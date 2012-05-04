Asia Fuel Oil-Prices fall to at least 3-mth low

SINGAPORE, May 4 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil prices lost more than $10.00 a tonne on Friday, as underlying crude turned bearish and fell by more than $2.00 a barrel, though its downside was limited by strong buying support from Brightoil and BP. Refining margins improved 65 cents, with the June crack discount narrowing to $4.07 a barrel, indicating less losses from refining crude into the residual product. Brightoil and BP collectively picked up 460,000 tonnes of the May 380-cst contract, with the Chinese trader taking 395,000 tonnes and the remaining 65,000 tonnes going to the oil major. Brightoil also purchased 25,000 tonnes, out of the 35,000 tonnes traded, for the June 180-cst swap, keep the price above the $700.00 a tonne mark. The fall in outright prices also helped spur activity in the bunker market, with buyers taking advantage of the lowered ex-wharf prices to make purchases, a bunker source said. The market can also expect to receive some support from South Korea as unseasonal heat there increased demand for electricity. "We expect the high demand to go on in June so we're planning to purchase more fuel oil," a source with East-West Power, one of the country's utilities that makes spot purchases, said. The recent high-price trading environment has affected at least one trading house, with Westport Petroleum scaling down its operations in Singapore. The trading firm, a wholly-owned unit of Mitsui & Co. 8031.T, has surrendered storage space of about 150,000-200,000 cubic meters in Singapore it had leased from Vopak, with its fuel oil traders in the city-state and Los Angeles quitting as well, sources said. Westport Petroleum made a loss of 3.2 billion yen ($39.81 million) in the three quarters ending Dec. 31, up 17 billion yen from the same period a year ago, according to Mitsui's financial report. In the quarter ended Dec. 31, Westport posted losses of 2.5 billion yen ($31.18 million). FUEL OIL TENDERS/SPOT ISSUER BUY/SELL GRADE VOL LAYCAN AWARDEE/CLOSE PRICE/VALID India/IOC Sell 380cst 30KT May 21-23 (Chennai) Unipec unspecified India/Essar Sell VGO 65KT May 22-26 (Vadinar) May 7 CASH TRADES Grade Seller Buyer Vol Laycan Price (Transaction) 380cst Vitol BP 40KT May 30-June 3 $697.50 380cst Chevron Mercuria 20KT May 30-June 3 MOPS +$2.00 380cst PetroChina PetroBras 20KT May 21-25 MOPS +$1.75 380cst Chevron Brightoil 20KT May 24-28 MOPS +$2.00 CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Cargo - 180cst $704.35 -$13.75 -1.91 $718.10 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst $1.50 $0.00 0.00 $1.50 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst $697.30 -$12.80 -1.80 $710.10 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst $2.35 -$0.25 -9.62 $2.60 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 380cst $702.00 -$14.00 -1.96 $716.00 BK380-B-SIN Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium $4.70 -$1.20 -20.34 $5.90 SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC (0830 GMT) Brent M1 $115.50 -$2.65 -2.24 $118.15 180cst M1 $703.25 -$14.13 -1.97 $717.38 180cst M1/M2 $1.25 -$1.38 -52.47 $2.63 180cst M2 $702.00 -$12.75 -1.78 $714.75 Visco M1 $7.13 -$1.62 -18.51 $8.75 Visco M2 $9.63 -$0.25 -2.53 $9.88 380cst M1 $696.13 -$12.50 -1.76 $708.63 380cst M1/M2 $3.75 $0.00 0.00 $3.75 380cst M2 $692.38 -$12.50 -1.77 $704.88 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -$4.07 $0.65 -13.77 -$4.72 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -$4.16 $0.65 -13.51 -$4.81 East-West M1 $39.00 $0.25 0.65 $38.75 East-West M2 $40.25 $0.50 1.26 $39.75 Barges M1 $664.25 -$14.38 -2.12 $678.63 Barges M1/M2 $2.50 -$1.13 -31.13 $3.63 Barges M2 $661.75 -$13.25 -1.96 $675.00 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -$13.69 $0.61 -4.27 -$14.30 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -$13.95 $0.53 -3.66 -$14.48 (Reporting by Jasmin Choo and Lee Yen Nee; Editing by William Hardy)