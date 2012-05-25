Asia Fuel Oil-June/July climbs to 15-week high

SINGAPORE, May 25 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil June/July intermonth spread ended the week at a 15-week high, propped up by Chinese trader Brightoil's strong presense in the swaps market on Friday. Out of the 120,000 tonnes of the June 180-centistoke (cst) swaps contract traded, Brightoil bought 85,000 tonnes. This has helped to push the prompt June/July spread, which is the premium between the June and July fixed-price swaps contracts, up by $1.50 to close at $7.00 a tonne. The front-month spread itself was actively traded, with at least 320,000 tonnes done, though transacted levels were at $5.75 a tonne after the Asian close. Interests were also seen for July/August and August/September contracts, with at least 135,000 and 90,000 tonnes transacted respectively. The physical market was relatively quiet, with only two trades done. Brightoil picked up both 380-cst deals, for June 20-24 lifting, at $647.75-$648.00 a tonne. Market fundamentals remained weak as stocks are expected to stay high amid rising imports from the West. However, demand could improve on lower outright prices, keeping the market balance, a trader said. BP has provisionally chartered the Stavanger Viking to ship 80,000 tonnes of fuel oil from Yanbu to Asia, according to shipping reports. The oil major was earlier awarded an Exxon Mobil tender for June 8-10 loading. Reuters market analyst Clyde Russell observed that China's oil products imports mix have changed to include a larger volume of fuel oil, while cutting down diesel and gasoline. If the trend continues, China's fuel oil net imports would easily beat its 2011 volume. He also observed more fuel oil demand from Japan, whose consumption for power generation increased almost four times to 1.08 million tonnes in April compared to the same month last year. TENDERS/SPOT No tenders CASH TRADES Grade Seller Buyer Vol Laycan Price (Transaction) 380 Kuo Oil Brightoil 20KT June 20-24 $647.75/T 380 Vitol Brightoil 20KT June 20-24 $648/T CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Cargo - 180cst 664.80 14.20 2.18 650.60 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 7.15 -0.05 -0.69 7.20 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 647.90 12.60 1.98 635.30 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 4.60 0.20 4.55 4.40 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 655.00 12.00 1.87 643.00 BK380-B-SIN 380cst Bunker (Ex-wharf) 7.10 -0.60 -7.79 7.70 Premium SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 107.07 1.81 1.72 105.26 180cst M1 658.00 14.50 2.25 643.50 180cst M1/M2 7.00 1.50 27.27 5.50 180cst M2 651.00 13.00 2.04 638.00 Visco M1 14.50 2.00 16.00 12.50 Visco M2 11.75 0.25 2.17 11.50 380cst M1 643.50 12.50 1.98 631.00 380cst M1/M2 4.25 -0.25 -5.56 4.50 380cst M2 639.25 12.75 2.04 626.50 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -2.44 0.64 -20.78 -3.08 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -3.12 0.36 -10.34 -3.48 East-West M1 41.75 0.50 1.21 41.25 East-West M2 41.00 0.50 1.23 40.50 Barges M1 616.25 14.00 2.32 602.25 Barges M1/M2 6.25 1.50 31.58 4.75 Barges M2 610.00 12.50 2.09 597.50 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -13.22 0.12 -0.90 -13.34 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -13.33 -0.04 0.30 -13.29 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee and Jasmin Choo; Editing by William Hardy)