Asia Fuel Oil-Strengthens on Brightoil's buying
#Energy
May 21, 2012 / 12:40 PM / 5 years ago

Asia Fuel Oil-Strengthens on Brightoil's buying

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 21 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil market strengthened on Monday, with buying by
Chinese trader Brightoil, which has picked up close to 2.5 million tonnes of fixed-price swaps
contracts since the start of the month, pushing prices higher. 	
    The 180-centistoke (cst) cash premium to Singapore spot quotes gained 34 cents to a
three-month high of $5.20 a tonne, while the 380-cst premium was at a two-session high of $5.19
a tonne, according to Reuters data. 	
    Brightoil secured another two 380-cst cargoes during the physical trading window, bringing
its total purchase of 380-cst to 540,000 tonnes since the beginning of May. 	
    The trader also picked up 80,000 tonnes of the June 180-cst swaps contract, and 90,000
tonnes of the June 380-cst contract.	
    Traders said that the market strength came mainly from the bull play by Brightoil and BP and
they cautioned that the upside could be limited as more imports from the West are expected to
arrive in Asia next month.	
    China's April straight-run fuel oil imports, categorised under the No. 5-7 grades, rose 11.6
percent to 2.06 million tonnes from the previous month, official customs figures showed.
 	
    However, a C1 Energy report forecast May volumes to be lower as stocks remain abundant while
demand from independent refiners remains weak due to sluggish gasoil and gasoline markets.	
    Demand also has not emerged from Thailand, where refiner Bangchak Petroleum declared a force
majeure on a 15,000 tonnes export of low sulphur fuel oil to a Japanese firm. 	
    "Everything is still normal now, they (Bangchak) have not asked for help to meet that
obligation," said a source.  	
    Activity in the bunker market has picked up, according to a source, as player capitalise on
the current weaker-price environment to secure cargoes. 	
    	
 TENDERS/SPOT                                                                   
 ISSUER        BUY/SELL   GRADE        VOL ('000T)  LAYCAN       CLOSE (VALID)
 India/IOC     SELL       380          30-35KT      June 15-17   May 28 (May 29)
                                                    (Chennai)    
                                                                                
 CASH TRADES                                                                    
 Grade         Seller     Buyer        Vol          Laycan       Price
                                                                 (Transaction)
          380  Gunvor     Brightoil    20KT         June 10-14   $647.50/T
          380  Vitol      Brightoil    20KT         June 16-20   $646.00/T
 	
 CASH ($/T)              ASIA CLOSE  Change  % Change  Prev Close  RIC
 Cargo - 180cst              659.27    5.24      0.80      654.03  FO180-SIN
 Diff - 180cst                 5.20    0.34      7.00        4.86  FO180-SIN-DIF
 Cargo - 380cst              646.17    3.63      0.56      642.54  FO380-SIN
 Diff - 380cst                 5.19    0.59     12.83        4.60  FO380-SIN-DIF
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)-          653.00    6.00      0.93      647.00  BK380-B-SIN
 380cst                                                            
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)             6.83    2.37     53.14        4.46                  
 Premium                                                           
                                                                                   
 SWAPS  ($/T)            ASIA CLOSE  Change  % Change  Prev Close  RIC
                         (0830 GMT)                                
 Brent M1                    107.99    0.84      0.78      107.15              
 180cst M1                   653.75    5.12      0.79      648.63                
 180cst M1/M2                  3.88    0.88     29.33        3.00                
 180cst M2                   649.88    4.25      0.66      645.63                
 Visco M1                     13.00    1.75     15.56       11.25                
 Visco M2                     11.88    0.50      4.39       11.38                
 380cst M1                   640.75    3.37      0.53      637.38                
 380cst M1/M2                  2.75   -0.38    -12.14        3.13                
 380cst M2                   638.00    3.75      0.59      634.25                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M1          -4.10    0.14     -3.30       -4.24                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M2          -4.15    0.00      0.00       -4.15                
 East-West M1                 40.75   -0.50     -1.21       41.25             
 East-West M2                 40.38    0.88      2.23       39.50             
 Barges M1                   613.00    5.62      0.93      607.38               
 Barges M1/M2                  3.50    2.25    180.00        1.25                
 Barges M2                   609.50    3.37      0.56      606.13               
 Crack Barges-Brent M1       -14.22   -0.32      2.30      -13.90                
 Crack Barges-Brent M2       -13.94   -0.12      0.87      -13.82                
 	
 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee and Jasmin Choo; Editing by Anthony Barker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
