FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Asia Fuel Oil-Strengthens on firm demand
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
May 17, 2012 / 12:30 PM / in 5 years

Asia Fuel Oil-Strengthens on firm demand

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 17 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil market extended gains on Thursday,
supported by firm demand and declining supplies in the region. 	
    Cash differential for 380-centistoke (cst) climbed $1.95 to a 12-week high of
$5.50, while 180-cst differential edged up 20 cents to $4.20, highest in more than 10
weeks. 	
    The June/July intermonth swaps contract also inched up, closing 13 cents higher at
a backwardation of $3.88 a tonne, the highest in almost three weeks, Reuters data
showed. Close to 100,000 tonnes of the contract were traded.	
    Brightoil continued its buying spree for fixed-price swaps contracts, picking up
55,000 tonnes and 100,000 tonnes of 180-cst and 380-cst, respectively.   	
    The trader also bought all three 380-cst spot physical cargoes during the trading
window, totalling 60,000 tonnes, at outright price levels of $662.50-$664.00. This
translated to premiums of $5.30-$5.95 a tonne.	
    Demand also came from South Korea, with utility Western Power puchasing 60,000
tonnes of high-sulphur fuel oil from Samsung at around $700.000 a tonne on a
cost-and-freight basis. 	
    Activity in the bunker market picked up on Thursday, with demand being propped up
by falling outright prices, industry sources said.    	
    Singapore onshore fuel oil stocks fell by 1.5 million barrels to around 18.4
million barrels, lowest in four weeks.  	
    Regional stocks could be hit further, as Thailand's oil refiner Bangchak Petroleum
has declared force majeure to temporarily stop an export of a 16 million litres of low
sulphur fuel oil to a Japanese firm. 	
    According to Reuters data, the refiner had sold a 15,000-tonne cargo to Japanese
trader Mitsui at around $120.00 a tonne. The cargo was to be loaded on May 20-22 from
Sriracha.	
      	
 TENDERS/SPOT                                                                  
 ISSUER             BUY/SELL   GRADE   VOL ('000T)  LAYCAN       CLOSE/VALID
 Korea/WP           BUY        HSFO    30KT         June 21-25   Samsung/$700/T
                                                    (Pyongtaek)  
                                       30KT         July 5-9                   
                                                    (Pyongtaek)          
 India/IOC          SELL       180     15KT         June 5-7     May 21 (May
                                                    (Haldia)     22)
 Saudi/ExxonMobil   SELL       700     90KT         June 8-10    May 17 (May
                                                    (Yanbu)      18)
  CASH TRADES                                                              
 Grade   Seller       Buyer        Vol     Laycan      Price (Transaction)
    380  Gunvor       Brightoil    20KT    June 1-5    $664/T
    380  Vitol        Brightoil    20KT    June 12-16  $662.50/T
    380  PetroChina   Brightoil    20KT    June 6-10   $663.25/T
  CASH ($/T)                  ASIA    Change  %       Prev    RIC
                             CLOSE           Change  Close   
 Cargo - 180cst              673.15   -1.25   -0.19  674.40  FO180-SIN
 Diff - 180cst                 4.20    0.20    5.00    4.00  FO180-SIN-DIF
 Cargo - 380cst              664.05    0.65    0.10  663.40  FO380-SIN
 Diff - 380cst                 5.50    1.95   54.93    3.55  FO380-SIN-DIF
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 380cst   668.00   -2.00   -0.30  670.00  BK380-B-SIN
 Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium     3.95   -2.65  -40.15    6.60                  
  SWAPS  ($/T)     ASIA CLOSE (0830 GMT)  Change  % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Brent M1                        109.49   -0.76      -0.69      110.25              
 180cst M1                       668.13   -1.37      -0.20      669.50                
 180cst M1/M2                      3.88    0.13       3.47        3.75                
 180cst M2                       664.25   -1.50      -0.23      665.75                
 Visco M1                         10.50   -0.25      -2.33       10.75                
 Visco M2                         11.00   -0.50      -4.35       11.50                
 380cst M1                       657.63   -1.12      -0.17      658.75                
 380cst M1/M2                      4.38   -0.12      -2.67        4.50                
 380cst M2                       653.25   -1.00      -0.15      654.25                
 Cracks                           -3.61    0.42     -10.42       -4.03                
 180-Dubai M1                                                           
 Cracks                           -3.65    0.40      -9.88       -4.05                
 180-Dubai M2                                                           
 East-West M1                     41.13   -0.37      -0.89       41.50             
 East-West M2                     40.00    0.00       0.00       40.00             
 Barges M1                       627.00   -1.00      -0.16      628.00               
 Barges M1/M2                      2.75    0.50      22.22        2.25                
 Barges M2                       624.25   -1.50      -0.24      625.75               
 Crack                           -13.45    0.53      -3.79      -13.98                
 Barges-Brent M1                                                        
 Crack                           -13.40    0.51      -3.67      -13.91                
 Barges-Brent M2                                                        
 	
 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee and Jasmin Choo; editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.