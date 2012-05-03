Asia Fuel Oil-Weakens, inventories remains high

SINGAPORE, May 3 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil market eased on Thursday, amid heavy supplies and as buying by Brightoil and BP on the fixed-price swaps contracts narrowed the intermonth and viscosity spreads further. Out of the 140,000 tonnes traded for the June 180-centistoke (cst) contract, Brightoil picked up 75,000 tonnes and BP purchased 40,000 tonnes. The two traders also purchased a total of 180,000 tonnes, out of 190,000 tonnes done for the May 380-cst swap, with Brightoil responsible for the bulk at 135,000 tonnes and BP taking the other 45,000 tonnes. About 60,000 tonnes of the June 380-cst contract were also snapped up, with Brightoil purchasing 30,000 tonnes and BP buying 20,000 tonnes. The May/June intermonth spread for the 180-cst grade lost over a dollar to a backwardation of $2.63 a tonne, while the May and June viscosity spreads lost about a dollar to close under $10.00 a tonne, at $8.75 and $9.88 respectively. Singapore onshore fuel oil inventories held firmly above the 19-million-barrel mark for a second week, dipping just 2,000 barrels to 19.229 million barrels from the previous week. Volumes originating from the West were over 800,000 tonnes, adding to the half a million tonnes from last week. Some support may be seen though as Indian exports to Singapore were lower, at around only 13,000 tonnes, with volumes likely to remain lower as refiners had offered limited April-loading cargoes and with some of the cargoes heading to the Middle East market instead. India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HPCL) is also planning to delay maintenance at a crude unit and secondary unit at its Vizag refinery by least six-weeks to the earliest in the second week of May. The company had planned to shut a 60,000 barrels per day (bpd) crude unit and a fluid catalytic cracker at the 166,000 bpd Vizag refinery from April to May for 45 days. Fuel oil demand from South Korea has also been firm, with East-West Power (EWP) seeking its third May-delivery cargo of 50,000 tonnes for May 21-25. FUEL OIL TENDERS/SPOT ISSUER BUY/SELL GRADE VOL LAYCAN AWARDEE/CLOSE PRICE/VALID Korea/EWP Buy HSFO 20KT May 3-5 (Ulsan) unspecified unspecified Korea/EWP Buy HSFO 50KT May 21-25 May 8 CASH TRADES Grade Seller Buyer Vol Laycan Price (Transaction) 380cst Gunvor Mercuria 20KT May 23-27 MOPS +$2.50 380cst Vitol BP 40KT May 23-27 $711.00 380cst Cargill Brightoil 20KT May 19-23 MOPS +$2.00 CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Cargo - 180cst $718.10 -$13.25 -1.81 $731.35 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst $1.50 -$0.50 -25.00 $2.00 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst $710.10 -$12.00 -1.66 $722.10 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst $2.60 -$0.05 -1.89 $2.65 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 380cst $716.00 -$10.00 -1.38 $726.00 BK380-B-SIN Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium $5.90 $2.00 51.28 $3.90 SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC (0830 GMT) Brent M1 $118.15 -$1.50 -1.25 $119.65 180cst M1 $717.38 -$13.00 -1.78 $730.38 180cst M1/M2 $2.63 -$1.12 -29.87 $3.75 180cst M2 $714.75 -$11.88 -1.63 $726.63 Visco M1 $8.75 -$0.75 -7.89 $9.50 Visco M2 $9.88 -$1.12 -10.18 $11.00 380cst M1 $708.63 -$12.25 -1.70 $720.88 380cst M1/M2 $3.75 -$1.50 -28.57 $5.25 380cst M2 $704.88 -$10.75 -1.50 $715.63 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -$4.72 -$0.49 11.58 -$4.23 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -$4.81 -$0.38 8.58 -$4.43 East-West M1 $38.75 -$0.75 -1.90 $39.50 East-West M2 $39.75 -$0.25 -0.63 $40.00 Barges M1 $678.63 -$12.25 -1.77 $690.88 Barges M1/M2 $3.63 -$0.62 -14.59 $4.25 Barges M2 $675.00 -$11.63 -1.69 $686.63 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -$14.30 -$0.28 2.00 -$14.02 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -$14.48 -$0.23 1.61 -$14.25 (Reporting by Jasmin Choo and Lee Yen Nee; Editing by William Hardy)