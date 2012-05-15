FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Fuel Oil-Climbs on buying by China's Brightoil
#Energy
May 15, 2012 / 12:50 PM

Asia Fuel Oil-Climbs on buying by China's Brightoil

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 15 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil market climbed on Tuesday, with 380-centistoke (cst) at a
11-week high and the front three intermonth spreads gaining more than a dollar on a strong buying presence from
Brightoil.	
    The Chinese trader was active in both the swaps and physical markets, picking up all 60,000 tonnes of the May
380-centistoke (cst) and 135,000 tonnes of the June 380-cst swaps.	
    In addition, seven out of the eight 380-cst spot cargoes transacted for the day were also purchased by
Brightoil, bumping up the 380-cst differential to above $4.00 a tonne, its highest level since Feb. 24.	
    However, the market can expect supplies to remain high going into June, with Western arbitrage arrivals for
that month holding above 3 million tonnes.	
    Indian Oil Corp also sold 30,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for June 1-3 lifting from Chennai, to Emirates National
Oil Company (ENOC) at an undisclosed price.     	
    Kuwait Petroleum Corp (KPC) offered 80,000 tonnes of cracked fuel oil as well, for June 3-4 loading. The
tender closes on May 17. The refiner had previously sold two 80-tonne lots of fuel oil.	
    The May 25-27 and May 30-31 lifting cargoes were said to be sold to Vitol and Totsa respectively, though this
could not be confirmed. 	
    With freight rates falling in tandem with lower bunker prices, tanker-fixing activity has been slow as
players waited for prices to fall further. 	
    "A quiet start to the week with market sentiment remaining soft. Charterers are holding back for the moment,"
said shipping broker firm ICAP.	
    So far, Unipec was seen provisionally chartering the first June-loading Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC), the
Leo Star, to ship 270,000 tonnes from Rotterdam around June 1, a shipping report showed.	
    	
 TENDERS/SPOT                                                                                                    
 ISSUER            BUY/SELL       GRADE      VOL       LAYCAN                        AWARDEE/CLOSE   PRICE
 India/IOC         Sell           380cst     30KT      June 1-3 (Chennai)            ENOC            unspecified
 India/MRPL        Sell           VGO        40KT      June 1-3 (New Mangalore)      cancelled                   
 India/Essar       Sell           VGO        65KT      May 22-26 (Vadinar)           Unipec                      
 Kuwait/KPC        Sell           Cracked    80KT      June 3-4                      May 17          
                                  fuel                                                               
                                                                                                     
 CASH TRADES                                                                                                     
 Grade             Seller         Buyer      Vol       Laycan                        Price                       
                                                                                     (Transaction)   
 380cst            Lukoil         Brightoil  20KT      May 30-June 3                 MOPS +$3.25                 
 380cst            Lukoil         Brightoil  20KT      June 4-8                      MOPS +$3.75                 
 380cst            Lukoil         Brightoil  20KT      June 9-13                     MOPS +$4.00                 
 380cst            Vitol          BP         40KT      June 8-12                     $668.50                     
 380cst            Gunvor         Brightoil  20KT      May 30-June 3                 $670.00                     
 380cst            Gunvor         Brightoil  20KT      May 30-June 3                 $670.00                     
 380cst            Glencore       Brightoil  20KT      May 30-June 3                 $670.00                     
 380cst            Vitol          Brightoil  20KT      June 10-14                    $668.00                     
 	
 CASH ($/T)                   ASIA CLOSE     Change  % Change    Prev    RIC
                                                                 Close   
 Cargo - 180cst                      677.65    9.45        1.41  668.20  FO180-SIN
 Diff - 180cst                         3.50    1.20       52.17    2.30  FO180-SIN-DIF
 Cargo - 380cst                      669.30    7.65        1.16  661.65  FO380-SIN
 Diff - 380cst                         4.05    0.05        1.25    4.00  FO380-SIN-DIF
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 380cst           674.50   10.50        1.58  664.00  BK380-B-SIN
 Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium             5.20    2.85      121.28    2.35                   
                                                                                          
 SWAPS  ($/T)                 ASIA CLOSE     Change  % Change    Prev    RIC
                              (0830 GMT)                         Close   
 Brent M1                            111.74    0.93        0.84  110.81              
 180cst M1                           676.13    8.88        1.33  667.25                
 180cst M1/M2                          3.38    1.00       42.02    2.38                
 180cst M2                           672.75    7.87        1.18  664.88                
 Visco M1                              7.75    0.50        6.90    7.25                
 Visco M2                              9.75    0.62        6.79    9.13                
 380cst M1                           668.38    8.38        1.27  660.00                
 380cst M1/M2                          5.38    1.13       26.59    4.25                
 380cst M2                           663.00    7.25        1.11  655.75                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M1                  -4.38    0.42       -8.75   -4.80                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M2                  -4.31    0.34       -7.31   -4.65                
 East-West M1                         41.25    1.00        2.48   40.25             
 East-West M2                         40.75    1.50        3.82   39.25             
 Barges M1                           634.88    7.88        1.26  627.00               
 Barges M1/M2                          2.88    1.50      108.70    1.38                
 Barges M2                           632.00    6.37        1.02  625.63               
 Crack Barges-Brent M1               -14.51    0.05       -0.34  -14.56                
 Crack Barges-Brent M2               -14.07    0.20       -1.40  -14.27                
 	
 (Reporting by Jasmin Choo and Lee Yen Nee; editing by XXX)

