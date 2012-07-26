FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Fuel Oil-Cash premiums steady, eye on Chinese demand
July 26, 2012 / 12:11 PM / 5 years ago

Asia Fuel Oil-Cash premiums steady, eye on Chinese demand

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 26 (Reuters) - Asian fuel oil cash premiums were steady on
Thursday, but traders were looking out for signs of slowing Chinese demand.
    Differentials for 180-centistoke(cst) were assessed at $3.25 a tonne, up 5
cents from the previous Asian close, Reuters calculations showed.
    "In Asia, inventories are definitely building up, and supply is not as tight
as before," a Singapore-based trader said.
    "Any signs of slowing Chinese demand is going to put pressure on prices and
we're carefully watching for any signs of that right now." 
    Pakistan State Oil (PSO) will likely buy two low sulphur fuel oil cargoes to
be delivered into the port of Karachi for August through October delivery.
    The company has already purchased more than 500,000 tonnes of fuel oil for
delivery July through September.
    Fuel oil is used mainly for power generation in Pakistan and demand usually
peaks around the summer season, when lower hydropower output means the country
is forced to burn fuel oil in power plants.
    Singapore onshore fuel oil stocks were marginally up by 1.35 percent to
reach a two-week high of 17.607 million barrels. Lower domestic demand in some
countries may have caused them to export barrels to Singapore. United Arab
Emirates exported more to Singapore, with levels seen at nearly 84,000 tonnes
versus 44,000 tonnes in the week ended July 18.  

    **Cash deals: One trade
    In over the counter (OTC) trade Shell purchased a 20,000 tonne cargoe of
180-cst fuel oil from Petrochina at a premium of $3.25 a tonne over the
Singapore benchmark. Delivery for the cargo is slated for August 17-21. 
    
    
 FUEL OIL                                                                             
 CASH ($/T)          ASIA CLOSE       Change    % Change     Prev Close  RIC
 Cargo - 180cst               632.60      6.60         1.05      626.00  FO180-SIN
 Diff - 180cst                  3.25      0.05         1.56        3.20  <FO180-SIN-DI
                                                                         >
 Cargo - 380cst               621.60      6.75         1.10      614.85  FO380-SIN
 Diff - 380cst                  3.75      0.45        13.64        3.30  <FO380-SIN-DI
                                                                         >
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)-           625.00      5.00         0.81      620.00  BK380-B-SIN
 380cst                                                                  
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)              3.40     -1.75       -33.98        5.15               
 Premium                                                                 
                                                                                      
 SWAPS  ($/T)        ASIA CLOSE       Change    % Change     Prev Close  RIC
                     (0830 GMT)                                          
 Brent M1                     103.88      0.37         0.36      103.51              
 180cst M1                    629.13      6.25         1.00      622.88  <FO180SGSWMc1
 180cst M1/M2                   3.50      0.62        21.53        2.88  <FO180SGSDMc1
 180cst M2                    625.63      5.63         0.91      620.00  <FO180SGSWMc2
 Visco M1                      11.50      0.25         2.22       11.25  <FOVISSGDFMc1
 Visco M2                      11.38      0.50         4.60       10.88  <FOVISSGDFMc2
 380cst M1                    617.63      6.00         0.98      611.63  <FO380SGSWMc1
 380cst M1/M2                   3.38      0.88        35.20        2.50  <FO380SGSDMc1
 380cst M2                    614.25      5.12         0.84      609.13  <FO380SGSWMc2
 Cracks 180-Dubai              -3.59      0.61       -14.52       -4.20  <FO180SGCKMc1
 M1                                                                      
 Cracks 180-Dubai              -3.79      0.56       -12.87       -4.35  <FO180SGCKMc2
 M2                                                                      
 East-West M1                  35.25      0.87         2.53       34.38             
 East-West M2                  35.00      0.75         2.19       34.25             
 Barges M1                    593.88      5.38         0.91      588.50               
 Barges M1/M2                   3.25      0.50        18.18        2.75  <HFOFARAASMc1
 Barges M2                    590.63      4.88         0.83      585.75               
 Crack Barges-Brent           -13.02      0.37        -2.76      -13.39  <HFOFARAACMc1
 M1                                                                      
 Crack Barges-Brent           -12.37      0.42        -3.28      -12.79  <HFOFARAACMc2
 M2                                                                      
 

 (Reporting by Luke Pachymuthu; editing by Keiron Henderson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
