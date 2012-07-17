FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Fuel Oil-Cash premiums fall to three-session low
#Energy
July 17, 2012 / 1:51 PM / in 5 years

Asia Fuel Oil-Cash premiums fall to three-session low

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 17 (Reuters) - The Asian fuel oil market weakened on Tuesday, with cash
premiums for both 180-centistoke (cst) and 380-cst falling for a second straight session as the
market outlook remained lacklustre.
    The premium for 180-cst edged down 50 cents to $3.50 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes,
while the 380-cst premium eased five cents to $3.10 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes, both
lowest since last Friday, Reuters data showed.
    The physical trading window was also quiet, with only one deal done. Chevron bought 20,000
tonnes of 380-cst, for August 2-6 lifting, from Brightoil at a premium of $3.25 a tonne above
Singapore spot quotes. 
    Activity in the swaps market, on the other hand, was brisk. At least 275,000 tonnes of the
prompt August/September intermonth swaps value were traded. The contract closed at $2.63 a
tonne, unchanged from the previous session.  
    Interest also extended down the swaps forward curve, with at least 85,000 tonnes of
September/October, 170,000 tonnes of October/November and 50,000 tonnes of November/December
changing hands. 
    Traders said that intermonth spreads will probably trade sideways for the next few days, as
demand for marine fuel has slowed due to improving crude prices. 
    Exports out of India are also expected to increase. Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd 
awarded its recent tender to sell two 30,000-tonne parcals of 380-cst, for July 20-24 and August
2-6 from Kochi, to Marubeni at a discount of $14.00-$15.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes.
    Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd also sold a cargo at a steep discount. It awarded its
tender to sell 40,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for July 28-29 loading from Mumbai, to BP at a discount
of $24.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes.
    BPCL has issued an import tender to buy vacuum gasoil (VGO) for the first time, a company
source said on Tuesday. The company is seeking 10,000 tonnes, for loading over Sept. 1-15 to
Mumbai. The tender closes on July 23 with offers to remain valid till July 25. 
    VGO is normally used as a feedstock in refineries to produce oil products such as gasoline
and diesel.
    
    **Tenders: India's Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd sold two 30,000-tonne parcels of
380-cst, for July 20-24 and Aug. 2-6 lifting respectively from Kochi, to Marubeni at a discount
of $14.00-$15.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes.
    BPCL issued a tender to import 10,000 tonnes of vacuum gasoil (VGO), for loading over Sept.
1-15 to Mumbai. The tender closes on July 23, with two-day validity. 
    India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd sold 40,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for July 28-29
loading from Mumbai, to oil major BP at a discount of $24.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes.
 
    
    **Cash deals: One 380-cst deal.
    Chevron bought 20,000 tonnes, for August 2-6 lifting, from Brightoil at a premium of $3.25 a
tonne to Singapore spot quotes. 
    
 CASH ($/T)              ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev       RIC
                                                              Close      
 Cargo - 180cst                   628.20    13.60       2.21     614.60  FO180-SIN
 Diff - 180cst                      3.50    -0.50     -12.50       4.00  FO180-SIN-DIF
 Cargo - 380cst                   615.90    13.65       2.27     602.25  FO380-SIN
 Diff - 380cst                      3.10    -0.05      -1.59       3.15  FO380-SIN-DIF
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)-               624.00    14.00       2.30     610.00  BK380-B-SIN
 380cst                                                                  
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)                  8.10     0.35       4.52       7.75                  
 Premium                                                                 
                                                                                         
 SWAPS  ($/T)            ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev       RIC
                         (0830 GMT)                           Close      
 Brent M1                         103.56     2.23       2.20     101.33              
 180cst M1                        625.38    14.13       2.31     611.25                
 180cst M1/M2                       2.63     0.00       0.00       2.63                
 180cst M2                        622.75    14.12       2.32     608.63                
 Visco M1                          12.00     0.50       4.35      11.50                
 Visco M2                          11.38     0.00       0.00      11.38                
 380cst M1                        613.38    13.63       2.27     599.75                
 380cst M1/M2                       2.00    -0.50     -20.00       2.50                
 380cst M2                        611.38    14.13       2.37     597.25                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M1               -4.31     0.08      -1.82      -4.39                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M2               -4.38     0.03      -0.68      -4.41                
 East-West M1                      35.13    -0.50      -1.40      35.63             
 East-West M2                      35.38    -0.62      -1.72      36.00             
 Barges M1                        590.25    14.62       2.54     575.63               
 Barges M1/M2                       2.88    -0.12      -4.00       3.00                
 Barges M2                        587.38    14.75       2.58     572.63               
 Crack Barges-Brent M1            -13.19     0.04      -0.30     -13.23                
 Crack Barges-Brent M2            -13.04    -0.11       0.85     -12.93                
 
 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Anthony Barker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
