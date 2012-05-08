FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Fuel Oil-Eases, to tempt buyers
May 8, 2012

Asia Fuel Oil-Eases, to tempt buyers

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 8 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil market eased
slightly on Tuesday, amid steady underlying crude benchmark
prices as players sought to keep prices competitive for demand.	
    "The hope is for prices to stay competitive so that ship
owners will come out and buy," a trader said. 	
    Ex-wharf 380-centistoke (cst) bunker prices held firm at
between $685.00-$688.00 a tonne, keeping the bunker premium,
which is the price difference between ex-wharf marine fuel and
cargo prices, above $6.00 a tonne. 	
    The swaps market saw heavy activity, with over 150,000
tonnes of June 180-cst and 115,000 tonnes of May 380-cst swaps
transacted. 	
    Despite Brightoil's strong showing in both contracts,
picking up 55,000 tonnes of June 180-cst and 105,000 tonnes of
May 380-cst swap, the front two months fixed-price contracts
closed between 13-88 cents lower than the previous session.	
    The Chinese trader also purchased five of the six spot deals
in the physical trading window, boosting the 380-cst grade
premium to above $2.50 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes. 	
   The market can expect some support ahead, with South Korea's
East-West Power purchasing 50,000 tonnes of fuel oil to meet its
power generation demand as domestic temperatures
climb. The May 21-25 delivery cargo was heard to
be awarded to Mitsui, though this could not be confirmed.	
   Supplies offered by Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp may
also be affected, as its 540,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery
in Mailiao is expected to operate between 65 percent and 67
percent of its capacity in June. 	
    It will shut one of its three crude distillation units
(CDUs) on May 10 for about 45-50 days as planned, the company
spokesman said. 	
    The refiner last sold a 15,000-tonne pyrolysis fuel oil
(PFO) cargo for May 14-16 lifting to oil trader Vitol.	
      	
 TENDERS/SPOT                                                                                
 No tenders                                                                                  
                                                                                             
 CASH TRADES                                                                                 
 Grade            Seller         Buyer          Vol         Laycan         Price
                                                                           (Transaction)
             380  Gunvor         Mercuria       20KT        May 23-27      MOPS 380 +$2.50/T
             380  Cargill        Brightoil      40KT        May 23-27      Bal May +$2.00/T
             380  Gunvor         Brightoil      20KT        May 23-27      $680/T
             380  Vitol          Brightoil      20KT        May 23-27      $680/T
             380  Gunvor         Brightoil      20KT        May 23-27      $680/T
             380  Vitol          Brightoil      20KT        May 28-June 1  $680/T
  CASH ($/T)                      ASIA CLOSE     Change  % Change    Prev    RIC
                                                                    Close   
 Cargo - 180cst                         686.85   -0.70       -0.10  687.55  FO180-SIN
 Diff - 180cst                            1.75    0.00        0.00    1.75  FO180-SIN-DIF
 Cargo - 380cst                         679.70    0.20        0.03  679.50  FO380-SIN
 Diff - 380cst                            2.65    0.55       26.19    2.10  FO380-SIN-DIF
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 380cst              686.00    0.00        0.00  686.00  BK380-B-SIN
 Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium                6.30   -0.20       -3.08    6.50                 
                                                                                           
 SWAPS  ($/T)                    ASIA CLOSE     Change  % Change    Prev    RIC
                                 (0830 GMT)                         Close   
 Brent M1                               112.59    0.10        0.09  112.49              
 180cst M1                              685.63   -0.87       -0.13  686.50                
 180cst M1/M2                             1.25   -0.50      -28.57    1.75                
 180cst M2                              684.38   -0.37       -0.05  684.75                
 Visco M1                                 7.00   -0.75       -9.68    7.75                
 Visco M2                                 9.50    0.12        1.28    9.38                
 380cst M1                              678.63   -0.12       -0.02  678.75                
 380cst M1/M2                             3.75    0.37       10.95    3.38                
 380cst M2                              674.88   -0.50       -0.07  675.38                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M1                     -3.57   -0.03        0.85   -3.54                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M2                     -3.65   -0.02        0.55   -3.63                
 East-West M1                            40.50    0.25        0.62   40.25             
 East-West M2                            40.75    0.00        0.00   40.75             
 Barges M1                              645.13   -1.12       -0.17  646.25               
 Barges M1/M2                             1.50   -0.75      -33.33    2.25                
 Barges M2                              643.63   -0.37       -0.06  644.00               
 Crack Barges-Brent M1                  -13.57   -0.16        1.19  -13.41                
 Crack Barges-Brent M2                  -13.61   -0.14        1.04  -13.47                
 	
 (Reporting by Jasmin Choo; Editing by William Hardy)

