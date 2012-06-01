Asia Fuel Oil-Players flee on crude plunge

SINGAPORE, June 1 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil market weakened on Friday, with the prompt physical market weakening for a third straight session, while the front-month June/July timespread fell below $5.00 a tonne in backwardation for the first time in more than a week, amid plunging crude benchmarks for a second consecutive day, dropping below $100.00 a barrel for the first time since October. The price fall in crude, which has led to a 15-percent drop in fuel oil prices, sparked off the week's largest selling spree, with more than 700,000 tonnes of prompt timespreads traded. "Most of the volumes are from panic sellers who are cutting losses and getting out of bad positions," a Singapore-based Asian trader said. "If there were any doubts that yesterday's sell-off was bona fide, today confirms it. Players are seriously concerned that flat price are coming off in a big way." The June market had been expected to be stronger due to an imbalance in the quality of supplies currently in Singapore, despite above-average inflows, totalling around 5.5 million tonnes, for the month, mostly from June Western arrivals at 4.2-4.3 million tonnes, down less than 5 percent from this month. Traders do not expect the market's current strength, the strongest it has been since March, to last, amid an increasingly poor economic climate that seen China report weak manufacturing data and fears that the Eurozone crisis will worsen due to a Greek default. The fall in fixed-price levels, since the start of the month, has not spurred any additional demand from China's teapot refiners for straight-run fuel oil, which has been poor since soaring fixed-price levels curbed their buying in March. Reflecting the market's weakness, June/July and July/August, with moderate-to-heavy trade volumes of more than 250,000 tonnes for each contract, fell to $4.75 and $3.00 a tonne respectively, from $5.13 and $3.75 at the 0830 GMT Asian close. Cash differentials for both the 180-cst and 380-cst also dropped for a second straight day, respectively to $5.85 and $2.25 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes, and with trades at much lower levels of $5.00 and $2.00 for each grade, down from Thursday's value of $6.65 and $2.80. Oil major BP, which had been one of the month's two bull players and bought 635,000 tonnes since the start of May, turned seller and offloaded 20,000 tonnes of 180-cst at a $5.00-premium, while PetroChina sold the 20,000-tonne 380-cst lot at $2.00, taking its total sales 80,000 tonnes for the past five sessions. CASH TRADES Grade Seller Buyer Vol Laycan Price (Transaction) 180cst BP Vitol 20KT June 19-23 MOPS +$5.00 380cst PetroChina Vitol 20KT June 16-20 MOPS +$2.00 CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Cargo - 180cst $622.75 -$18.50 -2.88 $641.25 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst $5.85 -$0.80 -12.03 $6.65 <FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst $606.00 -$19.05 -3.05 $625.05 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst $2.25 -$0.55 -19.64 $2.80 <FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- $613.00 -$21.00 -3.31 $634.00 BK380-B-SIN 380cst Bunker (Ex-wharf) $7.00 -$1.95 -21.79 $8.95 Premium SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC (0830 GMT) Brent M1 $100.36 -$3.35 -3.23 $103.71 180cst M1 $618.25 -$17.63 -2.77 $635.88 180cst M1/M2 $5.13 -$0.12 -2.29 $5.25 180cst M2 $613.13 -$17.50 -2.78 $630.63 Visco M1 $13.63 $0.88 6.90 $12.75 Visco M2 $11.63 $0.63 5.73 $11.00 380cst M1 $604.63 -$18.50 -2.97 $623.13 380cst M1/M2 $3.13 -$0.37 -10.57 $3.50 380cst M2 $601.50 -$18.13 -2.93 $619.63 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -$3.03 $0.51 -14.41 -$3.54 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -$3.14 $0.49 -13.50 -$3.63 East-West M1 $41.50 $0.00 0.00 $41.50 East-West M2 $39.75 $1.00 2.58 $38.75 Barges M1 $576.75 -$17.63 -2.97 $594.38 Barges M1/M2 $3.38 $0.88 35.20 $2.50 Barges M2 $573.38 -$18.50 -3.13 $591.88 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -$12.15 $0.50 -3.95 -$12.65 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -$12.24 $0.65 -5.04 -$12.89 (Reporting by Yaw Yan Chong; Editing by William Hardy)