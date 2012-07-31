FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Asia Fuel Oil-Lack of on-spec supply, spreads firm
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
July 31, 2012 / 10:56 AM / 5 years ago

Asia Fuel Oil-Lack of on-spec supply, spreads firm

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 31 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil timespreads retained their
strength on Tuesday, as traders eyed a supply crunch next month due to a
thinning supply of on-specification fuel.
    The intermonth premiums for August/September fuel oil was assessed at $4.25
per tonne, down marginally from its previous session close, while the
September/October timespread remained 30-40 cents over levels seen late last
week at about $3.00 a tonne.
    The shortage of on specification cargoes is largely due to the lack of
available high density blending materials, traders said.
    "The market will remain tight because much of the arbitrage (supply) for
August arrivals will be low-density stuff, which is in surplus now," a
Singapore-based trader said.
    "Density issues will probably last through first-half September, possibly
longer if we don't see more high density coming in."
    
    
    **Cash deals: No trades

 FUEL OIL                                                                      
 CASH ($/T)          ASIA CLOSE     Change   % Change   Prev       RIC
                                                        Close      
 Cargo - 180cst             642.15    -1.73      -0.27     643.88  FO180-SIN
 Diff - 180cst                3.75     0.05       1.35       3.70  <FO180-SIN-D
                                                                   F>
 Cargo - 380cst             629.50    -2.75      -0.43     632.25  FO380-SIN
 Diff - 380cst                4.15    -0.25      -5.68       4.40  <FO380-SIN-D
                                                                   F>
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)-         637.00     1.00       0.16     636.00  <BK380-B-SIN
 380cst                                                            
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)            7.50     3.75     100.00       3.75              
 Premium                                                           
                                                                               
 SWAPS  ($/T)        ASIA CLOSE     Change   % Change   Prev       RIC
                     (0830 GMT)                         Close      
 Brent M1                   105.61    -0.27      -0.26     105.88              
 180cst M1                  639.38     0.00       0.00     639.38  <FO180SGSWMc
                                                                   >
 180cst M1/M2                 4.25     0.12       2.91       4.13  <FO180SGSDMc
                                                                   >
 180cst M2                  635.13    -0.12      -0.02     635.25  <FO180SGSWMc
                                                                   >
 Visco M1                    13.13     0.88       7.18      12.25  <FOVISSGDFMc
                                                                   >
 Visco M2                    12.75     0.75       6.25      12.00  <FOVISSGDFMc
                                                                   >
 380cst M1                  626.25    -0.88      -0.14     627.13  <FO380SGSWMc
                                                                   >
 380cst M1/M2                 3.88     0.00       0.00       3.88  <FO380SGSDMc
                                                                   >
 380cst M2                  622.38    -0.87      -0.14     623.25  <FO380SGSWMc
                                                                   >
 Cracks 180-Dubai            -3.47     0.38      -9.87      -3.85  <FO180SGCKMc
 M1                                                                >
 Cracks 180-Dubai            -3.83     0.24      -5.90      -4.07  <FO180SGCKMc
 M2                                                                >
 East-West M1                35.25    -0.38      -1.07      35.63             
 East-West M2                34.88     0.00       0.00      34.88             
 Barges M1                  604.13     0.38       0.06     603.75  <HFOFARAAMc1
 Barges M1/M2                 3.88     0.50      14.79       3.38  <HFOFARAASMc
                                                                   >
 Barges M2                  600.25    -0.13      -0.02     600.38  <HFOFARAAMc2
 Crack Barges-Brent         -13.26     0.25      -1.85     -13.51  <HFOFARAACMc
 M1                                                                >
 Crack Barges-Brent         -12.73     0.14      -1.09     -12.87  <HFOFARAACMc
 M2                                                                >
 

 (Reporting by Luke Pachymuthu; Editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.