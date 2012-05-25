FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Fuel Oil-June/July climbs to 15-week high
#Asia
May 25, 2012 / 12:10 PM / in 5 years

Asia Fuel Oil-June/July climbs to 15-week high

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 25 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil June/July intermonth spread
ended the week at a 15-week high, propped up by Chinese trader Brightoil's
strong presense in the swaps market on Friday. 	
    Out of the 120,000 tonnes of the June 180-centistoke (cst) swaps contract
traded, Brightoil bought 85,000 tonnes. 	
    This has helped to push the prompt June/July spread, which is the premium
between the June and July fixed-price swaps contracts, up by $1.50 to close at
$7.00 a tonne. 	
    The front-month spread itself was actively traded, with at least 320,000
tonnes done, though transacted levels were at $5.75 a tonne after the Asian
close.	
    Interests were also seen for July/August and August/September contracts,
with at least 135,000 and 90,000 tonnes transacted respectively. 	
    The physical market was relatively quiet, with only two trades done.
Brightoil picked up both 380-cst deals, for June 20-24 lifting, at
$647.75-$648.00 a tonne.	
    Market fundamentals remained weak as stocks are expected to stay high amid
rising imports from the West. However, demand could improve on lower outright
prices, keeping the market balance, a trader said. 	
    BP has provisionally chartered the Stavanger Viking to ship 80,000 tonnes of
fuel oil from Yanbu to Asia, according to shipping reports. The oil major was
earlier awarded an Exxon Mobil tender for June 8-10 loading.	
    Reuters market analyst Clyde Russell observed that China's oil products
imports mix have changed to include a larger volume of fuel oil, while cutting
down diesel and gasoline. If the trend continues, China's fuel oil net imports
would easily beat its 2011 volume. 	
    He also observed more fuel oil demand from Japan, whose consumption for
power generation increased almost four times to 1.08 million tonnes in April
compared to the same month last year.  	
	
 TENDERS/SPOT                                                         
 No tenders                                                           
                                                                      
 CASH TRADES                                                          
 Grade   Seller    Buyer      Vol     Laycan       Price (Transaction)
    380  Kuo Oil   Brightoil  20KT    June 20-24   $647.75/T
    380  Vitol     Brightoil  20KT    June 20-24   $648/T
 	
 CASH ($/T)             ASIA CLOSE   Change  % Change  Prev    RIC
                                                       Close   
 Cargo - 180cst              664.80   14.20      2.18  650.60  FO180-SIN
 Diff - 180cst                 7.15   -0.05     -0.69    7.20  FO180-SIN-DIF
 Cargo - 380cst              647.90   12.60      1.98  635.30  FO380-SIN
 Diff - 380cst                 4.60    0.20      4.55    4.40  FO380-SIN-DIF
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)-          655.00   12.00      1.87  643.00  BK380-B-SIN
 380cst                                                        
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)             7.10   -0.60     -7.79    7.70                  
 Premium                                                       
                                                                               
 SWAPS  ($/T)           ASIA CLOSE   Change  % Change  Prev    RIC
                        (0830 GMT)                     Close   
 Brent M1                    107.07    1.81      1.72  105.26              
 180cst M1                   658.00   14.50      2.25  643.50                
 180cst M1/M2                  7.00    1.50     27.27    5.50                
 180cst M2                   651.00   13.00      2.04  638.00                
 Visco M1                     14.50    2.00     16.00   12.50                
 Visco M2                     11.75    0.25      2.17   11.50                
 380cst M1                   643.50   12.50      1.98  631.00                
 380cst M1/M2                  4.25   -0.25     -5.56    4.50                
 380cst M2                   639.25   12.75      2.04  626.50                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M1          -2.44    0.64    -20.78   -3.08                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M2          -3.12    0.36    -10.34   -3.48                
 East-West M1                 41.75    0.50      1.21   41.25             
 East-West M2                 41.00    0.50      1.23   40.50             
 Barges M1                   616.25   14.00      2.32  602.25               
 Barges M1/M2                  6.25    1.50     31.58    4.75                
 Barges M2                   610.00   12.50      2.09  597.50               
 Crack Barges-Brent M1       -13.22    0.12     -0.90  -13.34                
 Crack Barges-Brent M2       -13.33   -0.04      0.30  -13.29                
 	
 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee and Jasmin Choo; Editing by William Hardy)

