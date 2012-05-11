Asia Fuel Oil-Weakens further, margins at month-low

SINGAPORE, May 11 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil market weakened further on Friday, as the fall in outright prices outpaced the loss seen for underlying crude amid a well-supplied market. Refining margins widened to a discount of more than $5.00 a barrel, its lowest since April 10, as fixed-price contracts lost more than $8.00 a tonne, with Brent crude over a dollar lower. Some demand was seen from the Philippines, with 30,000 tonnes exported to there this week according to International Enterprise (IE) data, as Royal Dutch Shell 110,000 barrels-per-day Tabangao refinery in Batangas, Philippines, is undergoing planned maintenance. Details on the maintenance work at Pilipinas Shell, including the units affected and duration of shutdown, were not available, but sources said it began sometime between late April and early May. However, the market remains amply supplied, with Singapore inventory at four-week high levels. Despite a Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC), the Pacific Glory carrying fuel oil, ran aground outside of Singapore port limits on May 8, there was no damage or spillage, sources said. Operations to discharge the ship's cargo has also since commenced, while vessel traffic at Singapore port remains unaffected, the sources added. On top of rising supplies, the market is faced with slightly bearish demand factors. China's oil demand in April posts its first fall in three years as its economy cools, with net fuel oil imports at a three-month low of 1.36 million tonnes. Refinery daily run rates, at 8.99 million barrels per day (bpd) were at the lowest since October 2011. Shipowners are also worried about the origin of their bunker supplies, fearing that they could be violating impending EU sanctions against Iran without even knowing it, leaving them vulnerable to being blacklisted, the managing director of leading industry group Intertanko said on Friday. Vessels ranging from tankers to dry bulk vessels to containers run the risk of falling foul of the sanctions every time they refuel, because fuel from various origins - including Iran - are blended at trading hubs, Katharina Stanzel, who takes her role in July, told Reuters. TENDERS/SPOT No tenders CASH TRADES Grade Seller Buyer Vol Laycan Price (Transaction) 380 Vitol BP 20KT June $666/T 6-10 380 Vitol BP 20KT June $666/T 6-10 380 Vitol Brightoil 20KT June $667/T 1-5 CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Cargo - 180cst 673.20 -8.15 -1.20 681.35 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 2.30 0.30 15.00 2.00 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 666.30 -8.10 -1.20 674.40 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 3.50 0.45 14.75 3.05 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 380cst 670.00 -11.00 -1.62 681.00 BK380-B-SIN Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium 3.70 -2.90 -43.94 6.60 SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 111.76 -1.15 -1.02 112.91 180cst M1 672.00 -8.13 -1.20 680.13 180cst M1/M2 2.38 0.63 36.00 1.75 180cst M2 669.63 -8.75 -1.29 678.38 Visco M1 7.25 0.00 0.00 7.25 Visco M2 9.13 0.00 0.00 9.13 380cst M1 664.75 -8.13 -1.21 672.88 380cst M1/M2 4.25 0.62 17.08 3.63 380cst M2 660.50 -8.75 -1.31 669.25 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -5.08 -0.38 8.09 -4.70 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -4.93 -0.24 5.12 -4.69 East-West M1 37.75 -0.75 -1.95 38.50 East-West M2 38.50 -1.00 -2.53 39.50 Barges M1 634.25 -7.38 -1.15 641.63 Barges M1/M2 3.13 0.38 13.82 2.75 Barges M2 631.13 -7.75 -1.21 638.88 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -14.66 -0.04 0.27 -14.62 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -14.52 0.08 -0.55 -14.60 (Reporting by Jasmin Choo; Editing by William Hardy)