#Energy
May 29, 2012 / 12:31 PM / in 5 years

Asia Fuel Oil-June/July steady, volumes moderate

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 29 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil market was steady on Tuesday, with prompt
timespreads holding at the previous day's lower levels while physical 380-cst premiums recovered
on lower fixed-price levels with two deals done.	
    The month's bull players, BP and Brightoil, abstained from buying physical cargoes for a
second consecutive session, after collectively picking up 1.38 million tonnes since the start of
the month, lending strength to the expectation that the trading play is near its end.	
    "Their bid levels in the physical market have been gradually weaker, although they are still
among those supporting June paper," a Singapore-based Asian trader said.	
    "The trading play was probably the main bullish reason in the market, which has been in the
doldrums since the carnage in March that many players are still reeling from."    	
    Traders said the market was still lacklustre due to May's high inflows, particularly from
the West that were at above 4 million tonnes, on the back of a collapse in the price structure
following a spike in fixed-price levels in March.  	
    The downside is expected to be limited by tighter inflows for June. Supplies from the
product's three main sources - the West, Middle East and regional barrels - are expected to be
lower.   	
    Western arrivals for next month are expected to be around 3.5 million tonnes, while volumes
from the Middle East and India are also at below-average levels of around 600,000 tonnes and
300,000 tonnes respectively. 	
    This expectation has kept the prompt June/July timespread steady at $5.13 a tonne, after
falling from Friday's 15-week high of $7.00 in backwardation a day earlier, in moderate volumes
of around 250,000 tonnes.	
    Trade volumes remained heavy for the June contract for a second straight session, with more
than 200,000 tonnes traded as Brightoil continued to buy, accounting for the lion's share of
over 70 percent, at $655.75-$656.50 a tone. 	
    The day's differential for physical 380-cst cargoes rebounded to a premium of $3.45 a tonne,
rebounding from $1.00 a day ago. 	
    	
 TENDERS/SPOT                                                                                
 No tenders                                                                                  
                                                                                             
 CASH TRADES                                                                                 
 Grade                Seller            Buyer        Vol       Laycan         Price
                                                                              (Transaction)
 380cst               PetroChina        PetroSeraya  20KT      June 14-18     MOPS +$4.00
 380cst               Gunvor            Hin Leong    20KT      June 14-18     $645.00 
 	
 CASH ($/T)                ASIA CLOSE           Change     % Change  Prev Close  RIC
 Cargo - 180cst            $662.25              -$0.75     -0.11     $663.00     FO180-SIN
 Diff - 180cst             $7.15                $0.28      4.00      $6.88       FO180-SIN-DIF
 Cargo - 380cst            $645.05              $1.20      0.19      $643.85     FO380-SIN
 Diff - 380cst             $3.45                $2.55      283.33    $0.90       FO380-SIN-DIF
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)-380cst  $650.00              $0.00      0.00      $650.00     BK380-B-SIN
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)Premium  $4.95                -$1.20     -19.51    $6.15                      
                                                                                                
 SWAPS  ($/T)              ASIA CLOSE 0830 GMT  Change     % Change  Prev Close  RIC
 Brent M1                  $107.71              $0.15      0.14      $107.56                 
 180cst M1                 $656.00              -$0.88     -0.13     $656.88                   
 180cst M1/M2              $5.13                -$0.12     -2.29     $5.25                     
 180cst M2                 $650.88              -$0.75     -0.12     $651.63                   
 Visco M1                  $13.75               $0.37      2.77      $13.38                    
 Visco M2                  $12.13               $0.00      0.00      $12.13                    
 380cst M1                 $642.25              -$1.25     -0.19     $643.50                   
 380cst M1/M2              $3.50                -$0.50     -12.50    $4.00                     
 380cst M2                 $638.75              -$0.75     -0.12     $639.50                   
 Cracks 180-Dubai M1       -$3.97               -$0.52     15.07     -$3.45                    
 Cracks 180-Dubai M2       -$4.16               -$0.45     12.13     -$3.71                    
 East-West M1              $40.75               -$1.50     -3.55     $42.25                 
 East-West M2              $40.00               -$1.25     -3.03     $41.25                 
 Barges M1                 $615.25              $0.62      0.10      $614.63                  
 Barges M1/M2              $4.38                $0.13      3.06      $4.25                     
 Barges M2                 $610.88              $0.50      0.08      $610.38                  
 Crack Barges-Brent M1     -$13.73              -$0.07     0.51      -$13.66                   
 Crack Barges-Brent M2     -$15.78              -$2.15     15.77     -$13.63                   
 	
 (Reporting by Yaw Yan Chong; Editing by Anthony Barker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
