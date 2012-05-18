FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Fuel Oil-Demand steady; outright prices fall
#Energy
May 18, 2012 / 12:35 PM / 5 years ago

Asia Fuel Oil-Demand steady; outright prices fall

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 18 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil market was steady on Friday, with buying by BP
and Brightoil providing most of the support. 	
    Oil major BP picked up two 380-centistoke (cst) cargoes and one 180-cst cargo during the
physical trading window, while Brightoil bought the other three 380-cst cargoes. 	
    Demand was also seen coming from South Korea, with utility East West Power issuing a tender
to seek 100,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil for June delivery.    	
    The utility had earlier secured around 120,000 tonnes for May and June, more than double its
normal monthly requirement, as an unusually hot summer boosts power generation needs.
 	
    Industry sources said a lower price environment, caused by weaker underlying Brent crude,
encouraged activity.	
    Outright prices for the 180-cst fell by almost $20.00 to a six-month low of $654.03, while
the 380-cst price fell to a five-month low of $642.54 a tonne.	
    Activity in the swaps market was brisk, with around 200,000 tonnes of 180-cst fixed-price
contract traded, while 325,000 tonnes of the 380-cst fixed-price contract changed hands.	
    Chinese trader Brightoil continued its bull play, picking up another 55,000 tonnes of the
June 180-cst contract and 245,000 tonnes of the 380-cst contract for June.      	
    The bunker market was relatively quiet despite the lower price levels, as many players chose
to stay on the sidelines, anticipating that prices could drop further.  	
    India's Mangalore Refinery and Perrochemicals extended the closing date of its June 9-11
loading cargo tender, possibly to attract better bids.     	
 TENDERS/SPOT                                                                            
 ISSUER       BUY/SELL   GRADE   VOL ('000T)   LAYCAN                     CLOSE
 Korea/WP     BUY        HSFO    50KT          June 13-17 (Ulsan)         May 25
                                 50KT          June 26-30 (Ulsan)         May 25
 India/MRPL   SELL       380     80KT          June 9-11 (New Mangalore)  May 22 (May 22)
 	
 CASH TRADES                                                           
 Grade   Seller        Buyer        Vol     Laycan        Price
                                                          (Transaction)
    180  Vitol         BP           25KT    June 13-17    $655/T
    380  PetroChina    Brightoil    20KT    June 2-6      $643/T
    380  Chevron       Brightoil    20KT    June 2-6      $643/T
    380  Kuo Oil       Brightoil    20KT    June 7-11     $642/T
    380  Kuo Oil       BP           40KT    June 13-17    $641/T
    380  Cargill       BP           40KT    June 2-6      $643/T
 	
 CASH ($/T)                 ASIA    Change  %       Prev    RIC
                            CLOSE           Change  Close   
 Cargo - 180cst             654.03  -19.12   -2.84  673.15  FO180-SIN
 Diff - 180cst                4.86    0.66   15.71    4.20  FO180-SIN-DIF
 Cargo - 380cst             642.54  -21.51   -3.24  664.05  FO380-SIN
 Diff - 380cst                4.60   -0.90  -16.36    5.50  FO380-SIN-DIF
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 380cst  647.00  -21.00   -3.14  668.00  BK380-B-SIN
 Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium    4.46    0.51   12.91    3.95                   
 	
 SWAPS  ($/T)   ASIA CLOSE   Change  %       Prev    RIC
                (0830 GMT)           Change  Close   
 Brent M1            107.15   -2.34   -2.14  109.49              
 180cst M1           648.63  -19.50   -2.92  668.13                
 180cst M1/M2          3.00   -0.88  -22.68    3.88                
 180cst M2           645.63  -18.62   -2.80  664.25                
 Visco M1             11.25    0.75    7.14   10.50                
 Visco M2             11.38    0.38    3.45   11.00                
 380cst M1           637.38  -20.25   -3.08  657.63                
 380cst M1/M2          3.13   -1.25  -28.54    4.38                
 380cst M2           634.25  -19.00   -2.91  653.25                
 Cracks               -4.24   -0.63   17.45   -3.61                
 180-Dubai M1                                        
 Cracks               -4.15   -0.50   13.70   -3.65                
 180-Dubai M2                                        
 East-West M1         41.25    0.12    0.29   41.13             
 East-West M2         39.50   -0.50   -1.25   40.00             
 Barges M1           607.38  -19.62   -3.13  627.00               
 Barges M1/M2          1.25   -1.50  -54.55    2.75                
 Barges M2           606.13  -18.12   -2.90  624.25               
 Crack               -13.90   -0.45    3.35  -13.45                
 Barges-Brent                                        
 M1                                                  
 Crack               -13.82   -0.42    3.13  -13.40                
 Barges-Brent                                        
 M2                                                  
 	
 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee and Jasmin Choo; Editing by Anthony Barker)

