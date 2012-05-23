FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Asia Fuel Oil-Up on Brightoil's buying; outlook weak
Sections
Featured
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
May 23, 2012 / 1:20 PM / 5 years ago

Asia Fuel Oil-Up on Brightoil's buying; outlook weak

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 23 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil market extended gains on Wednesday, with
Brightoil's buying pushing up the prompt intermonth swaps contract to a one-month high.	
    The June/July spread, the premium between the front-month June price and second-month July
contract, rose 50 cents to close at $4.38 a tonne. The contract traded higher at $4.50 a tonne
by 1100 GMT, with at least 245,000 tonnes changing hands. 	
    Traders attributed the rise mainly to Brightoil's bull play, which started about a month
ago. 	
    The Chinese trader bought all five 380-centistoke (cst) cargoes that were traded today, at
outright price levels of $646.00-$649.00 a tonne. It also picked up close to 200,000 tonnes of
the June 380-cst fixed-price swaps contracts. 	
    "Besides Brightoil and BP's buying, fundamentally there isn't much support in the market
right now," a trader said.	
    Another trader said that the market is currently well-supplied, as demand, especially from
China, has been slow. 	
    Reflecting the weaker market fundamentals, Indian refiner Mangalore Refinery and
Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) sold 80,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for June 9-11 loading from New
Mangalore, to Japanese trader Mitsui at a discount of $1.00 to flat a tonne to Singapore spot
quotes, on a free-on-board (FOB) basis. 	
    MRPL's previous 380-cst cargo was sold in April at a premium of $2.50 a tonne to Singapore
spot quotes, FOB.	
    Japanese imports of the low-sulphur C-grade fuel oil for the week ended May 19 fell by
around 40 percent to 141,561 kilolitres, data from the Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ)
showed. 	
    In the bunker market, marine fuel supplies remained high, but activity was propped up
slightly by the current lower outright prices.  	
         	
 TENDERS/SPOT                                                                          
 ISSUER           BUY/SELL   GRADE      VOL ('000T)  LAYCAN          CLOSE
 India/MRPL       SELL       380        80KT         June 9-11 (New  Mitsui/-$1/flat/T
                                                     Mangalore)      
 Malaysia/Tenaga  BUY        180        30KT         June 5-7        May 28
                                        30KT         June 8-10                         
                                                                                       
 CASH TRADES                                                                           
 Grade            Seller     Buyer      Vol          Laycan          Price
                                                                     (Transaction)
             380  Kuo Oil    Brightoil  20KT         June 7-11       $649/T
             380  Lukoil     Brightoil  20KT         June 17-21      $646/T
             380  Chevron    Brightoil  20KT         June 7-11       $648/T
             380  Lukoil     Brightoil  20KT         June 18-22      $646/T
             380  Kuo Oil    Brightoil  20KT         June 17-21      S646/T
 	
 CASH ($/T)       ASIA CLOSE   Change  % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Cargo - 180cst        661.30   -2.30      -0.35      663.60  FO180-SIN
 Diff - 180cst           8.00    2.30      40.35        5.70  FO180-SIN-DIF
 Cargo - 380cst        647.70   -3.50      -0.54      651.20  FO380-SIN
 Diff - 380cst           5.70   -0.05      -0.87        5.75  FO380-SIN-DIF
 Bunker                653.00   -3.00      -0.46      656.00  BK380-B-SIN
 (Ex-wharf)-                                                  
 380cst                                                       
 Bunker                  5.30    0.50      10.42        4.80                  
 (Ex-wharf)                                                   
 Premium                                                      
                                                                              
 SWAPS  ($/T)     ASIA CLOSE   Change  % Change   Prev Close  RIC
                  (0830 GMT)                                  
 Brent M1              107.01   -1.41      -1.30      108.42              
 180cst M1             653.25   -4.50      -0.68      657.75                
 180cst M1/M2            4.38    0.50      12.89        3.88                
 180cst M2             648.88   -5.00      -0.76      653.88                
 Visco M1               11.25   -1.25     -10.00       12.50                
 Visco M2               11.25   -1.63     -12.66       12.88                
 380cst M1             642.00   -3.25      -0.50      645.25                
 380cst M1/M2            4.38    0.13       3.06        4.25                
 380cst M2             637.63   -3.37      -0.53      641.00                
 Cracks                 -3.15    0.75     -19.23       -3.90                
 180-Dubai M1                                                 
 Cracks                 -3.38    0.62     -15.50       -4.00                
 180-Dubai M2                                                 
 East-West M1           41.25   -0.25      -0.60       41.50             
 East-West M2           40.50    0.00       0.00       40.50             
 Barges M1             612.00   -4.25      -0.69      616.25               
 Barges M1/M2            3.63    0.75      26.04        2.88                
 Barges M2             608.38   -5.00      -0.82      613.38               
 Crack                 -13.41    0.64      -4.56      -14.05                
 Barges-Brent M1                                              
 Crack                 -13.26    0.66      -4.74      -13.92                
 Barges-Brent M2                                              
 	
	
 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee and Jasmin Choo; Editing by Alison Birrane)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.