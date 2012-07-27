FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Fuel Oil-Cash premiums edge up, Chinese buying slowly emerges
July 27, 2012 / 11:43 AM / 5 years ago

Asia Fuel Oil-Cash premiums edge up, Chinese buying slowly emerges

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 27 (Reuters) - Asian fuel oil cash premiums edged higher on
Friday, as traders started to see some pick-up in Chinese demand.
    Differentials for 180-centistoke (cst) were assessed at $3.38 a tonne, up 13
cents from the previous Asian close, Reuters calculations showed.
    "I've already started to pick up cargoes, close to 200,000 tonnes (in) the
past few weeks," a China-based trader said. "It really depends how you've viewed
the market, I saw the market bottoming out and decided it was time to buy."
    Taiwan's Formosa offered a 12,000 tonne parcel of low-sulphur fuel oil
(LSFO) for loading from its Kaoshiung terminal between Aug. 1 and 31, traders
said.
    The refiner had previously offered a 35,000 tonne cargo of high-sulphur fuel
oil loading from its Mailiao terminal in early August. The eventual buyer was
Japanese trading house PetroSummit.
    August fuel-oil arrivals into Asia are expected to hit at least 4 million
tonnes, traders said, a jump of about 1.2 million tonnes from July's arrivals.
    "Definitely this is going to have some impact on the differentials and the
refining margins," a Singapore-based trader said.
         
  **Cash deals: No trades
    
 FUEL OIL                                                                       
 CASH ($/T)          ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev       RIC
                                                          Close      
 Cargo - 180cst               641.50     8.90       1.41     632.60  FO180-SIN
 Diff - 180cst                  3.38     0.13       4.00       3.25  <FO180-SIN-
                                                                     IF>
 Cargo - 380cst               630.35     8.75       1.41     621.60  FO380-SIN
 Diff - 380cst                  3.88     0.13       3.47       3.75  <FO380-SIN-
                                                                     IF>
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)-           636.00    11.00       1.76     625.00  <BK380-B-SI
 380cst                                                              >
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)              5.65     2.25      66.18       3.40             
 Premium                                                             
                                                                                
 SWAPS  ($/T)        ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev       RIC
                     (0830 GMT)                           Close      
 Brent M1                     105.63     1.75       1.68     103.88  <BRENTSGMc1
 180cst M1                    637.75     8.62       1.37     629.13  <FO180SGSWM
                                                                     1>
 180cst M1/M2                   3.88     0.38      10.86       3.50  <FO180SGSDM
                                                                     1>
 180cst M2                    633.88     8.25       1.32     625.63  <FO180SGSWM
                                                                     2>
 Visco M1                      11.63     0.13       1.13      11.50  <FOVISSGDFM
                                                                     1>
 Visco M2                      11.50     0.12       1.05      11.38  <FOVISSGDFM
                                                                     2>
 380cst M1                    626.13     8.50       1.38     617.63  <FO380SGSWM
                                                                     1>
 380cst M1/M2                   3.75     0.37      10.95       3.38  <FO380SGSDM
                                                                     1>
 380cst M2                    622.38     8.13       1.32     614.25  <FO380SGSWM
                                                                     2>
 Cracks 180-Dubai              -3.78    -0.19       5.29      -3.59  <FO180SGCKM
 M1                                                                  1>
 Cracks 180-Dubai              -3.98    -0.19       5.01      -3.79  <FO180SGCKM
 M2                                                                  2>
 East-West M1                  34.75    -0.50      -1.42      35.25             
 East-West M2                  34.75    -0.25      -0.71      35.00             
 Barges M1                    603.00     9.12       1.54     593.88  <HFOFARAAMc
                                                                     >
 Barges M1/M2                   3.88     0.63      19.38       3.25  <HFOFARAASM
                                                                     1>
 Barges M2                    599.13     8.50       1.44     590.63  <HFOFARAAMc
                                                                     >
 Crack Barges-Brent           -13.46    -0.45       3.46     -13.01  <HFOFARAACM
 M1                                                                  1>
 Crack Barges-Brent           -12.68    -0.31       2.51     -12.37  <HFOFARAACM
 M2                                                                  2>
 

 (Reporting by Luke Pachymuthu; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
