Asia Fuel Oil-Cash premiums fall to three-session low

SINGAPORE, July 17 (Reuters) - The Asian fuel oil market weakened on Tuesday, with cash premiums for both 180-centistoke (cst) and 380-cst falling for a second straight session as the market outlook remained lacklustre. The premium for 180-cst edged down 50 cents to $3.50 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes, while the 380-cst premium eased five cents to $3.10 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes, both lowest since last Friday, Reuters data showed. The physical trading window was also quiet, with only one deal done. Chevron bought 20,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for August 2-6 lifting, from Brightoil at a premium of $3.25 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes. Activity in the swaps market, on the other hand, was brisk. At least 275,000 tonnes of the prompt August/September intermonth swaps value were traded. The contract closed at $2.63 a tonne, unchanged from the previous session. Interest also extended down the swaps forward curve, with at least 85,000 tonnes of September/October, 170,000 tonnes of October/November and 50,000 tonnes of November/December changing hands. Traders said that intermonth spreads will probably trade sideways for the next few days, as demand for marine fuel has slowed due to improving crude prices. Exports out of India are also expected to increase. Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd awarded its recent tender to sell two 30,000-tonne parcals of 380-cst, for July 20-24 and August 2-6 from Kochi, to Marubeni at a discount of $14.00-$15.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes. Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd also sold a cargo at a steep discount. It awarded its tender to sell 40,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for July 28-29 loading from Mumbai, to BP at a discount of $24.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes. BPCL has issued an import tender to buy vacuum gasoil (VGO) for the first time, a company source said on Tuesday. The company is seeking 10,000 tonnes, for loading over Sept. 1-15 to Mumbai. The tender closes on July 23 with offers to remain valid till July 25. VGO is normally used as a feedstock in refineries to produce oil products such as gasoline and diesel. **Tenders: India's Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd sold two 30,000-tonne parcels of 380-cst, for July 20-24 and Aug. 2-6 lifting respectively from Kochi, to Marubeni at a discount of $14.00-$15.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes. BPCL issued a tender to import 10,000 tonnes of vacuum gasoil (VGO), for loading over Sept. 1-15 to Mumbai. The tender closes on July 23, with two-day validity. India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd sold 40,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for July 28-29 loading from Mumbai, to oil major BP at a discount of $24.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes. **Cash deals: One 380-cst deal. Chevron bought 20,000 tonnes, for August 2-6 lifting, from Brightoil at a premium of $3.25 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes. CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Cargo - 180cst 628.20 13.60 2.21 614.60 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 3.50 -0.50 -12.50 4.00 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 615.90 13.65 2.27 602.25 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 3.10 -0.05 -1.59 3.15 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 624.00 14.00 2.30 610.00 BK380-B-SIN 380cst Bunker (Ex-wharf) 8.10 0.35 4.52 7.75 Premium SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 103.56 2.23 2.20 101.33 180cst M1 625.38 14.13 2.31 611.25 180cst M1/M2 2.63 0.00 0.00 2.63 180cst M2 622.75 14.12 2.32 608.63 Visco M1 12.00 0.50 4.35 11.50 Visco M2 11.38 0.00 0.00 11.38 380cst M1 613.38 13.63 2.27 599.75 380cst M1/M2 2.00 -0.50 -20.00 2.50 380cst M2 611.38 14.13 2.37 597.25 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -4.31 0.08 -1.82 -4.39 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -4.38 0.03 -0.68 -4.41 East-West M1 35.13 -0.50 -1.40 35.63 East-West M2 35.38 -0.62 -1.72 36.00 Barges M1 590.25 14.62 2.54 575.63 Barges M1/M2 2.88 -0.12 -4.00 3.00 Barges M2 587.38 14.75 2.58 572.63 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -13.19 0.04 -0.30 -13.23 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -13.04 -0.11 0.85 -12.93 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Anthony Barker)