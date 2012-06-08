Asia Fuel Oil-Cash differentials fall further

SINGAPORE, June 8 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil market ended the week on a weak note, with the cash differentials weakening for an eighth straight session in the absence of active buying. Only one 380-centistoke (cst) deal was done during the physical trading window. Vitol purchased a 20,000-tonne lot at a low premium of $1.25 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes. The cash differential for the 380-cst fell by 20 cents to a two-week low of $1.35 a tonne. The 180-cst differential was down 35 cents to $2.45 a tonne, the lowest in four weeks, according to Reuters data. The swaps market was also lacklustre, with the prompt June/July intermonth premium, the price difference between the June and July contracts, easing $1.38 to one-month low of $1.50 a tonne, Reuters data showed. More interest was seen for the second-month July/August contract, with close to 200,000 tonnes traded within a close range of $2.75-$3.25 a tonne. There are prospects for prices to rise, according to a source at a Singapore trading company, as lower volumes of Western inflows are expected in June and July. That will reduce the ample supply currently available to the market, the source said. Summer demand from Japan and South Korea could support differentials, according to a trader. Japanese utility Tokyo Electric Power used around 535,000 kilolitres in May, more than three times more what it consumed a year ago. South Korean utilities are also ramping up puchases for the summer, with both East-West Power (EWP) and Western Power (WP) issuing tenders to seek up to 130,000 tonnes of fuel oil for delivery over June and July. The two utilities have so far bought a combined 90,000 tonnes of fuel oil for June-July delivery. Earlier this week, WP also issued a tender to seek 30,000 tonnes of high-sulphur fuel oil for delivery in July. The tender closes on June 12. TENDERS/SPOT ISSUER BUY/SELL GRADE VOL ('000T) LAYCAN CLOSE (VALID) Korea/EWP Buy HSFO 50 July 8-12 (Ulsan) June 15 50 June 21-25 (Ulsan) Korea/WP Buy MSFO 30 July 13-17 (Pyong Taek) June 12 (June 12) CASH TRADES Grade Seller Buyer Vol Laycan Price (Transaction) 380-cst PetroChina Vitol 20KT June 23-27 MOPS +$1.25 CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Cargo - 180cst 595.40 -13.00 -2.14 608.40 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 2.45 -0.35 -12.50 2.80 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 583.55 -12.30 -2.06 595.85 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 1.35 -0.20 -12.90 1.55 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 380cst 590.00 -10.00 -1.67 600.00 BK380-B-SIN Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium 6.45 2.30 55.42 4.15 SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 97.33 -2.58 -2.58 99.91 180cst M1 593.63 -13.12 -2.16 606.75 180cst M1/M2 1.50 -1.38 -47.92 2.88 180cst M2 592.13 -11.75 -1.95 603.88 Visco M1 10.88 -0.75 -6.45 11.63 Visco M2 10.63 -0.12 -1.12 10.75 380cst M1 582.75 -12.38 -2.08 595.13 380cst M1/M2 1.25 -0.75 -37.50 2.00 380cst M2 581.50 -11.63 -1.96 593.13 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -3.23 0.53 -14.10 -3.76 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -3.26 0.53 -13.98 -3.79 East-West M1 37.25 -1.50 -3.87 38.75 East-West M2 38.50 -0.25 -0.65 38.75 Barges M1 556.38 -11.62 -2.05 568.00 Barges M1/M2 2.75 -0.13 -4.51 2.88 Barges M2 553.63 -11.50 -2.03 565.13 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -12.16 0.81 -6.25 -12.97 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -12.00 0.99 -7.62 -12.99 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Anthony Barker)