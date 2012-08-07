FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Asia Fuel Oil-Aug/Sept spread falls to one-week low
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Iran warns U.S. against imposing fresh sanctions
Iran warns U.S. against imposing fresh sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
August 7, 2012 / 12:35 PM / 5 years ago

Asia Fuel Oil-Aug/Sept spread falls to one-week low

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil prompt August/September
inter-month spread narrowed further on Tuesday, as the demand outlook from Japan
and China remained lacklustre.
    The August/September spread, the premium of the front-month August price
over the second-month September price for 180-centistoke (cst) fuel oil, eased
25 cents to $4.25 a tonne in backwardation, the lowest in one week, according to
Reuters data. 
    The cash premium for the grade also slipped another 10 cents to a one-week
low of $3.45 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes.
    The 380-cst cash premium, on the other hand, inched up 25 cents to a
three-session high of $3.40 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes, as activity
picked up during the physical trading window with three 380-cst deals done. 
    Demand as emerged from Sri Lanka again, with its refiner Ceylon Petroleum
Corp (Ceypetco) floating another buy tender for 15,000 tonnes of low sulphur
fuel oil and 25,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil for delivery on August
29-30. The tender closes on August 14, with three-day validity. 
    Bangladash is likely to import around 600,000 tonnes of fuel oil in the
second half of this year, 284,000 tonnes more than first half of the year, as
the government aims to reduce power shortages in the country. 
    Pakistan State Oil has postponed the closing and validity dates of
its term tender to purchase two million tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO)
to October 30 and November 30 respctively. 
    PSO has recently bought 520,000 tonnes of HSFO for delivery between August
and October at between $29.91 and $33.22 a tonne above Middle East quotes, and
110,000 tonnes of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) at $96.89 a tonne above Middle
East quotes. 
      
    * TENDERS:
    - Sri Lanka's Ceypetco is seeking 15,000 tonnes of LSFO and 25,000 tonnes of
HSFO, for August 29-30 delivery, via a tender which closes on August 14, with
offers to remain valid for 72 hours.
    - PSO bought eight 65,000-tonne parcals of of HSFO for delivery between
August and October at $29.91-$33.22 a tonne above Middle East quotes. Four
parcels went to Bakri, two went to Swiss Singapore, while Galana Petroleum and
Tefigura were awarded one cargo each.
      PSO also bought two 55,000-tonne parcels of LSFO for delivery over
September-October at $96.89 a tonne above Middle East quotes. Both parcels went
to Gunvor. 
    - PSO has postponed the closing and validity dates of its one-year contract
to buy two million tonnes of HSFO to October 30 and November 30 respectively.   
    
    * CASH DEALS: Three 380-cst deals
    - BP sold 20,000 tonnes to Shell, for August 26-30 loading, at a premium of
$3.25 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes. 
    - BP sold another 20,000 tonnes to Hin Leong, for August 22-26 loading, at a
premium of $3.00 a tonne to Balance August quotes, which is equivalent to around
$3.70 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes.
    - Hin Leong bought another 20,000-tonne parcel from Vitol, also for August
22-26 loading, at a premium of $3.00 a tonne to Balance August quotes, which is
equivalent to around $3.70 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes.      
    
 CASH ($/T)             ASIA CLOSE  Change   % Change  Prev     RIC
                                                       Close    
 Cargo - 180cst             660.30    10.05      1.55   650.25  FO180-SIN
 Diff - 180cst                3.45    -0.10     -2.82     3.55  <FO180-SIN-DIF
 Cargo - 380cst             646.70     9.60      1.51   637.10  FO380-SIN
 Diff - 380cst                3.40     0.25      7.94     3.15  <FO380-SIN-DIF
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)-         655.00    10.00      1.55   645.00  BK380-B-SIN
 380cst                                                         
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)            8.30     0.40      5.06     7.90                
 Premium                                                        
                                                                              
 SWAPS  ($/T)           ASIA CLOSE  Change   % Change  Prev     RIC
                        (0830 GMT)                     Close    
 Brent M1                   110.38     1.73      1.59   108.65              
 180cst M1                  658.50    10.12      1.56   648.38                
 180cst M1/M2                 4.25    -0.25     -5.56     4.50                
 180cst M2                  654.25    10.37      1.61   643.88                
 Visco M1                    13.75     0.75      5.77    13.00                
 Visco M2                    13.25     0.87      7.03    12.38                
 380cst M1                  644.75     9.37      1.47   635.38                
 380cst M1/M2                 3.75    -0.13     -3.35     3.88                
 380cst M2                  641.00     9.50      1.50   631.50                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M1         -4.87     0.07     -1.42    -4.94                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M2         -4.99     0.01     -0.20    -5.00                
 East-West M1                34.25     0.00      0.00    34.25             
 East-West M2                33.75     0.75      2.27    33.00             
 Barges M1                  624.25    10.12      1.65   614.13               
 Barges M1/M2                 3.75     0.50     15.38     3.25                
 Barges M2                  620.50     9.62      1.57   610.88               
 Crack Barges-Brent M1      -14.92    -0.25      1.70   -14.67                
 Crack Barges-Brent M2      -13.95    -0.08      0.58   -13.87                
 
 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee, editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.