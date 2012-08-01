FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Fuel Oil-Aug/Sept premium at near 5-week high
#Energy
August 1, 2012 / 12:15 PM / 5 years ago

Asia Fuel Oil-Aug/Sept premium at near 5-week high

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil timespreads strengthened to
their highest level in nearly five weeks, as traders bought in anticipation of a
supply crunch this month due to a shortage of on-specification fuel.
    The intermonth premium for August/September fuel was pegged at $5.625
according to Reuters data. The highest trade on the day in over-the-counter
(OTC) trade was struck at $5.50 between Standard Chartered Bank and Singapore
trading firm Kuo Oil. 
    Close to 300,000 tonnes of the August/September traded off the
Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), according to trading sources.
    "This is a bit on the heavy side, we are starting to see traders go long on
the timespread, the past few sessions," a Singapore-based trader said.
    "We're probably seeing the start of a build on these positions because of
the concerns over supply tightening into second-half August and early
September."
    Among the most active participants on trades in intermonth play were
Cargill, Total, Brightoil and J Aron, industry sources said.
    Fuel oil supplies in Asia are expected to start experiencing a severe
tightening because of the lack of high density material to be used for blending.
    This shortage is likely to not just hit the cargo market, but is expected to
stretch into Singapore's marine fuels market.
    Singapore bunker premiums for 380-centistoke (cst) were pegged at about
$5-$6 a tonne, up about $1-$2 from earlier in the month.
    "The market is likely to get a litte more tight into the second-half of the
month and through September, so expect to see premiums move up a few more
dollars," a Singapore bunker trader said.
    Cash premiums for Singapore 380-cst were pegged at $4.50 a tonne on
Wednesday, up about 35 cents from the previous day, while 180-cst was broadly
unchanged at $3.75.
    
    
 FUEL OIL                                                                        
 CASH ($/T)          ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev       RIC
                                                          Close      
 Cargo - 180cst               640.05    -2.10      -0.33     642.15  FO180-SIN
 Diff - 180cst                  3.70    -0.05      -1.33       3.75  <FO180-SIN-D
                                                                     F>
 Cargo - 380cst               627.20    -2.30      -0.37     629.50  FO380-SIN
 Diff - 380cst                  4.50     0.35       8.43       4.15  <FO380-SIN-D
                                                                     F>
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)-           634.00    -3.00      -0.47     637.00  <BK380-B-SIN
 380cst                                                              
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)              6.80    -0.70      -9.33       7.50              
 Premium                                                             
                                                                                 
 SWAPS  ($/T)        ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev       RIC
                     (0830 GMT)                           Close      
 Brent M1                     104.99    -0.62      -0.59     105.61              
 180cst M1                    637.75    -1.63      -0.25     639.38  <FO180SGSWMc
                                                                     >
 180cst M1/M2                   5.63     1.38      32.47       4.25  <FO180SGSDMc
                                                                     >
 180cst M2                    632.13    -3.00      -0.47     635.13  <FO180SGSWMc
                                                                     >
 Visco M1                      13.88     0.75       5.71      13.13  <FOVISSGDFMc
                                                                     >
 Visco M2                      12.88     0.13       1.02      12.75  <FOVISSGDFMc
                                                                     >
 380cst M1                    623.88    -2.37      -0.38     626.25  <FO380SGSWMc
                                                                     >
 380cst M1/M2                   4.63     0.75      19.33       3.88  <FO380SGSDMc
                                                                     >
 380cst M2                    619.25    -3.13      -0.50     622.38  <FO380SGSWMc
                                                                     >
 Cracks 180-Dubai              -3.47     0.36      -9.40      -3.83  <FO180SGCKMc
 M1                                                                  >
 Cracks 180-Dubai              -3.69     0.21      -5.38      -3.90  <FO180SGCKMc
 M2                                                                  >
 East-West M1                  36.50     1.25       3.55      35.25             
 East-West M2                  35.38     0.50       1.43      34.88             
 Barges M1                    601.25    -2.88      -0.48     604.13  <HFOFARAAMc1
 Barges M1/M2                   4.50     0.62      15.98       3.88  <HFOFARAASMc
                                                                     >
 Barges M2                    596.75    -3.50      -0.58     600.25  <HFOFARAAMc2
 Crack Barges-Brent           -13.18     0.08      -0.60     -13.26  <HFOFARAACMc
 M1                                                                  >
 Crack Barges-Brent           -12.45     0.29      -2.28     -12.74  <HFOFARAACMc
 M2                                                                  >
 
    
    
    
      


 (Reporting by Luke Pachymuthu; Editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
