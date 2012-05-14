FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Asia Fuel Oil-Edges up, trading light
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
May 14, 2012 / 12:15 PM / 5 years ago

Asia Fuel Oil-Edges up, trading light

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 14 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil market edged
up slightly on Monday, though outright prices continued to
weaken in line with lower underlying crude prices.	
    The June/July intermonth spread, which is the price
difference between June and July fixed-price swap, rebounded
back above $2.00 a tonne, after narrowing to close to $1.50 in
the previous session. The timespread closed 50 cents up at $2.13
a tonne, and traded higher at $2.50 after. 	
   Activity in the swaps market was light, with less than
100,000 tonnes traded for any individual contract.   	
   The 380-centistoke (cst) cash differential also inched up 50
cents to around a premium of $4.00 a tonne, after two spot deals
were done at an equivalent of $3.55 a tonne above Singapore spot
quote and with an outstanding bid at the same price during the
physical trading window.	
    Recent tanker-fixing activity for Western arbitrage cargoes
has been rather muted, but Indian refiners have been offering
June-loading supplies.	
    India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals (MRPL) is
offering 80,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for June 9-11 lifting from
New Mangalore. The tender will close on May 16, remaining valid
up to the next day.	
    Essar Oil had also sold a May 30-June 3 loading fuel oil
cargo, to Middle East trader Bakri. The ship Maharshi Parashuram
was seen provisionally chartered to move the cargo from Vadinar
to Fujairah.	
	
 FUEL OIL                                                                                          
 TENDERS/SPOT                                                                                      
 ISSUER            BUY/SELL       GRADE      VOL       LAYCAN                     CLOSE (VALID)
 India/MRPL        Sell           380cst     80KT      June 9-11 (New Mangalore)  May 16 (May 17)
                                                                                                   
 CASH TRADES                                                                                       
 Grade             Seller         Buyer      Vol       Laycan                     Price
                                                                                  (Transaction)
 380cst            Cargill        BP         40KT      May 29-June 2              Bal May +$2.00
 380cst            Lukoil         Brightoil  20KT      May 29-June 2              $662.00 
  CASH ($/T)                     ASIA CLOSE     Change     % Change  Prev Close        RIC
 Cargo - 180cst                 $668.20        -$5.00     -0.74     $673.20           FO180-SIN
 Diff - 180cst                  $2.30          $0.00      0.00      $2.30             FO180-SIN-DIF
 Cargo - 380cst                 $661.65        -$4.65     -0.70     $666.30           FO380-SIN
 Diff - 380cst                  $4.00          $0.50      14.29     $3.50             FO380-SIN-DIF
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 380cst      $664.00        -$6.00     -0.90     $670.00           BK380-B-SIN
 Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium      $2.35          -$1.35     -36.49    $3.70                                
                                                                                                         
 SWAPS  ($/T)                   ASIA CLOSE     Change     % Change  Prev Close        RIC
                                (0830 GMT)                                            
 Brent M1                       $110.81        -$0.95     -0.85     $111.76                       
 180cst M1                      $667.25        -$4.75     -0.71     $672.00                         
 180cst M1/M2                   $2.38          $0.00      0.00      $2.38                           
 180cst M2                      $664.88        -$4.75     -0.71     $669.63                         
 Visco M1                       $7.25          $0.00      0.00      $7.25                           
 Visco M2                       $9.13          $0.00      0.00      $9.13                           
 380cst M1                      $660.00        -$4.75     -0.71     $664.75                         
 380cst M1/M2                   $4.25          $0.00      0.00      $4.25                           
 380cst M2                      $655.75        -$4.75     -0.72     $660.50                         
 Cracks 180-Dubai M1            -$4.80         $0.28      -5.51     -$5.08                          
 Cracks 180-Dubai M2            -$4.65         $0.28      -5.68     -$4.93                          
 East-West M1                   $40.25         $2.50      6.62      $37.75                       
 East-West M2                   $39.25         $0.75      1.95      $38.50                       
 Barges M1                      $627.00        -$7.25     -1.14     $634.25                        
 Barges M1/M2                   $1.38          -$1.75     -55.91    $3.13                           
 Barges M2                      $625.63        -$5.50     -0.87     $631.13                        
 Crack Barges-Brent M1          -$14.56        $0.10      -0.68     -$14.66                         
 Crack Barges-Brent M2          -$14.27        $0.25      -1.72     -$14.52                         
 	
 (Reporting by Jasmin Choo and Lee Yen Nee; editing by James
Jukwey)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.