Asia Fuel Oil-380-cst cash premium at 3-month high

SINGAPORE, May 22 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil market strengthened further on Tuesday, with cash premiums for the 380-centistoke (cst) grade climbing to its highest in three months. There were no physical trades done, but Brightoil and BP's bidding pushed the 380-cst premium to Singapore spot quotes up by 55 cents to $5.75 a tonne. The 180-cst cash premium also extended its gains to a new three-month high of $5.70 a tonne, up 50 cents from the previous session. Brightoil continued to be active in the swaps market, picking up 100,000 tonnes of the 135,000 tonnes of June 380-cst fixed-price contract done. The contract closed $4.50 higher at $645.25 a tonne. Traders expected current market strength, caused mainly by Brightoil and BP's bull play, to come off, as the market remained amply supplied. Indian refiners Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HPCL) came forward to offer up to 110,000 tonnes of 380-cst for June-delivery, while Saudi Aramco is offering 90,000 tonnes of the A991 grade. Higher volumes of Western arbitrages cargoes are also due to arrive in Asia next month, a trader said. Demand from the bunker market as well as China remained sluggish, though a Barclays note said that current lower fuel oil prices may bouy demand from Chinese teapot refineries. TENDERS/SPOT ISSUER BUY/SE GRADE VOL LAYCAN CLOSE L ('000T) India/MRPL SELL 380 80KT June 24-26 (New May 24 (May 25) Mangalore) India/HPCL SELL 380 25-30KT June 12-14 (Vizag) May 24 (May 24) India/Essar SELL VGO 60KT June 9-11 (Vadinar) May 22 Saudi/Aramco SELL A991 (180) 90KT June 20 (Ras Tanura) unspecified CASH TRADES No trades CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Cargo - 180cst 663.60 4.33 0.66 659.27 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 5.70 0.50 9.62 5.20 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 651.20 5.03 0.78 646.17 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 5.75 0.56 10.79 5.19 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 656.00 3.00 0.46 653.00 BK380-B-SIN 380cst Bunker (Ex-wharf) 4.80 -2.03 -29.72 6.83 Premium SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC (0830 GMT) Brent M1 108.42 0.43 0.40 107.99 180cst M1 657.75 4.00 0.61 653.75 180cst M1/M2 3.88 0.00 0.00 3.88 180cst M2 653.88 4.00 0.62 649.88 Visco M1 12.50 -0.50 -3.85 13.00 Visco M2 12.88 1.00 8.42 11.88 380cst M1 645.25 4.50 0.70 640.75 380cst M1/M2 4.25 1.50 54.55 2.75 380cst M2 641.00 3.00 0.47 638.00 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -3.90 0.20 -4.88 -4.10 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -4.00 0.15 -3.61 -4.15 East-West M1 41.50 0.75 1.84 40.75 East-West M2 40.50 0.12 0.30 40.38 Barges M1 616.25 3.25 0.53 613.00 Barges M1/M2 2.88 -0.62 -17.71 3.50 Barges M2 613.38 3.88 0.64 609.50 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -14.06 0.16 -1.13 -14.22 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -13.92 0.02 -0.14 -13.94 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee and Jasmin Choo; Editing by William Hardy)