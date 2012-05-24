FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Fuel Oil-June/July spread hits 11-week high
May 24, 2012 / 12:15 PM / 5 years ago

Asia Fuel Oil-June/July spread hits 11-week high

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 24 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil market held onto its gains on
Thursday, with the prompt intermonth spread rising to its highest in 11 weeks,
Reuters data showed. 	
    The June/July spread, the premium between the June and July fixed-price
swaps contracts involved, closed at $5.50 a tonne and then eased to around $5.25
a tonne. 	
    Volume traded for the contract was substantial, with at least 200,000 tonnes
transacted. 	
    Interest also extended further down the forward curve, with 40,000-55,000
tonnes done for July/August and August/September, while 120,000 tonnes were
traded for Q3/Q4. 	
    For fixed-price swaps contracts, Brightoil was the biggest buyer of the day,
picking up 145,000 tonnes of the 160,000 tonnes traded for June 380-centistoke
(cst).	
    Activity was brisk in the physical market as well, with two 380-cst and
three 180-cst deals done during the trading window.	
    Physical outright prices for both 180-cst and 380-cst fell as the underlying
Brent crude benchmark lost $1.75 to $105.26 a barrel by 0830 GMT from Thursday's
Asian close. 	
    Both 180-cst and 380-cst prices eased to five-month lows of $650.60 and
$635.30 respectively. 	
    Traders said that while the market remains amply supplied, demand could be
boosted by lower outright prices.	
    Singapore onshore fuel oil stocks for the week ended May 23 inched up
525,000 barrels to 18.896 million barrels, data from state trade agency
International Enterprise showed.  	
    The market could see greater demand for power-generation fuel this summer,
as Western Japan will experience hotter weather from June to August, the
country's weather forecaster said on Thursday.   	
   	
 TENDERS/SPOT                                                                
 ISSUER        BUY/SELL   GRADE   VOL ('000T)    LAYCAN       AWARDEE (PRICE)
 India/IOC     SELL       180     15KT           June 5-7     Gunvor/-$18/-$1
                                                 (Haldia)     /T
 Saudi/ExxonM  SELL       700     90KT           June 8-10    BP/unknown
 bil                                             (Yanbu)      
                                                                             
 CASH TRADES                                                                 
 Grade         Seller     Buyer   Vol            Laycan       Price
                                                              (Transaction)
          380  Kuo Oil    Hin     20KT           June 18-22   $635/T
                          Leong                               
          180  Vitol      Hin     20KT           June 19-23   $649.50/T
                          Leong                               
          380  PetroChin  Bright  20KT           June 13-17   $634/T
                          il                                  
          180  Vitol      BP      25KT           June 13-17   $651/T
          180  Kuo Oil    BP      25KT           June 13-17   $651/T
 	
 	
 CASH ($/T)       ASIA CLOSE   Change  % Change  Prev    RIC
                                                 Close   
 Cargo - 180cst        650.60  -10.70     -1.62  661.30  FO180-SIN
 Diff - 180cst           7.20   -0.80    -10.00    8.00  FO180-SIN-DIF
 Cargo - 380cst        635.30  -12.40     -1.91  647.70  FO380-SIN
 Diff - 380cst           4.40   -1.30    -22.81    5.70  FO380-SIN-DIF
 Bunker                643.00  -10.00     -1.53  653.00  BK380-B-SIN
 (Ex-wharf)-                                             
 380cst                                                  
 Bunker                  7.70    2.40     45.28    5.30                  
 (Ex-wharf)                                              
 Premium                                                 
                                                                         
 SWAPS  ($/T)     ASIA CLOSE   Change  % Change  Prev    RIC
                  (0830 GMT)                     Close   
 Brent M1              105.26   -1.75     -1.64  107.01              
 180cst M1             643.50   -9.75     -1.49  653.25                
 180cst M1/M2            5.50    1.12     25.57    4.38                
 180cst M2             638.00  -10.88     -1.68  648.88                
 Visco M1               12.50    1.25     11.11   11.25                
 Visco M2               11.50    0.25      2.22   11.25                
 380cst M1             631.00  -11.00     -1.71  642.00                
 380cst M1/M2            4.50    0.12      2.74    4.38                
 380cst M2             626.50  -11.13     -1.75  637.63                
 Cracks                 -3.08    0.07     -2.22   -3.15                
 180-Dubai M1                                            
 Cracks                 -3.48   -0.10      2.96   -3.38                
 180-Dubai M2                                            
 East-West M1           41.25    0.00      0.00   41.25             
 East-West M2           40.50    0.00      0.00   40.50             
 Barges M1             602.25   -9.75     -1.59  612.00               
 Barges M1/M2            4.75    1.12     30.85    3.63                
 Barges M2             597.50  -10.88     -1.79  608.38               
 Crack                 -13.34    0.07     -0.52  -13.41                
 Barges-Brent M1                                         
 Crack                 -13.29   -0.03      0.23  -13.26                
 Barges-Brent M2                                         
 	
 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee and Jasmin Choo; Editing by Anthony Barker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
