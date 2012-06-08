FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Asia Fuel Oil-Cash differentials fall further
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
June 8, 2012 / 12:31 PM / in 5 years

Asia Fuel Oil-Cash differentials fall further

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 8 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil market ended the week on a weak note, with the
cash differentials weakening for an eighth straight session in the absence of active buying. 	
    Only one 380-centistoke (cst) deal was done during the physical trading window. Vitol
purchased a 20,000-tonne lot at a low premium of $1.25 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes.	
    The cash differential for the 380-cst fell by 20 cents to a two-week low of $1.35 a tonne.
The 180-cst differential was down 35 cents to $2.45 a tonne, the lowest in four weeks, according
to Reuters data.	
    The swaps market was also lacklustre, with the prompt June/July intermonth premium, the
price difference between the June and July contracts, easing $1.38 to one-month low of $1.50 a
tonne, Reuters data showed. 	
    More interest was seen for the second-month July/August contract, with close to 200,000
tonnes traded within a close range of $2.75-$3.25 a tonne.	
    There are prospects for prices to rise, according to a source at a Singapore trading
company, as lower volumes of Western inflows are expected in June and July. That will reduce the
 ample supply currently available to the market, the source said. 	
    Summer demand from Japan and South Korea could support differentials, according to a trader.
Japanese utility Tokyo Electric Power used around 535,000 kilolitres in May, more than
three times more what it consumed a year ago. 	
    South Korean utilities are also ramping up puchases for the summer, with both East-West
Power (EWP) and Western Power (WP) issuing tenders to seek up to 130,000 tonnes of fuel oil for
delivery over June and July. 	
    The two utilities have so far bought a combined 90,000 tonnes of fuel oil for June-July
delivery. Earlier this week, WP also issued a tender to seek 30,000 tonnes of high-sulphur fuel
oil for delivery in July. The tender closes on June 12. 	
     	
 TENDERS/SPOT                                                                             
 ISSUER         BUY/SELL   GRADE   VOL ('000T)  LAYCAN                   CLOSE (VALID)
 Korea/EWP      Buy        HSFO    50           July 8-12 (Ulsan)        June 15
                                   50           June 21-25 (Ulsan)
 Korea/WP       Buy        MSFO    30           July 13-17 (Pyong Taek)  June 12 (June 12)
 	
 CASH TRADES                                                                       
 Grade           Seller        Buyer    Vol       Laycan        Price (Transaction)
 380-cst         PetroChina    Vitol    20KT      June 23-27    MOPS +$1.25
 	
 	
 CASH ($/T)                 ASIA CLOSE    Change   % Change   Prev Close   RIC
 Cargo - 180cst                   595.40   -13.00      -2.14       608.40  FO180-SIN
 Diff - 180cst                      2.45    -0.35     -12.50         2.80  FO180-SIN-DIF
 Cargo - 380cst                   583.55   -12.30      -2.06       595.85  FO380-SIN
 Diff - 380cst                      1.35    -0.20     -12.90         1.55  FO380-SIN-DIF
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 380cst        590.00   -10.00      -1.67       600.00  BK380-B-SIN
 Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium          6.45     2.30      55.42         4.15                 
 	
 	
 SWAPS  ($/T)           ASIA CLOSE     Change   % Change    Prev     RIC
                        (0830 GMT)                          Close    
 Brent M1                       97.33    -2.58       -2.58    99.91              
 180cst M1                     593.63   -13.12       -2.16   606.75                
 180cst M1/M2                    1.50    -1.38      -47.92     2.88                
 180cst M2                     592.13   -11.75       -1.95   603.88                
 Visco M1                       10.88    -0.75       -6.45    11.63                
 Visco M2                       10.63    -0.12       -1.12    10.75                
 380cst M1                     582.75   -12.38       -2.08   595.13                
 380cst M1/M2                    1.25    -0.75      -37.50     2.00                
 380cst M2                     581.50   -11.63       -1.96   593.13                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M1            -3.23     0.53      -14.10    -3.76                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M2            -3.26     0.53      -13.98    -3.79                
 East-West M1                   37.25    -1.50       -3.87    38.75             
 East-West M2                   38.50    -0.25       -0.65    38.75             
 Barges M1                     556.38   -11.62       -2.05   568.00               
 Barges M1/M2                    2.75    -0.13       -4.51     2.88                
 Barges M2                     553.63   -11.50       -2.03   565.13               
 Crack Barges-Brent M1         -12.16     0.81       -6.25   -12.97                
 Crack Barges-Brent M2         -12.00     0.99       -7.62   -12.99                
 	
 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Anthony Barker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.