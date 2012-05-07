Asia Fuel Oil-Margins up on improved marine fuels demand

SINGAPORE, May 7 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil refining discount narrowed to less than $4.00 a barrel, with tumbling prices stoking demand for marine fuels as ship owners had kept buying at a minimum faced with a high-priced environment for months. Ex-wharf 380-centistoke (cst) prices fell to the lowest for the year at $686.00 a tonne. The bunker premium, which is the price difference between ex-wharf marine fuel and cargo prices, gained nearly two dollars to $6.50 a tonne as well. "Enquiries had already been picking up in the past week, but today definitely brought the market up a notch with prices at where they are," a source said. Fuel oil prices had started to fall last week, with the May 180-centistoke (cst) swap losing more than 6 percent, or over $40.00 of its value to its current price of $686.50, from last week's high of $730.38 a tonne. However, firm buying from Brightoil has helped to keep the market supported, with the Chinese trader continuing to pick up volumes in both the swaps and physical markets. The Chinese trader picked up 90,000 tonnes out of the 110,000 tonnes of May 380-cst swap transacted during the trading window. The widening east-west spread, with the June contract trading almost a dollar higher at $41.00 a tonne, may also help arbitrage economics, after tanker-fixing activity for June had slowed in the past two weeks. Mercuria had provisionally chartering the Sanko Breeze to move 80,000 tonnes from Kerch around May 15, while Unipec's Dorra may ship 270,000 tonnes from the Bahamas around May 23, according to shipping reports. Indian refiners have also made offers for June-loading cargo, with Indian Oil Corp (IOC) offering 30,000 tonnes of 380-cst for June 1-3 lifting from Chennai. The tender closes on May 10 and will remain valid till the next day. Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals (MRPL) also offered 40,000 tonnes of vacuum gasoil (VGO), for June 1-3 loading from New Mangalore, via a tender which closes on May 9, with one-day validity. This comes as the refinery slowly comes back online after having to shut in April due to water shortage. Two of the three crude distillation units (CDUs) are back online, with the last one undergoing maintenance, and is expected to restart in the second half of May. TENDERS/SPOT BUY/SELL GRADE VOL LAYCAN CLOSE/VALID ('000T) ISSUER Indian Oil Corp SELL 380 30 June 1-3 (Chennai) May 10 (May 11) MRPL SELL VGO 40 June 1-3 (New Mangalore) May 9 (May 10) CASH TRADES Grade Seller Buyer Vol Laycan Price (Transaction) 380 PetroChina Brightoil 20KT May 24-28 MOPS 380 +$2.00/T 380 PetroChina Brightoil 20KT May 28-June 1 MOPS 380 +$2.00/T 380 Cargill BP 40KT May 22-26 Bal May +$1.25/T CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Cargo - 180cst 687.55 -16.80 -2.39 704.35 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 1.75 0.25 16.67 1.50 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 679.50 -17.80 -2.55 697.30 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 2.10 -0.25 -10.64 2.35 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 380cst 686.00 -16.00 -2.28 702.00 BK380-B-SIN Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium 6.50 1.80 38.30 4.70 SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 112.49 -3.01 -2.61 115.50 180cst M1 686.50 -16.75 -2.38 703.25 180cst M1/M2 1.75 0.50 40.00 1.25 180cst M2 684.75 -17.25 -2.46 702.00 Visco M1 7.75 0.62 8.70 7.13 Visco M2 9.38 -0.25 -2.60 9.63 380cst M1 678.75 -17.38 -2.50 696.13 380cst M1/M2 3.38 -0.37 -9.87 3.75 380cst M2 675.38 -17.00 -2.46 692.38 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -3.54 0.53 -13.02 -4.07 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -3.63 0.53 -12.74 -4.16 East-West M1 40.25 1.25 3.21 39.00 East-West M2 40.75 0.50 1.24 40.25 Barges M1 646.25 -18.00 -2.71 664.25 Barges M1/M2 2.25 -0.25 -10.00 2.50 Barges M2 644.00 -17.75 -2.68 661.75 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -13.41 0.28 -2.05 -13.69 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -13.47 0.48 -3.44 -13.95 (Reporting by Jasmin Choo; Editing by Anthony Barker)