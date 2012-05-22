FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Asia Fuel Oil-380-cst cash premium at 3-month high
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
May 22, 2012 / 12:30 PM / 5 years ago

Asia Fuel Oil-380-cst cash premium at 3-month high

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 22 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil market strengthened further on Tuesday, with
cash premiums for the 380-centistoke (cst) grade climbing to its highest in three months.	
    There were no physical trades done, but Brightoil and BP's bidding pushed the 380-cst
premium to Singapore spot quotes up by 55 cents to $5.75 a tonne.	
    The 180-cst cash premium also extended its gains to a new three-month high of $5.70 a tonne,
up 50 cents from the previous session. 	
    Brightoil continued to be active in the swaps market, picking up 100,000 tonnes of the
135,000 tonnes of June 380-cst fixed-price contract done. The contract closed $4.50 higher at
$645.25 a tonne.	
    Traders expected current market strength, caused mainly by Brightoil and BP's bull play, to
come off, as the market remained amply supplied. 	
    Indian refiners Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) and Hindustan Petroleum
Corp (HPCL) came forward to offer up to 110,000 tonnes of 380-cst for June-delivery, while Saudi
Aramco is offering 90,000 tonnes of the A991 grade. 	
    Higher volumes of Western arbitrages cargoes are also due to arrive in Asia next month, a
trader said. 	
    Demand from the bunker market as well as China remained sluggish, though a Barclays note
said that current lower fuel oil prices may bouy demand from Chinese teapot refineries.   	
    	
 TENDERS/SPOT                                                                             
 ISSUER               BUY/SE  GRADE       VOL        LAYCAN                CLOSE
                      L                   ('000T)                          
 India/MRPL           SELL    380         80KT       June 24-26 (New       May 24 (May 25)
                                                     Mangalore)            
 India/HPCL           SELL    380         25-30KT    June 12-14 (Vizag)    May 24 (May 24)
 India/Essar          SELL    VGO         60KT       June 9-11 (Vadinar)   May 22
 Saudi/Aramco         SELL    A991 (180)  90KT       June 20 (Ras Tanura)  unspecified
                                                                                          
 CASH TRADES                                                                              
 No trades                                                                                
 	
 	
 CASH ($/T)              ASIA CLOSE  Change   % Change  Prev Close   RIC
 Cargo - 180cst              663.60     4.33      0.66       659.27  FO180-SIN
 Diff - 180cst                 5.70     0.50      9.62         5.20  FO180-SIN-DIF
 Cargo - 380cst              651.20     5.03      0.78       646.17  FO380-SIN
 Diff - 380cst                 5.75     0.56     10.79         5.19  FO380-SIN-DIF
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)-          656.00     3.00      0.46       653.00  BK380-B-SIN
 380cst                                                              
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)             4.80    -2.03    -29.72         6.83                 
 Premium                                                             
                                                                                    
 SWAPS  ($/T)            ASIA CLOSE  Change   % Change  Prev Close   RIC
                         (0830 GMT)                                  
 Brent M1                    108.42     0.43      0.40       107.99              
 180cst M1                   657.75     4.00      0.61       653.75                
 180cst M1/M2                  3.88     0.00      0.00         3.88                
 180cst M2                   653.88     4.00      0.62       649.88                
 Visco M1                     12.50    -0.50     -3.85        13.00                
 Visco M2                     12.88     1.00      8.42        11.88                
 380cst M1                   645.25     4.50      0.70       640.75                
 380cst M1/M2                  4.25     1.50     54.55         2.75                
 380cst M2                   641.00     3.00      0.47       638.00                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M1          -3.90     0.20     -4.88        -4.10                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M2          -4.00     0.15     -3.61        -4.15                
 East-West M1                 41.50     0.75      1.84        40.75             
 East-West M2                 40.50     0.12      0.30        40.38             
 Barges M1                   616.25     3.25      0.53       613.00               
 Barges M1/M2                  2.88    -0.62    -17.71         3.50                
 Barges M2                   613.38     3.88      0.64       609.50               
 Crack Barges-Brent M1       -14.06     0.16     -1.13       -14.22                
 Crack Barges-Brent M2       -13.92     0.02     -0.14       -13.94                
    	
	
 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee and Jasmin Choo; Editing by William Hardy)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.