Asia Fuel Oil-Aug/Sept spread falls to one-week low

SINGAPORE, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil prompt August/September inter-month spread narrowed further on Tuesday, as the demand outlook from Japan and China remained lacklustre. The August/September spread, the premium of the front-month August price over the second-month September price for 180-centistoke (cst) fuel oil, eased 25 cents to $4.25 a tonne in backwardation, the lowest in one week, according to Reuters data. The cash premium for the grade also slipped another 10 cents to a one-week low of $3.45 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes. The 380-cst cash premium, on the other hand, inched up 25 cents to a three-session high of $3.40 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes, as activity picked up during the physical trading window with three 380-cst deals done. Demand as emerged from Sri Lanka again, with its refiner Ceylon Petroleum Corp (Ceypetco) floating another buy tender for 15,000 tonnes of low sulphur fuel oil and 25,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil for delivery on August 29-30. The tender closes on August 14, with three-day validity. Bangladash is likely to import around 600,000 tonnes of fuel oil in the second half of this year, 284,000 tonnes more than first half of the year, as the government aims to reduce power shortages in the country. Pakistan State Oil has postponed the closing and validity dates of its term tender to purchase two million tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) to October 30 and November 30 respctively. PSO has recently bought 520,000 tonnes of HSFO for delivery between August and October at between $29.91 and $33.22 a tonne above Middle East quotes, and 110,000 tonnes of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) at $96.89 a tonne above Middle East quotes. * TENDERS: - Sri Lanka's Ceypetco is seeking 15,000 tonnes of LSFO and 25,000 tonnes of HSFO, for August 29-30 delivery, via a tender which closes on August 14, with offers to remain valid for 72 hours. - PSO bought eight 65,000-tonne parcals of of HSFO for delivery between August and October at $29.91-$33.22 a tonne above Middle East quotes. Four parcels went to Bakri, two went to Swiss Singapore, while Galana Petroleum and Tefigura were awarded one cargo each. PSO also bought two 55,000-tonne parcels of LSFO for delivery over September-October at $96.89 a tonne above Middle East quotes. Both parcels went to Gunvor. - PSO has postponed the closing and validity dates of its one-year contract to buy two million tonnes of HSFO to October 30 and November 30 respectively. * CASH DEALS: Three 380-cst deals - BP sold 20,000 tonnes to Shell, for August 26-30 loading, at a premium of $3.25 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes. - BP sold another 20,000 tonnes to Hin Leong, for August 22-26 loading, at a premium of $3.00 a tonne to Balance August quotes, which is equivalent to around $3.70 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes. - Hin Leong bought another 20,000-tonne parcel from Vitol, also for August 22-26 loading, at a premium of $3.00 a tonne to Balance August quotes, which is equivalent to around $3.70 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes. CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Cargo - 180cst 660.30 10.05 1.55 650.25 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 3.45 -0.10 -2.82 3.55 <FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 646.70 9.60 1.51 637.10 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 3.40 0.25 7.94 3.15 <FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 655.00 10.00 1.55 645.00 BK380-B-SIN 380cst Bunker (Ex-wharf) 8.30 0.40 5.06 7.90 Premium SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 110.38 1.73 1.59 108.65 180cst M1 658.50 10.12 1.56 648.38 180cst M1/M2 4.25 -0.25 -5.56 4.50 180cst M2 654.25 10.37 1.61 643.88 Visco M1 13.75 0.75 5.77 13.00 Visco M2 13.25 0.87 7.03 12.38 380cst M1 644.75 9.37 1.47 635.38 380cst M1/M2 3.75 -0.13 -3.35 3.88 380cst M2 641.00 9.50 1.50 631.50 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -4.87 0.07 -1.42 -4.94 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -4.99 0.01 -0.20 -5.00 East-West M1 34.25 0.00 0.00 34.25 East-West M2 33.75 0.75 2.27 33.00 Barges M1 624.25 10.12 1.65 614.13 Barges M1/M2 3.75 0.50 15.38 3.25 Barges M2 620.50 9.62 1.57 610.88 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -14.92 -0.25 1.70 -14.67 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -13.95 -0.08 0.58 -13.87 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee, editing by William Hardy)