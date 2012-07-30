FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Fuel Oil-Cash premiums edge up, quality tight
#Energy
July 30, 2012 / 11:31 AM / in 5 years

Asia Fuel Oil-Cash premiums edge up, quality tight

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 30 (Reuters) - Asian fuel oil cash premiums rose on Monday,
as traders started to see a tightening of specification materials in the market.
    Differentials for 180-centistoke (cst) were assessed at $3.70 a tonne, up 33
cents from the previous Asian close, Reuters calculations showed.
    Premiums for 380-cst were pegged at $4.40 a tonne, up 53 cents from the
previous session.
    "What is taking place now could be a reflection of the lack of high density
and high viscosity materials in the market," a trader said.
    "We have quite a bit of arbitrage cargoes coming into Asia this month, but
much of that is lacking the quality needed for blending, so this is going to be
a problem going into August."
    Indian refiner, Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL) sold a total of 60,000 tonnes
of 380-cst to a Azeri state oil trading firm SOCAR for a discount of 14 to 15 a
tonne, trading sources said.
    India's Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) offered 40,000 tonnes of 380-cst for
August loading, traders said.
    The rise in Indian supplies added to the overall inflows of fuel oil into
Singapore, currently estimated around 4.5 million tonnes in August.
    Traders said that more than 20 percent of the imports into Singapore would
be low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO).
    "We're already seeing heavy pressure on LSFO premiums, there is just an
oversupply of low-sulphur material in the market, most of this was supposed to
go into Japan, but that outlet seems to be well supplied now," a Singapore-based
fuel oil trader said.
         
  **Cash deals: One Trade
  Petrochina sold a 20,000 tonne cargoe of 180-cst to Hin Leong for loading
dates scheduled on August 19-23 at a premium of $4 to the Singapore benchmark.
 FUEL OIL                                                                        
 CASH ($/T)          ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev      RIC
                                                          Close     
 Cargo - 180cst               643.88     2.38       0.37    641.50  FO180-SIN
 Diff - 180cst                  3.70     0.33       9.63      3.38  <FO180-SIN-DI
                                                                    >
 Cargo - 380cst               632.25     1.90       0.30    630.35  FO380-SIN
 Diff - 380cst                  4.40     0.53      13.55      3.88  <FO380-SIN-DI
                                                                    >
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)-           636.00     0.00       0.00    636.00  BK380-B-SIN
 380cst                                                             
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)              3.75    -1.90     -33.63      5.65               
 Premium                                                            
                                                                                 
 SWAPS  ($/T)        ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev      RIC
                     (0830 GMT)                           Close     
 Brent M1                     105.88     0.25       0.24    105.63              
 180cst M1                    639.38     1.63       0.26    637.75  <FO180SGSWMc1
 180cst M1/M2                   4.13     0.25       6.44      3.88  <FO180SGSDMc1
 180cst M2                    635.25     1.37       0.22    633.88  <FO180SGSWMc2
 Visco M1                      12.25     0.62       5.33     11.63  <FOVISSGDFMc1
 Visco M2                      12.00     0.50       4.35     11.50  <FOVISSGDFMc2
 380cst M1                    627.13     1.00       0.16    626.13  <FO380SGSWMc1
 380cst M1/M2                   3.88     0.13       3.47      3.75  <FO380SGSDMc1
 380cst M2                    623.25     0.87       0.14    622.38  <FO380SGSWMc2
 Cracks 180-Dubai              -3.86    -0.09       2.39     -3.77  <FO180SGCKMc1
 M1                                                                 
 Cracks 180-Dubai              -4.07    -0.09       2.26     -3.98  <FO180SGCKMc2
 M2                                                                 
 East-West M1                  35.63     0.88       2.53     34.75             
 East-West M2                  34.88     0.13       0.37     34.75             
 Barges M1                    603.75     0.75       0.12    603.00               
 Barges M1/M2                   3.38    -0.50     -12.89      3.88  <HFOFARAASMc1
 Barges M2                    600.38     1.25       0.21    599.13               
 Crack Barges-Brent           -13.52    -0.06       0.45    -13.46  <HFOFARAACMc1
 M1                                                                 
 Crack Barges-Brent           -12.87    -0.19       1.50    -12.68  <HFOFARAACMc2
 M2                                                                 
 

 (Reporting by Luke Pachymuthu; Editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
