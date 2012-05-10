FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Fuel Oil-Prices fall, heavy supplies weigh
#Energy
May 10, 2012 / 12:35 PM / 5 years ago

Asia Fuel Oil-Prices fall, heavy supplies weigh

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 10 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil outright prices weakened on Thursday as the
market continued to face ample supplies.	
    Prices for the fixed-price swaps contracts fell between $2 and $3 a tonne in brisk trading
activity, with over 140,000 tonnes transacted for the June 180-centistoke (cst) and 170,000
tonnes for the May 380-cst swap.	
    There was also a heavy volume of trade for the intermonth July/August spread, which closed
13 cents lower at $2.88 a tonne, only to falter further under the weight of 300,000 tonnes and
trade at $2.40 by 1130 GMT.	
    Six spot cargoes were also sold during the physical trading window, with premiums for the
prompt loading dates easing to $2.00 a tonne. 	
    Singapore onshore fuel oil inventories climbed by 642,000 barrels to 19.871 million barrels
for the week ended May 9 as Western inflows continued to pour in.	
    Imports from the West were about 787,000 tonnes, lifting the total for May volumes above 1.5
million tonnes, International Enterprise (IE) data showed.  	
    Supplies are expected to remain heavy into June, with a new fixture by KMG booking the
Ottoman Tenacity to move 130,000 tonnes from Kerch around May 20.	
    BP was also seen provisionally chartering the Ocean Voyager to move 80,000 tonnes from
Shuiaba, Kuwait to Singapore around May 23, shipping reports showed.	
    Kuwait Petroleum Corp (KPC) had also sold two other 80,000 tonnes of 380-cst cargoes, for
May 16-17 and May 30-31 lifting, though buyer details were still not known.	
     	
 TENDERS/SPOT                                                                             
 ISSUER           BUY/SELL       GRADE           VOL         LAYCAN         AWARDEE/CLOSE
 Kuwait/KPC       SELL           380             80KT        May 16-17      unknown
 Kuwait/KPC       SELL           380             80KT        May 30-31      unknown
                                                                                          
 CASH TRADES                                                                              
 Grade            Seller         Buyer           Vol         Laycan         Price
                                                                            (Transaction)
             380  Gunvor         Brightoil       20KT        May 25-29      $675.50/T
             380  Lukoil         Brightoil       20KT        May 25-29      $675.50/T
             380  Lukoil         Brightoil       20KT        May 30-June 3  $674.75/T
             380  PetroChina     Mercuria        20KT        May 25-29      +$2.00/T
             380  Gunvor         BP              40KT        June 5-9       $674/T
             380  Vitol          BP              40KT        June 5-9       $674/T
  	
 CASH ($/T)                   ASIA CLOSE     Change  % Change    Prev    RIC
                                                                 Close   
 Cargo - 180cst                      681.35   -2.50       -0.37  683.85  FO180-SIN
 Diff - 180cst                         2.00    0.25       14.29    1.75  FO180-SIN-DIF
 Cargo - 380cst                      674.40   -2.30       -0.34  676.70  FO380-SIN
 Diff - 380cst                         3.05    0.05        1.67    3.00  FO380-SIN-DIF
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 380cst           681.00   -4.00       -0.58  685.00  BK380-B-SIN
 Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium             6.60   -1.70      -20.48    8.30                  
                                                                                         
 SWAPS  ($/T)                 ASIA CLOSE     Change  % Change    Prev    RIC
                              (0830 GMT)                         Close   
 Brent M1                            112.91    0.51        0.45  112.40              
 180cst M1                           680.13   -2.62       -0.38  682.75                
 180cst M1/M2                          1.75    0.25       16.67    1.50                
 180cst M2                           678.38   -2.87       -0.42  681.25                
 Visco M1                              7.25   -0.25       -3.33    7.50                
 Visco M2                              9.13   -0.37       -3.89    9.50                
 380cst M1                           672.88   -2.37       -0.35  675.25                
 380cst M1/M2                          3.63    0.13        3.71    3.50                
 380cst M2                           669.25   -2.50       -0.37  671.75                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M1                  -4.70   -0.84       21.76   -3.86                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M2                  -4.69   -0.79       20.26   -3.90                
 East-West M1                         38.50   -1.75       -4.35   40.25             
 East-West M2                         39.50   -0.13       -0.33   39.63             
 Barges M1                           641.63   -0.87       -0.14  642.50               
 Barges M1/M2                          2.75    1.87      212.50    0.88                
 Barges M2                           638.88   -2.75       -0.43  641.63               
 Crack Barges-Brent M1               -14.62   -0.93        6.79  -13.69                
 Crack Barges-Brent M2               -14.60   -0.81        5.87  -13.79                
 	
 (Reporting by Jasmin Choo; Editing by Jane Baird)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
