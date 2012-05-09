FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Fuel Oil-Bunker premium highest in over 2 months
#Energy
May 9, 2012 / 12:45 PM / in 5 years

Asia Fuel Oil-Bunker premium highest in over 2 months

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 9 (Reuters) - Asia's bunker premium, the
price difference between ex-wharf marine fuel and cargo prices,
rose to a 11-week high on Wednesday, as players sought to keep
cargo prices competitive. 	
    The June 380-centistoke (cst) swap closed over three dollars
lower at $671.75 under the weight of 180,000 tonnes transacted
during the trading window. 	
    Traders PetroChina and Vitol were also seen offering down
the 380-cst cash differential in the physical trading window,
registering offers at a premium of around $2.75 a tonne above
Singapore spot quotes.	
    Expectation of firm demand for marine fuels as ship owners
are likely to take advantage of the lower price levels have,
however, kept ex-wharf prices steady at around $685.00 a tonne
for a third session.	
    Though at this price level, Singapore bunker prices remain
the lowest compared to other regional ports such as Japan, Hong
Kong, South Korea and Taiwan where levels still hover around
$700.00 a tonne and above.	
    Anticipating the need of more supplies, Shell was seen
chartering the Silver Bridge to move 80,000 tonnes of fuel oil
from Negishi port to Singapore around May 16. 	
    More demand support from South Korea was also seen, with
Western Power seeking 60,000 tonnes of fuel oil. The tender for
two 30,000-tonne lots, for June 21-25 and July 5-9 delivery to
Pyongtaek, will close on May 16. 	
    Japan's inventory of fuel oil also fell for the week ended
April 28, slipping 1-3 percent for its low-sulphur and high
suplur grades respectively despite production revving up.
  	
    	
 TENDERS/SPOT                                                                                        
 ISSUER           BUY/SELL       GRADE   VOL         LAYCAN                      AWARDEE/CLOSE
 Korea/WP         BUY            HSFO    30KT        June 21-25 (Pyongtaek)      May 16
                                         30KT        July 5-9 (Pyongtaek)        May 16
 Korea/EWP        BUY            HSFO    50KT        May 21-25 (Ulsan)           Mitsui/+$7/+$8/T
                                                                                                     
 CASH TRADES                                                                                         
 Grade            Seller         Buyer   Vol         Laycan                      Price (Transaction)
             380  Vitol          BP      40KT        June 4-8                    $677/T
 	
 CASH ($/T)                     ASIA CLOSE     Change  % Change    Prev    RIC
                                                                   Close   
 Cargo - 180cst                        683.85   -3.00       -0.44  686.85  FO180-SIN
 Diff - 180cst                           1.75    0.00        0.00    1.75  FO180-SIN-DIF
 Cargo - 380cst                        676.70   -3.00       -0.44  679.70  FO380-SIN
 Diff - 380cst                           3.00    0.35       13.21    2.65  FO380-SIN-DIF
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 380cst             685.00    0.00        0.00  685.00  BK380-B-SIN
 Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium               8.30    3.00       56.60    5.30                   
                                                                                            
 SWAPS  ($/T)                   ASIA CLOSE     Change  % Change    Prev    RIC
                                (0830 GMT)                         Close   
 Brent M1                              112.40   -0.19       -0.17  112.59              
 180cst M1                             682.75   -2.88       -0.42  685.63                
 180cst M1/M2                            1.50    0.25       20.00    1.25                
 180cst M2                             681.25   -3.13       -0.46  684.38                
 Visco M1                                7.50    0.50        7.14    7.00                
 Visco M2                                9.50    0.00        0.00    9.50                
 380cst M1                             675.25   -3.38       -0.50  678.63                
 380cst M1/M2                            3.50   -0.25       -6.67    3.75                
 380cst M2                             671.75   -3.13       -0.46  674.88                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M1                    -3.86   -0.29        8.12   -3.57                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M2                    -3.90   -0.25        6.85   -3.65                
 East-West M1                           40.25   -0.25       -0.62   40.50             
 East-West M2                           39.63   -1.12       -2.75   40.75             
 Barges M1                             642.50   -2.63       -0.41  645.13               
 Barges M1/M2                            0.88   -0.62      -41.33    1.50                
 Barges M2                             641.63   -2.00       -0.31  643.63               
 Crack Barges-Brent M1                 -13.69   -0.12        0.88  -13.57                
 Crack Barges-Brent M2                 -13.78   -0.17        1.25  -13.61                
 	
      	
	
 (Reporting by Jasmin Choo; Editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
