRADES                                                                                            
 Grade             Seller         Buyer      Vol       Laycan                Price                      
                                                                             (Transaction)  
 380cst            Cargill        Hin Leong  20KT      May 17-21             MOPS +$2.50                
 380cst            Gunvor         Hin Leong  20KT      May 17-21             MOPS +$2.50                
 380cst            Gunvor         Brightoil  20KT      May 18-22             MOPS +$2.50                
 380cst            Cargill        Brightoil  20KT      May 18-22             MOPS +$2.50                
  CASH ($/T)               ASIA CLOSE     Change     % Change  Prev Close        RIC
 Cargo - 180cst           $731.35        $3.90      0.54      $727.45           FO180-SIN
 Diff - 180cst            $2.00          -$0.25     -11.11    $2.25             FO180-SIN-DIF
 Cargo - 380cst           $722.10        $5.15      0.72      $716.95           FO380-SIN
 Diff - 380cst            $2.65          $0.10      3.92      $2.55             FO380-SIN-DIF
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)-       $726.00        $3.00      0.41      $723.00           BK380-B-SIN
 380cst                                                                         
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)        $3.90          -$2.15     -35.54    $6.05                            
 Premium                                                                        
                                                                                               
 SWAPS  ($/T)             ASIA CLOSE     Change     % Change  Prev Close        RIC
                          (0830 GMT)                                            
 Brent M1                 $119.65        $0.18      0.15      $119.47                       
 180cst M1                $730.38        $4.25      0.59      $726.13                         
 180cst M1/M2             $3.75          -$0.38     -9.20     $4.13                           
 180cst M2                $726.63        $4.63      0.64      $722.00                         
 Visco M1                 $9.50          -$1.13     -10.63    $10.63                          
 Visco M2                 $11.00         -$0.25     -2.22     $11.25                          
 380cst M1                $720.88        $5.38      0.75      $715.50                         
 380cst M1/M2             $5.25          $0.50      10.53     $4.75                           
 380cst M2                $715.63        $4.88      0.69      $710.75                         
 Cracks 180-Dubai M1      -$4.23         $0.51      -10.76    -$4.74                          
 Cracks 180-Dubai M2      -$4.43         $0.49      -9.96     -$4.92                          
 East-West M1             $39.50         -$1.50     -3.66     $41.00                       
 East-West M2             $40.00         $0.12      0.30      $39.88                       
 Barges M1                $690.88        $5.75      0.84      $685.13                        
 Barges M1/M2             $4.25          $1.25      41.67     $3.00                           
 Barges M2                $686.63        $4.50      0.66      $682.13                        
 Crack Barges-Brent M1    -$14.02        $0.51      -3.51     -$14.53                         
 Crack Barges-Brent M2    -$14.25        $0.63      -4.23     -$14.88                         
 	
 (Reporting by Jasmin Choo and Lee Yen Nee; Editing by William
Hardy)

