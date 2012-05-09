Asia Fuel Oil-Bunker premium highest in over 2 months

SINGAPORE, May 9 (Reuters) - Asia's bunker premium, the price difference between ex-wharf marine fuel and cargo prices, rose to a 11-week high on Wednesday, as players sought to keep cargo prices competitive. The June 380-centistoke (cst) swap closed over three dollars lower at $671.75 under the weight of 180,000 tonnes transacted during the trading window. Traders PetroChina and Vitol were also seen offering down the 380-cst cash differential in the physical trading window, registering offers at a premium of around $2.75 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes. Expectation of firm demand for marine fuels as ship owners are likely to take advantage of the lower price levels have, however, kept ex-wharf prices steady at around $685.00 a tonne for a third session. Though at this price level, Singapore bunker prices remain the lowest compared to other regional ports such as Japan, Hong Kong, South Korea and Taiwan where levels still hover around $700.00 a tonne and above. Anticipating the need of more supplies, Shell was seen chartering the Silver Bridge to move 80,000 tonnes of fuel oil from Negishi port to Singapore around May 16. More demand support from South Korea was also seen, with Western Power seeking 60,000 tonnes of fuel oil. The tender for two 30,000-tonne lots, for June 21-25 and July 5-9 delivery to Pyongtaek, will close on May 16. Japan's inventory of fuel oil also fell for the week ended April 28, slipping 1-3 percent for its low-sulphur and high suplur grades respectively despite production revving up. TENDERS/SPOT ISSUER BUY/SELL GRADE VOL LAYCAN AWARDEE/CLOSE Korea/WP BUY HSFO 30KT June 21-25 (Pyongtaek) May 16 30KT July 5-9 (Pyongtaek) May 16 Korea/EWP BUY HSFO 50KT May 21-25 (Ulsan) Mitsui/+$7/+$8/T CASH TRADES Grade Seller Buyer Vol Laycan Price (Transaction) 380 Vitol BP 40KT June 4-8 $677/T CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Cargo - 180cst 683.85 -3.00 -0.44 686.85 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 1.75 0.00 0.00 1.75 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 676.70 -3.00 -0.44 679.70 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 3.00 0.35 13.21 2.65 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 380cst 685.00 0.00 0.00 685.00 BK380-B-SIN Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium 8.30 3.00 56.60 5.30 SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 112.40 -0.19 -0.17 112.59 180cst M1 682.75 -2.88 -0.42 685.63 180cst M1/M2 1.50 0.25 20.00 1.25 180cst M2 681.25 -3.13 -0.46 684.38 Visco M1 7.50 0.50 7.14 7.00 Visco M2 9.50 0.00 0.00 9.50 380cst M1 675.25 -3.38 -0.50 678.63 380cst M1/M2 3.50 -0.25 -6.67 3.75 380cst M2 671.75 -3.13 -0.46 674.88 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -3.86 -0.29 8.12 -3.57 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -3.90 -0.25 6.85 -3.65 East-West M1 40.25 -0.25 -0.62 40.50 East-West M2 39.63 -1.12 -2.75 40.75 Barges M1 642.50 -2.63 -0.41 645.13 Barges M1/M2 0.88 -0.62 -41.33 1.50 Barges M2 641.63 -2.00 -0.31 643.63 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -13.69 -0.12 0.88 -13.57 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -13.78 -0.17 1.25 -13.61 (Reporting by Jasmin Choo; Editing by William Hardy)