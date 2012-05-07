FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Fuel Oil-Margins up on improved marine fuels demand
#Energy
May 7, 2012 / 12:21 PM / in 5 years

Asia Fuel Oil-Margins up on improved marine fuels demand

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 7 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil refining discount narrowed to less than $4.00 a
barrel, with tumbling prices stoking demand for marine fuels as ship owners had kept buying at a
minimum faced with a high-priced environment for months.	
    Ex-wharf 380-centistoke (cst) prices fell to the lowest for the year at $686.00 a tonne. The
bunker premium, which is the price difference between ex-wharf marine fuel and cargo prices,
gained nearly two dollars to $6.50 a tonne as well.	
    "Enquiries had already been picking up in the past week, but today definitely brought the
market up a notch with prices at where they are," a source said.	
    Fuel oil prices had started to fall last week, with the May 180-centistoke (cst) swap losing
more than 6 percent, or over $40.00 of its value to its current price of $686.50, from last
week's high of $730.38 a tonne.	
    However, firm buying from Brightoil has helped to keep the market supported, with the
Chinese trader continuing to pick up volumes in both the swaps and physical markets.	
    The Chinese trader picked up 90,000 tonnes out of the 110,000 tonnes of May 380-cst swap
transacted during the trading window.	
    The widening east-west spread, with the June contract trading almost a dollar higher at
$41.00 a tonne, may also help arbitrage economics, after tanker-fixing activity for June had
slowed in the past two weeks. 	
    Mercuria had provisionally chartering the Sanko Breeze to move 80,000 tonnes from Kerch
around May 15, while Unipec's Dorra may ship 270,000 tonnes from the Bahamas around May 23,
according to shipping reports.	
    Indian refiners have also made offers for June-loading cargo, with Indian Oil Corp (IOC)
offering 30,000 tonnes of 380-cst for June 1-3 lifting from Chennai.	
    The tender closes on May 10 and will remain valid till the next day.	
    Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals (MRPL) also offered 40,000 tonnes of vacuum gasoil
(VGO), for June 1-3 loading from New Mangalore, via a tender which closes on May 9, with one-day
validity.	
    This comes as the refinery slowly comes back online after having to shut in April due to
water shortage. 	
    Two of the three crude distillation units (CDUs) are back online, with the last one
undergoing maintenance, and is expected to restart in the second half of May.	
    	
 TENDERS/SPOT     BUY/SELL    GRADE      VOL      LAYCAN                    CLOSE/VALID
                                         ('000T)                            
 ISSUER                                                                                      
 Indian Oil Corp  SELL        380             30  June 1-3 (Chennai)        May 10 (May 11)
 MRPL             SELL        VGO             40  June 1-3 (New Mangalore)  May 9 (May 10)
                                                                                             
 CASH TRADES                                                                                 
 Grade            Seller      Buyer      Vol      Laycan                    Price
                                                                            (Transaction)
             380  PetroChina  Brightoil  20KT     May 24-28                 MOPS 380 +$2.00/T
             380  PetroChina  Brightoil  20KT     May 28-June 1             MOPS 380 +$2.00/T
             380  Cargill     BP         40KT     May 22-26                 Bal May +$1.25/T
  	
 CASH ($/T)                       ASIA CLOSE  Change  % Change  Prev    RIC
                                                                Close   
 Cargo - 180cst                       687.55  -16.80     -2.39  704.35  FO180-SIN
 Diff - 180cst                          1.75    0.25     16.67    1.50  FO180-SIN-DIF
 Cargo - 380cst                       679.50  -17.80     -2.55  697.30  FO380-SIN
 Diff - 380cst                          2.10   -0.25    -10.64    2.35  FO380-SIN-DIF
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 380cst            686.00  -16.00     -2.28  702.00  BK380-B-SIN
 Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium              6.50    1.80     38.30    4.70                 
                                                                                       
 SWAPS  ($/T)                     ASIA CLOSE  Change  % Change  Prev    RIC
                                  (0830 GMT)                    Close   
 Brent M1                             112.49   -3.01     -2.61  115.50              
 180cst M1                            686.50  -16.75     -2.38  703.25                
 180cst M1/M2                           1.75    0.50     40.00    1.25                
 180cst M2                            684.75  -17.25     -2.46  702.00                
 Visco M1                               7.75    0.62      8.70    7.13                
 Visco M2                               9.38   -0.25     -2.60    9.63                
 380cst M1                            678.75  -17.38     -2.50  696.13                
 380cst M1/M2                           3.38   -0.37     -9.87    3.75                
 380cst M2                            675.38  -17.00     -2.46  692.38                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M1                   -3.54    0.53    -13.02   -4.07                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M2                   -3.63    0.53    -12.74   -4.16                
 East-West M1                          40.25    1.25      3.21   39.00             
 East-West M2                          40.75    0.50      1.24   40.25             
 Barges M1                            646.25  -18.00     -2.71  664.25               
 Barges M1/M2                           2.25   -0.25    -10.00    2.50                
 Barges M2                            644.00  -17.75     -2.68  661.75               
 Crack Barges-Brent M1                -13.41    0.28     -2.05  -13.69                
 Crack Barges-Brent M2                -13.47    0.48     -3.44  -13.95                
 	
 (Reporting by Jasmin Choo; Editing by Anthony Barker)

