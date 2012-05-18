Asia Fuel Oil-Demand steady; outright prices fall

SINGAPORE, May 18 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil market was steady on Friday, with buying by BP and Brightoil providing most of the support. Oil major BP picked up two 380-centistoke (cst) cargoes and one 180-cst cargo during the physical trading window, while Brightoil bought the other three 380-cst cargoes. Demand was also seen coming from South Korea, with utility East West Power issuing a tender to seek 100,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil for June delivery. The utility had earlier secured around 120,000 tonnes for May and June, more than double its normal monthly requirement, as an unusually hot summer boosts power generation needs. Industry sources said a lower price environment, caused by weaker underlying Brent crude, encouraged activity. Outright prices for the 180-cst fell by almost $20.00 to a six-month low of $654.03, while the 380-cst price fell to a five-month low of $642.54 a tonne. Activity in the swaps market was brisk, with around 200,000 tonnes of 180-cst fixed-price contract traded, while 325,000 tonnes of the 380-cst fixed-price contract changed hands. Chinese trader Brightoil continued its bull play, picking up another 55,000 tonnes of the June 180-cst contract and 245,000 tonnes of the 380-cst contract for June. The bunker market was relatively quiet despite the lower price levels, as many players chose to stay on the sidelines, anticipating that prices could drop further. India's Mangalore Refinery and Perrochemicals extended the closing date of its June 9-11 loading cargo tender, possibly to attract better bids. TENDERS/SPOT ISSUER BUY/SELL GRADE VOL ('000T) LAYCAN CLOSE Korea/WP BUY HSFO 50KT June 13-17 (Ulsan) May 25 50KT June 26-30 (Ulsan) May 25 India/MRPL SELL 380 80KT June 9-11 (New Mangalore) May 22 (May 22) CASH TRADES Grade Seller Buyer Vol Laycan Price (Transaction) 180 Vitol BP 25KT June 13-17 $655/T 380 PetroChina Brightoil 20KT June 2-6 $643/T 380 Chevron Brightoil 20KT June 2-6 $643/T 380 Kuo Oil Brightoil 20KT June 7-11 $642/T 380 Kuo Oil BP 40KT June 13-17 $641/T 380 Cargill BP 40KT June 2-6 $643/T CASH ($/T) ASIA Change % Prev RIC CLOSE Change Close Cargo - 180cst 654.03 -19.12 -2.84 673.15 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 4.86 0.66 15.71 4.20 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 642.54 -21.51 -3.24 664.05 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 4.60 -0.90 -16.36 5.50 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 380cst 647.00 -21.00 -3.14 668.00 BK380-B-SIN Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium 4.46 0.51 12.91 3.95 SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Change Close Brent M1 107.15 -2.34 -2.14 109.49 180cst M1 648.63 -19.50 -2.92 668.13 180cst M1/M2 3.00 -0.88 -22.68 3.88 180cst M2 645.63 -18.62 -2.80 664.25 Visco M1 11.25 0.75 7.14 10.50 Visco M2 11.38 0.38 3.45 11.00 380cst M1 637.38 -20.25 -3.08 657.63 380cst M1/M2 3.13 -1.25 -28.54 4.38 380cst M2 634.25 -19.00 -2.91 653.25 Cracks -4.24 -0.63 17.45 -3.61 180-Dubai M1 Cracks -4.15 -0.50 13.70 -3.65 180-Dubai M2 East-West M1 41.25 0.12 0.29 41.13 East-West M2 39.50 -0.50 -1.25 40.00 Barges M1 607.38 -19.62 -3.13 627.00 Barges M1/M2 1.25 -1.50 -54.55 2.75 Barges M2 606.13 -18.12 -2.90 624.25 Crack -13.90 -0.45 3.35 -13.45 Barges-Brent M1 Crack -13.82 -0.42 3.13 -13.40 Barges-Brent M2 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee and Jasmin Choo; Editing by Anthony Barker)