Asia Fuel Oil-Cash premiums edge up, quality tight

SINGAPORE, July 30 (Reuters) - Asian fuel oil cash premiums rose on Monday, as traders started to see a tightening of specification materials in the market. Differentials for 180-centistoke (cst) were assessed at $3.70 a tonne, up 33 cents from the previous Asian close, Reuters calculations showed. Premiums for 380-cst were pegged at $4.40 a tonne, up 53 cents from the previous session. "What is taking place now could be a reflection of the lack of high density and high viscosity materials in the market," a trader said. "We have quite a bit of arbitrage cargoes coming into Asia this month, but much of that is lacking the quality needed for blending, so this is going to be a problem going into August." Indian refiner, Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL) sold a total of 60,000 tonnes of 380-cst to a Azeri state oil trading firm SOCAR for a discount of 14 to 15 a tonne, trading sources said. India's Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) offered 40,000 tonnes of 380-cst for August loading, traders said. The rise in Indian supplies added to the overall inflows of fuel oil into Singapore, currently estimated around 4.5 million tonnes in August. Traders said that more than 20 percent of the imports into Singapore would be low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO). "We're already seeing heavy pressure on LSFO premiums, there is just an oversupply of low-sulphur material in the market, most of this was supposed to go into Japan, but that outlet seems to be well supplied now," a Singapore-based fuel oil trader said. **Cash deals: One Trade Petrochina sold a 20,000 tonne cargoe of 180-cst to Hin Leong for loading dates scheduled on August 19-23 at a premium of $4 to the Singapore benchmark. FUEL OIL CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Cargo - 180cst 643.88 2.38 0.37 641.50 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 3.70 0.33 9.63 3.38 <FO180-SIN-DI > Cargo - 380cst 632.25 1.90 0.30 630.35 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 4.40 0.53 13.55 3.88 <FO380-SIN-DI > Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 636.00 0.00 0.00 636.00 BK380-B-SIN 380cst Bunker (Ex-wharf) 3.75 -1.90 -33.63 5.65 Premium SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 105.88 0.25 0.24 105.63 180cst M1 639.38 1.63 0.26 637.75 <FO180SGSWMc1 180cst M1/M2 4.13 0.25 6.44 3.88 <FO180SGSDMc1 180cst M2 635.25 1.37 0.22 633.88 <FO180SGSWMc2 Visco M1 12.25 0.62 5.33 11.63 <FOVISSGDFMc1 Visco M2 12.00 0.50 4.35 11.50 <FOVISSGDFMc2 380cst M1 627.13 1.00 0.16 626.13 <FO380SGSWMc1 380cst M1/M2 3.88 0.13 3.47 3.75 <FO380SGSDMc1 380cst M2 623.25 0.87 0.14 622.38 <FO380SGSWMc2 Cracks 180-Dubai -3.86 -0.09 2.39 -3.77 <FO180SGCKMc1 M1 Cracks 180-Dubai -4.07 -0.09 2.26 -3.98 <FO180SGCKMc2 M2 East-West M1 35.63 0.88 2.53 34.75 East-West M2 34.88 0.13 0.37 34.75 Barges M1 603.75 0.75 0.12 603.00 Barges M1/M2 3.38 -0.50 -12.89 3.88 <HFOFARAASMc1 Barges M2 600.38 1.25 0.21 599.13 Crack Barges-Brent -13.52 -0.06 0.45 -13.46 <HFOFARAACMc1 M1 Crack Barges-Brent -12.87 -0.19 1.50 -12.68 <HFOFARAACMc2 M2 (Reporting by Luke Pachymuthu; Editing by William Hardy)