Asia Fuel Oil-Prices fall to at least 3-mth low
#Energy
May 4, 2012 / 12:15 PM / 5 years ago

Asia Fuel Oil-Prices fall to at least 3-mth low

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 4 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil prices lost
more than $10.00 a tonne on Friday,  as underlying crude turned
bearish and fell by more than $2.00 a barrel, though its
downside was limited by strong buying support from Brightoil and
BP.	
    Refining margins improved 65 cents, with the June crack
discount narrowing to $4.07 a barrel, indicating less losses
from refining crude into the residual product.	
    Brightoil and BP collectively picked up 460,000 tonnes of
the May 380-cst contract, with the Chinese trader taking 395,000
tonnes and the remaining 65,000 tonnes going to the oil major.	
    Brightoil also purchased 25,000 tonnes, out of the 35,000
tonnes traded, for the June 180-cst swap, keep the price above
the $700.00 a tonne mark.	
    The fall in outright prices also helped spur activity in the
bunker market, with buyers taking advantage of the lowered
ex-wharf prices to make purchases, a bunker source said.	
    The market can also expect to receive some support from
South Korea as unseasonal heat there increased demand for
electricity.    	
    "We expect the high demand to go on in June so we're
planning to purchase more fuel oil," a source with East-West
Power, one of the country's utilities that makes spot purchases,
said.	
    The recent high-price trading environment has affected at
least one trading house, with Westport Petroleum scaling down
its operations in Singapore. 	
     The trading firm, a wholly-owned unit of Mitsui & Co.
8031.T, has surrendered storage space of about 150,000-200,000
cubic meters in Singapore it had leased from Vopak, with its
fuel oil traders in the city-state and Los Angeles quitting as
well, sources said.	
    Westport Petroleum made a loss of 3.2 billion yen ($39.81
million) in the three quarters ending Dec. 31, up 17 billion yen
from the same period a year ago, according to Mitsui's financial
report. In the quarter ended Dec. 31, Westport posted losses of
2.5 billion yen ($31.18 million). 	
    	
 FUEL OIL                                                                                                  
 TENDERS/SPOT                                                                                              
 ISSUER            BUY/SELL       GRADE      VOL       LAYCAN                 AWARDEE/CLOSE    PRICE/VALID
 India/IOC         Sell           380cst     30KT      May 21-23 (Chennai)    Unipec           unspecified
 India/Essar       Sell           VGO        65KT      May 22-26 (Vadinar)    May 7            
                                                                                               
 CASH TRADES                                                                                               
 Grade             Seller         Buyer      Vol       Laycan                 Price                        
                                                                              (Transaction)    
 380cst            Vitol          BP         40KT      May 30-June 3          $697.50                      
 380cst            Chevron        Mercuria   20KT      May 30-June 3          MOPS +$2.00                  
 380cst            PetroChina     PetroBras  20KT      May 21-25              MOPS +$1.75                  
 380cst            Chevron        Brightoil  20KT      May 24-28              MOPS +$2.00                  
 	
 CASH ($/T)                 ASIA CLOSE     Change     % Change  Prev Close        RIC
 Cargo - 180cst             $704.35        -$13.75    -1.91     $718.10           FO180-SIN
 Diff - 180cst              $1.50          $0.00      0.00      $1.50             FO180-SIN-DIF
 Cargo - 380cst             $697.30        -$12.80    -1.80     $710.10           FO380-SIN
 Diff - 380cst              $2.35          -$0.25     -9.62     $2.60             FO380-SIN-DIF
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 380cst  $702.00        -$14.00    -1.96     $716.00           BK380-B-SIN
 Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium  $4.70          -$1.20     -20.34    $5.90                               
                                                                                                    
 SWAPS  ($/T)               ASIA CLOSE     Change     % Change  Prev Close        RIC
                            (0830 GMT)                                            
 Brent M1                   $115.50        -$2.65     -2.24     $118.15                       
 180cst M1                  $703.25        -$14.13    -1.97     $717.38                         
 180cst M1/M2               $1.25          -$1.38     -52.47    $2.63                           
 180cst M2                  $702.00        -$12.75    -1.78     $714.75                         
 Visco M1                   $7.13          -$1.62     -18.51    $8.75                           
 Visco M2                   $9.63          -$0.25     -2.53     $9.88                           
 380cst M1                  $696.13        -$12.50    -1.76     $708.63                         
 380cst M1/M2               $3.75          $0.00      0.00      $3.75                           
 380cst M2                  $692.38        -$12.50    -1.77     $704.88                         
 Cracks 180-Dubai M1        -$4.07         $0.65      -13.77    -$4.72                          
 Cracks 180-Dubai M2        -$4.16         $0.65      -13.51    -$4.81                          
 East-West M1               $39.00         $0.25      0.65      $38.75                       
 East-West M2               $40.25         $0.50      1.26      $39.75                       
 Barges M1                  $664.25        -$14.38    -2.12     $678.63                        
 Barges M1/M2               $2.50          -$1.13     -31.13    $3.63                           
 Barges M2                  $661.75        -$13.25    -1.96     $675.00                        
 Crack Barges-Brent M1      -$13.69        $0.61      -4.27     -$14.30                         
 Crack Barges-Brent M2      -$13.95        $0.53      -3.66     -$14.48                         
 	
 (Reporting by Jasmin Choo and Lee Yen Nee; Editing by William
Hardy)

