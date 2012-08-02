FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Fuel Oil-Aug/Sept retains strength
August 2, 2012 / 11:41 AM / 5 years ago

Asia Fuel Oil-Aug/Sept retains strength

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil timespreads maintained its
strength on Thursday, as traders continued to price in an anticipated supply
crunch this month due to a shortage of on-specification barrels.
    The intermonth premium for August/September fuel was pegged at $5 according
to Reuters data, down about 60 cents from the previous session.
    The intermonth premium for September/October fuel was pegged at $2.88, down
25 cents from levels seen on Wednesday Asia close.
    "The market pulled back a little, this could be a signal that the view is
that the backend  of August will see supply tightness easing," a Singapore-based
trader said.
    Western fuel oil shipments into East Asia are expected to rise to 4.1
million tonnes in August, up nearly 46 percent from the previous month.
    About 750,000 - 1 million tonnes of this flow is expected to be low-sulphur
fuel oil some traders said which may further prop up the prompt intermonth
timespreads.
     The supply shortage in the region has been due to a lack of high-density
blending components and as a result the marine fuels market has also been
experiencing tightness.
    This is expected to directly impact the Singapore benchmark bunker premium,
traders said.
    Singapore 380-centistoke, bunker premiums were pegged around $6 a tonne on
Thursday, but are expected to rise further, traders said.
      
    
 FUEL OIL                                                                                
 CASH ($/T)          ASIA CLOSE             Change   % Change   Prev Close   RIC
 Cargo - 180cst                     640.75     0.70       0.11       640.05  FO180-SIN
 Diff - 180cst                        3.50    -0.20      -5.41         3.70  <FO180-SIN-D
                                                                             F>
 Cargo - 380cst                     628.65     1.45       0.23       627.20  FO380-SIN
 Diff - 380cst                        4.00    -0.50     -11.11         4.50  <FO380-SIN-D
                                                                             F>
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)-                 634.00     0.00       0.00       634.00  <BK380-B-SIN
 380cst                                                                      
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)                    5.35    -1.45     -21.32         6.80              
 Premium                                                                     
                                                                                         
 SWAPS  ($/T)        ASIA CLOSE (0830 GMT)  Change   % Change   Prev Close   RIC
 Brent M1                           106.28     1.29       1.23       104.99              
 180cst M1                          638.63     0.88       0.14       637.75  <FO180SGSWMc
                                                                             >
 180cst M1/M2                         5.00    -0.63     -11.19         5.63  <FO180SGSDMc
                                                                             >
 180cst M2                          633.63     1.50       0.24       632.13  <FO180SGSWMc
                                                                             >
 Visco M1                            12.88    -1.00      -7.20        13.88  <FOVISSGDFMc
                                                                             >
 Visco M2                            12.00    -0.88      -6.83        12.88  <FOVISSGDFMc
                                                                             >
 380cst M1                          625.75     1.87       0.30       623.88  <FO380SGSWMc
                                                                             >
 380cst M1/M2                         4.13    -0.50     -10.80         4.63  <FO380SGSDMc
                                                                             >
 380cst M2                          621.63     2.38       0.38       619.25  <FO380SGSWMc
                                                                             >
 Cracks 180-Dubai                    -4.03    -0.56      16.14        -3.47  <FO180SGCKMc
 M1                                                                          >
 Cracks 180-Dubai                    -4.15    -0.46      12.47        -3.69  <FO180SGCKMc
 M2                                                                          >
 East-West M1                        36.25    -0.25      -0.68        36.50             
 East-West M2                        34.50    -0.88      -2.49        35.38             
 Barges M1                          602.38     1.13       0.19       601.25  <HFOFARAAMc1
 Barges M1/M2                         3.25    -1.25     -27.78         4.50  <HFOFARAASMc
                                                                             >
 Barges M2                          599.13     2.38       0.40       596.75  <HFOFARAAMc2
 Crack Barges-Brent                 -14.11    -0.93       7.06       -13.18  <HFOFARAACMc
 M1                                                                          >
 Crack Barges-Brent                 -13.28    -0.82       6.58       -12.46  <HFOFARAACMc
 M2                                                                          >
 
    
    
    

    
    
    
      


 (Reporting by Luke Pachymuthu; Editing by William Hardy)

