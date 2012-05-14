Asia Fuel Oil-Edges up, trading light

SINGAPORE, May 14 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil market edged up slightly on Monday, though outright prices continued to weaken in line with lower underlying crude prices. The June/July intermonth spread, which is the price difference between June and July fixed-price swap, rebounded back above $2.00 a tonne, after narrowing to close to $1.50 in the previous session. The timespread closed 50 cents up at $2.13 a tonne, and traded higher at $2.50 after. Activity in the swaps market was light, with less than 100,000 tonnes traded for any individual contract. The 380-centistoke (cst) cash differential also inched up 50 cents to around a premium of $4.00 a tonne, after two spot deals were done at an equivalent of $3.55 a tonne above Singapore spot quote and with an outstanding bid at the same price during the physical trading window. Recent tanker-fixing activity for Western arbitrage cargoes has been rather muted, but Indian refiners have been offering June-loading supplies. India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals (MRPL) is offering 80,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for June 9-11 lifting from New Mangalore. The tender will close on May 16, remaining valid up to the next day. Essar Oil had also sold a May 30-June 3 loading fuel oil cargo, to Middle East trader Bakri. The ship Maharshi Parashuram was seen provisionally chartered to move the cargo from Vadinar to Fujairah. FUEL OIL TENDERS/SPOT ISSUER BUY/SELL GRADE VOL LAYCAN CLOSE (VALID) India/MRPL Sell 380cst 80KT June 9-11 (New Mangalore) May 16 (May 17) CASH TRADES Grade Seller Buyer Vol Laycan Price (Transaction) 380cst Cargill BP 40KT May 29-June 2 Bal May +$2.00 380cst Lukoil Brightoil 20KT May 29-June 2 $662.00 CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Cargo - 180cst $668.20 -$5.00 -0.74 $673.20 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst $2.30 $0.00 0.00 $2.30 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst $661.65 -$4.65 -0.70 $666.30 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst $4.00 $0.50 14.29 $3.50 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 380cst $664.00 -$6.00 -0.90 $670.00 BK380-B-SIN Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium $2.35 -$1.35 -36.49 $3.70 SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC (0830 GMT) Brent M1 $110.81 -$0.95 -0.85 $111.76 180cst M1 $667.25 -$4.75 -0.71 $672.00 180cst M1/M2 $2.38 $0.00 0.00 $2.38 180cst M2 $664.88 -$4.75 -0.71 $669.63 Visco M1 $7.25 $0.00 0.00 $7.25 Visco M2 $9.13 $0.00 0.00 $9.13 380cst M1 $660.00 -$4.75 -0.71 $664.75 380cst M1/M2 $4.25 $0.00 0.00 $4.25 380cst M2 $655.75 -$4.75 -0.72 $660.50 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -$4.80 $0.28 -5.51 -$5.08 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -$4.65 $0.28 -5.68 -$4.93 East-West M1 $40.25 $2.50 6.62 $37.75 East-West M2 $39.25 $0.75 1.95 $38.50 Barges M1 $627.00 -$7.25 -1.14 $634.25 Barges M1/M2 $1.38 -$1.75 -55.91 $3.13 Barges M2 $625.63 -$5.50 -0.87 $631.13 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -$14.56 $0.10 -0.68 -$14.66 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -$14.27 $0.25 -1.72 -$14.52 (Reporting by Jasmin Choo and Lee Yen Nee; editing by James Jukwey)