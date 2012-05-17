Asia Fuel Oil-Strengthens on firm demand

SINGAPORE, May 17 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil market extended gains on Thursday, supported by firm demand and declining supplies in the region. Cash differential for 380-centistoke (cst) climbed $1.95 to a 12-week high of $5.50, while 180-cst differential edged up 20 cents to $4.20, highest in more than 10 weeks. The June/July intermonth swaps contract also inched up, closing 13 cents higher at a backwardation of $3.88 a tonne, the highest in almost three weeks, Reuters data showed. Close to 100,000 tonnes of the contract were traded. Brightoil continued its buying spree for fixed-price swaps contracts, picking up 55,000 tonnes and 100,000 tonnes of 180-cst and 380-cst, respectively. The trader also bought all three 380-cst spot physical cargoes during the trading window, totalling 60,000 tonnes, at outright price levels of $662.50-$664.00. This translated to premiums of $5.30-$5.95 a tonne. Demand also came from South Korea, with utility Western Power puchasing 60,000 tonnes of high-sulphur fuel oil from Samsung at around $700.000 a tonne on a cost-and-freight basis. Activity in the bunker market picked up on Thursday, with demand being propped up by falling outright prices, industry sources said. Singapore onshore fuel oil stocks fell by 1.5 million barrels to around 18.4 million barrels, lowest in four weeks. Regional stocks could be hit further, as Thailand's oil refiner Bangchak Petroleum has declared force majeure to temporarily stop an export of a 16 million litres of low sulphur fuel oil to a Japanese firm. According to Reuters data, the refiner had sold a 15,000-tonne cargo to Japanese trader Mitsui at around $120.00 a tonne. The cargo was to be loaded on May 20-22 from Sriracha. TENDERS/SPOT ISSUER BUY/SELL GRADE VOL ('000T) LAYCAN CLOSE/VALID Korea/WP BUY HSFO 30KT June 21-25 Samsung/$700/T (Pyongtaek) 30KT July 5-9 (Pyongtaek) India/IOC SELL 180 15KT June 5-7 May 21 (May (Haldia) 22) Saudi/ExxonMobil SELL 700 90KT June 8-10 May 17 (May (Yanbu) 18) CASH TRADES Grade Seller Buyer Vol Laycan Price (Transaction) 380 Gunvor Brightoil 20KT June 1-5 $664/T 380 Vitol Brightoil 20KT June 12-16 $662.50/T 380 PetroChina Brightoil 20KT June 6-10 $663.25/T CASH ($/T) ASIA Change % Prev RIC CLOSE Change Close Cargo - 180cst 673.15 -1.25 -0.19 674.40 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 4.20 0.20 5.00 4.00 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 664.05 0.65 0.10 663.40 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 5.50 1.95 54.93 3.55 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 380cst 668.00 -2.00 -0.30 670.00 BK380-B-SIN Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium 3.95 -2.65 -40.15 6.60 SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE (0830 GMT) Change % Change Prev Close RIC Brent M1 109.49 -0.76 -0.69 110.25 180cst M1 668.13 -1.37 -0.20 669.50 180cst M1/M2 3.88 0.13 3.47 3.75 180cst M2 664.25 -1.50 -0.23 665.75 Visco M1 10.50 -0.25 -2.33 10.75 Visco M2 11.00 -0.50 -4.35 11.50 380cst M1 657.63 -1.12 -0.17 658.75 380cst M1/M2 4.38 -0.12 -2.67 4.50 380cst M2 653.25 -1.00 -0.15 654.25 Cracks -3.61 0.42 -10.42 -4.03 180-Dubai M1 Cracks -3.65 0.40 -9.88 -4.05 180-Dubai M2 East-West M1 41.13 -0.37 -0.89 41.50 East-West M2 40.00 0.00 0.00 40.00 Barges M1 627.00 -1.00 -0.16 628.00 Barges M1/M2 2.75 0.50 22.22 2.25 Barges M2 624.25 -1.50 -0.24 625.75 Crack -13.45 0.53 -3.79 -13.98 Barges-Brent M1 Crack -13.40 0.51 -3.67 -13.91 Barges-Brent M2 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee and Jasmin Choo; editing by William Hardy)