Asia Fuel Oil-Strengthens on firm buying
#Energy
May 16, 2012 / 12:35 PM / in 5 years

Asia Fuel Oil-Strengthens on firm buying

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 16 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil market
strengthened further on Tuesday, propped up by firm buying as
the June contract turned prompt month.	
    The June/July and July/August intermonth spreads both closed
at a backwardation of $3.75 a tonne, gaining 50 cents from the
previous session, as over 100,000 tonnes and close to 300,000
tonnes were traded for the respective contracts. 	
    Activity for the fixed-price June 180-centistoke (cst)
contract was also brisk, with Brightoil picking up 60,000 tonnes
out of the total 135,000 tonnes transacted.	
    In the spot physical trading window, oil major BP picked up
seven cargoes, four 20,000-tonne lots and three 40,000-tonnes
lots, at outright price levels of $663.00-$665.00 a tonne. This
translated to premiums of $1.80-$3.80 a tonne above Singapore
spot quotes, lowering the 380-cst differential to around $3.55 a
tonne though.	
    Traders speculated that the oil major was likely to be
capitalising on falling prices, as other players sought to sell
off cargoes that were probably purchased when price levels were
much higher.	
    Shippers may face some slight disruptions in discharging
their cargoes as port authorities have stopped spot ship-to-ship
transfers at Pasir Gudang, after the Very Large Crude Carrier
(VLCC) Pacific Glory ran aground last Tuesday, sources said.	
    Ships have been directed to Tanjung Pelepas instead for
transfers, the sources added.  	
    Despite the improving market, the demand outlook for China
remains lacklustre though. China fuel oil imports are expected
to fall 36 percent for May, faced with abundant stockpile while
demand from independent refiners remains weak due to sluggish
gasoil and gasoline markets, C1 Energy reported on Wednesday.	
    East China is likely to import about 325,000 tonnes of fuel
oil for the month, down by 45,000 tonnes or 12 percent from
April, as bonded bunker players hold out as prices continue to
fall, the report said.	
    About 125,000 tonnes would come from Venezuela, while
imports from Singapore and South Korea would be around 100,000
tonnes. 	
     	
 	
 TENDERS/SPOT                                                                        
 No tenders                                                                          
                                                                                     
 CASH TRADES                                                                         
 Grade            Seller            Buyer   Vol         Laycan         Price
                                                                       (Transaction)
             380  PetroChina        BP      20KT        June 5-9       $663/T
             380  PetroChina        BP      20KT        May 31-June 4  $664/T
             380  Vitol             BP      20KT        June 11-15     $664/T
             380  PetroChina        BP      20KT        June 5-9       $665/T
             380  PetroChina        BP      40KT        May 31-June 4  $665/T
             380  Cargill           BP      40KT        June 5-9       $665/T
             380  conocophillips    BP      40KT        June 11-15     $664/T
 	
 CASH ($/T)                    ASIA CLOSE     Change     % Change    Prev    RIC
                                                                     Close   
 Cargo - 180cst                       674.40      -3.25       -0.48  677.65  FO180-SIN
 Diff - 180cst                          4.00       0.50       14.29    3.50  FO180-SIN-DIF
 Cargo - 380cst                       663.40      -5.90       -0.88  669.30  FO380-SIN
 Diff - 380cst                          3.55      -0.50      -12.35    4.05  FO380-SIN-DIF
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 380cst            670.00       0.00        0.00  670.00  BK380-B-SIN
 Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium              6.60       5.90      842.86    0.70                   
                                                                                              
 SWAPS  ($/T)                  ASIA CLOSE     Change     % Change    Prev    RIC
                               (0830 GMT)                            Close   
 Brent M1                               0.00    -111.74     -100.00  111.74              
 180cst M1                            669.50      -3.25       -0.48  672.75                
 180cst M1/M2                           3.75       0.50       15.38    3.25                
 180cst M2                            665.75      -3.75       -0.56  669.50                
 Visco M1                              10.75       1.00       10.26    9.75                
 Visco M2                              11.50       1.25       12.20   10.25                
 380cst M1                            658.75      -4.25       -0.64  663.00                
 380cst M1/M2                           4.50       0.75       20.00    3.75                
 380cst M2                            654.25      -5.00       -0.76  659.25                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M1                   -4.03       0.35       -7.99   -4.38                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M2                   -4.05       0.26       -6.03   -4.31                
 East-West M1                          41.50       0.75        1.84   40.75             
 East-West M2                          40.00       1.00        2.56   39.00             
 Barges M1                            628.00      -4.00       -0.63  632.00               
 Barges M1/M2                           2.25       0.75       50.00    1.50                
 Barges M2                            625.75      -4.75       -0.75  630.50               
 Crack Barges-Brent M1                 -4.03      10.48      -72.23  -14.51                
 Crack Barges-Brent M2                -13.98       0.09       -0.64  -14.07                
 	
 (Reporting by Jasmin Choo and Lee Yen Nee; editing by William
Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
