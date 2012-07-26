Asia Fuel Oil-Cash premiums steady, eye on Chinese demand

SINGAPORE, July 26 (Reuters) - Asian fuel oil cash premiums were steady on Thursday, but traders were looking out for signs of slowing Chinese demand. Differentials for 180-centistoke(cst) were assessed at $3.25 a tonne, up 5 cents from the previous Asian close, Reuters calculations showed. "In Asia, inventories are definitely building up, and supply is not as tight as before," a Singapore-based trader said. "Any signs of slowing Chinese demand is going to put pressure on prices and we're carefully watching for any signs of that right now." Pakistan State Oil (PSO) will likely buy two low sulphur fuel oil cargoes to be delivered into the port of Karachi for August through October delivery. The company has already purchased more than 500,000 tonnes of fuel oil for delivery July through September. Fuel oil is used mainly for power generation in Pakistan and demand usually peaks around the summer season, when lower hydropower output means the country is forced to burn fuel oil in power plants. Singapore onshore fuel oil stocks were marginally up by 1.35 percent to reach a two-week high of 17.607 million barrels. Lower domestic demand in some countries may have caused them to export barrels to Singapore. United Arab Emirates exported more to Singapore, with levels seen at nearly 84,000 tonnes versus 44,000 tonnes in the week ended July 18. **Cash deals: One trade In over the counter (OTC) trade Shell purchased a 20,000 tonne cargoe of 180-cst fuel oil from Petrochina at a premium of $3.25 a tonne over the Singapore benchmark. Delivery for the cargo is slated for August 17-21. FUEL OIL CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Cargo - 180cst 632.60 6.60 1.05 626.00 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 3.25 0.05 1.56 3.20 <FO180-SIN-DI > Cargo - 380cst 621.60 6.75 1.10 614.85 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 3.75 0.45 13.64 3.30 <FO380-SIN-DI > Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 625.00 5.00 0.81 620.00 BK380-B-SIN 380cst Bunker (Ex-wharf) 3.40 -1.75 -33.98 5.15 Premium SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC (0830 GMT) Brent M1 103.88 0.37 0.36 103.51 180cst M1 629.13 6.25 1.00 622.88 <FO180SGSWMc1 180cst M1/M2 3.50 0.62 21.53 2.88 <FO180SGSDMc1 180cst M2 625.63 5.63 0.91 620.00 <FO180SGSWMc2 Visco M1 11.50 0.25 2.22 11.25 <FOVISSGDFMc1 Visco M2 11.38 0.50 4.60 10.88 <FOVISSGDFMc2 380cst M1 617.63 6.00 0.98 611.63 <FO380SGSWMc1 380cst M1/M2 3.38 0.88 35.20 2.50 <FO380SGSDMc1 380cst M2 614.25 5.12 0.84 609.13 <FO380SGSWMc2 Cracks 180-Dubai -3.59 0.61 -14.52 -4.20 <FO180SGCKMc1 M1 Cracks 180-Dubai -3.79 0.56 -12.87 -4.35 <FO180SGCKMc2 M2 East-West M1 35.25 0.87 2.53 34.38 East-West M2 35.00 0.75 2.19 34.25 Barges M1 593.88 5.38 0.91 588.50 Barges M1/M2 3.25 0.50 18.18 2.75 <HFOFARAASMc1 Barges M2 590.63 4.88 0.83 585.75 Crack Barges-Brent -13.02 0.37 -2.76 -13.39 <HFOFARAACMc1 M1 Crack Barges-Brent -12.37 0.42 -3.28 -12.79 <HFOFARAACMc2 M2 (Reporting by Luke Pachymuthu; editing by Keiron Henderson)