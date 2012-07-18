FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Asia Fuel Oil-Intermonth spreads and cash premiums rebound
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
July 18, 2012 / 12:41 PM / 5 years ago

Asia Fuel Oil-Intermonth spreads and cash premiums rebound

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 17 (Reuters) - The Asian fuel oil market recovered slightly on Wednesday,
with the prompt intermonth swaps value inching up to a three-session high, while cash premiums
for both 180-centistoke (cst) and 380-cst erased the previous session's losses.
    The August/September intermonth contract gained 25 cents to $2.88 a tonne by the Asian
close, and was later traded up at $2.85-$3.10 a tonne by 1100 GMT. At least 185,000 tonnes of
the contract was transacted. 
    Fixed price swaps were heavily traded as well, with a total of 220,000 tonnes of 180-cst and
380-cst August contracts changing hands.
    In the physical market, Total was seen bidding for 180-cst, which drove the premium up 30
cents to a two-session high of $3.80 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes. The 380-cst premium
was at a three-session high of $3.20 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes, up 10 cents from
Tuesday.
    South Korean utility Western Power was heard to have bought 30,000 tonnes of high sulphur
fuel oil (HSFO), for August 3-7 delivery to Pyongtaek, from SK Energy via a tender,
but this could not be confirmed.
    Taiwan's CPC has floated a tender to sell 38,000 tonnes of straight-run low
sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) for August lifting from Kaohsiung. The reason behind the
unusual offer was not immediately known. 
    CPC had in December sealed a rare term agreement to buy 720,000 tonnes of LSFO at premiums
of $110.00-$120.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis from
Shell.    
    
    **Tenders: Taiwan's CPC is offering 38,000 tonnes of straight-run LSFO, for lifting in a
five-day range during Aug. 1-31, via tender which closes on July 24, with two-day validity.
 
    
    **Cash deals: Two 180-cst deals.
    PetroChina bought 20,000 tonnes, for August 5-9 lifting, from Brightoil at a premium of
$3.25 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes.
    Total bought 20,000 tonnes, for August 5-9 lifting, from PetroChina at a premium of $3.50 a
tonne to Singapore spot quotes. 
    
 CASH ($/T)              ASIA CLOSE   Change   % Change   Prev      RIC
                                                          Close     
 Cargo - 180cst               629.15     0.95       0.15    628.20  FO180-SIN
 Diff - 180cst                  3.80     0.30       8.57      3.50  FO180-SIN-DIF
 Cargo - 380cst               616.80     0.90       0.15    615.90  FO380-SIN
 Diff - 380cst                  3.20     0.10       3.23      3.10  FO380-SIN-DIF
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)-           625.00     1.00       0.16    624.00  BK380-B-SIN
 380cst                                                             
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)              8.20     0.10       1.23      8.10                 
 Premium                                                            
                                                                                   
 SWAPS  ($/T)            ASIA CLOSE   Change   % Change   Prev      RIC
                         (0830 GMT)                       Close     
 Brent M1                     103.84     0.28       0.27    103.56              
 180cst M1                    625.88     0.50       0.08    625.38                
 180cst M1/M2                   2.88     0.25       9.51      2.63                
 180cst M2                    623.00     0.25       0.04    622.75                
 Visco M1                      11.75    -0.25      -2.08     12.00                
 Visco M2                      11.38     0.00       0.00     11.38                
 380cst M1                    614.13     0.75       0.12    613.38                
 380cst M1/M2                   2.50     0.50      25.00      2.00                
 380cst M2                    611.63     0.25       0.04    611.38                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M1           -4.46    -0.15       3.48     -4.31                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M2           -4.53    -0.15       3.42     -4.38                
 East-West M1                  34.75    -0.38      -1.08     35.13             
 East-West M2                  35.88     0.50       1.41     35.38             
 Barges M1                    591.13     0.88       0.15    590.25               
 Barges M1/M2                   4.00     1.12      38.89      2.88                
 Barges M2                    587.13    -0.25      -0.04    587.38               
 Crack Barges-Brent M1        -13.51    -0.32       2.43    -13.19                
 Crack Barges-Brent M2        -13.15    -0.11       0.84    -13.04                
 
 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Anthony Barker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.