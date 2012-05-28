FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Fuel Oil-BP, Brightoil support seen easing
#Energy
May 28, 2012 / 12:30 PM / in 5 years

Asia Fuel Oil-BP, Brightoil support seen easing

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 28 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil market came off the previous session's 15-week high, that had been
lifted by strong buying interests from BP and China's Brightoil, amid profit-taking in the swaps market, traders said
on Monday.	
    The prompt June/July timespread narrowed by $1.75 a tonne to $5.25, down from Friday's 15-week high of $7.00 in
backwardation, amid strong selling in the front-month fixed price contract, with nearly 300,000 tonnes of trades.	
    The selling, traders said, was sparked by the expectation that BP and Brightoil will soon be ending their bull
play, by the end of this month, after buying a total of about 1.38 million tonnes of physical cargoes between
themselves.	
    "The market was never fundamentally as strong as it had appeared to be in the past month, especially after the
bloodshed from March. And when the market was driven to that kind of extremes on last Friday, there were a lot of
guys waiting to pounce," a Singapore-based Western trader said.	
    "The selling was more in the flat price because Brightoil was still there to buy, but the momentum was more from
the sellers and that weakened the cracks and timespreads, despite slightly higher crude."	
    The Hong Kong-listed trader accounted for more than half of the day's 280,000 tonnes of June paper, traded down
from $657.25 to $656.75 a tonne, shedding more than $1.00 from the previous session, and weakening its crack to Dubai
crude to a discount $3.45 a barrel, down from minus $2.45/	
    In contrast, less than 150,000 tonnes of June/July were traded, versus more than 300,000 tonnes, while buying
interest in the physical market also waned, with only a single 20,000-tonne lot transacted, and tellingly, with
neither Brightoil nor BP on the buy side. 	
    The day's differential for physical 380-cst cargoes fell to a more than two-month low of below $1.00 a tonne
premium, down from $4.60 last Friday, due to fixed-price offers that were in discounts to swap values.	
    "That's another sign of a falling market - that players are happy to lock in their prices at those fixed-price
levels, even though market values are at least $4.00-$5.00 a tonne in premium," another trader said. 	
    Traders said the market was still suffering from May's high inflows, particularly from the West that were at
above 4 million tonnes. Although June volumes are notionally below average at less than 3.5 million tonnes for the
month, sentiment remained broadly bearish due to the poor economic climate.	
    This was also reflected by the sale of a second consecutive low-density cargo for June-loading, from Indian
refiner MRPL, at discount levels, to Japanese trader Marubeni.	
    June volumes were also boosted by the offer of three cargoes, totalling 180,000 tonnes, including two Saudi
parcels from ExxonMobil and Aramco, and a blendstock lot from India's Reliance. 	
    	
 TENDERS/SPOT                                                                                                        
 ISSUER               BUY/SELL          GRADE         VOL       LAYCAN                AWARDEE (CLOSE)  PRICE (VALID)
 India/MRPL           Sell              380cst        80KT      June 24-26 (New       Marubeni         -$1/-$2/T
                                                                Mangalore)                             
 Kuwait/KPC           Sell              Cracked fuel  80KT      June 3-4              Repsol           ME+$9/+$10/T
 India/Essar          Sell              VGO           60KT      June 9-11 (Vadinar)   Vitol            unspecified
 Saudi/ExxonMobil     Sell              700cst        90KT      June 21-23 (Yanbu)    May 29           May 30
 Saudi/Aramco         Sell              380 LR        50KT      June 11-13 (Jubail)   unspecified                    
 India/Reliance       Sell              CBFS          40KT      June 27-29            May 30           May 31
                                                                (Jamnagar)                             
                                                                                                       
 CASH TRADES                                                                                                         
 Grade                Seller            Buyer         Vol       Laycan                Price                          
                                                                                      (Transaction)    
 380cst               PetroChina        Vitol         20KT      June 12-16            MOPS +$4.00                    
 	
 	
 CASH ($/T)           ASIA CLOSE             Change     % Change  Prev Close    RIC
 Cargo - 180cst       $663.00                -$1.80     -0.27     $664.80       FO180-SIN
 Diff - 180cst        $6.88                  -$0.27     -3.78     $7.15         FO180-SIN-DIF
 Cargo - 380cst       $643.85                -$4.05     -0.63     $647.90       FO380-SIN
 Diff - 380cst        $0.90                  -$3.70     -80.43    $4.60         FO380-SIN-DIF
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)-   $650.00                -$5.00     -0.76     $655.00       BK380-B-SIN
 380cst                                                                         
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)    $6.15                  $4.05      57.04     $7.10                        
 Premium                                                                        
                                                                                               
 SWAPS  ($/T)         ASIA CLOSE (0830 GMT)  Change     % Change  Prev Close    RIC
 Brent M1             $107.56                $0.49      0.46      $107.07                   
 180cst M1            $656.88                -$1.12     -0.17     $658.00                     
 180cst M1/M2         $5.25                  -$1.75     -25.00    $7.00                       
 180cst M2            $651.63                $0.63      0.10      $651.00                     
 Visco M1             $13.38                 -$1.12     -7.72     $14.50                      
 Visco M2             $12.13                 $0.38      3.23      $11.75                      
 380cst M1            $643.50                $0.00      0.00      $643.50                     
 380cst M1/M2         $4.00                  -$0.25     -5.88     $4.25                       
 380cst M2            $639.50                $0.25      0.04      $639.25                     
 Cracks 180-Dubai M1  -$3.45                 -$1.01     41.39     -$2.44                      
 Cracks 180-Dubai M2  -$3.71                 -$0.59     18.91     -$3.12                      
 East-West M1         $42.25                 $0.50      1.20      $41.75                   
 East-West M2         $41.25                 $0.25      0.61      $41.00                   
 Barges M1            $614.63                -$1.62     -0.26     $616.25                    
 Barges M1/M2         $4.25                  -$2.00     -32.00    $6.25                       
 Barges M2            $610.38                $0.38      0.06      $610.00                    
 Crack Barges-Brent   -$13.66                -$0.44     3.33      -$13.22                     
 M1                                                                             
 Crack Barges-Brent   -$13.63                -$0.30     2.25      -$13.33                     
 M2                                                                             
 	
 (Reporting by Yaw Yan Chong; Editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
