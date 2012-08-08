Asia Fuel Oil-Aug/Sept eases more, stocks climb

SINGAPORE, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil market weakened on Wednesday, with the prompt August/September inter-month spread falling to a near two-week low as sentiment was hit by lacklustre demand which contributed to rising stocks level in the region. The August/September contract eased 12 cents to close at a backwardation of $4.13 a tonne, lowest since July 27, according to Reuters data. Cash premiums for both 180-centistoke (cst) and 380-cst also fell. Premium for 180-cst eased 10 cents to a 1.5-week low of $3.35 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes, while the 380-cst premium was valued 25 cents lower at $3.15 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes. Singapore onshore fuel oil stocks for the week ended Aug. 7 climbed 1.448 million barrels to a five-week high of 21.259 million barrels, according to data released by state trade agency International Enterprise (IE) on Thursday. Demand from China has been lacklustre, importing only around 38,000 tonnes of fuel oil from Singapore. This is more than 80 percent lower than the previous week, the data showed. Domestic appetite in Japan is similarly weak as summer demand has not been as robust as expected. It is exporting more fuel oil to curb rising stocks level. Data released by the Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) showed that Japan exported 44 percent more fuel oil during the week ended Aug. 4. Some demand, however, emerged from South Korea, with utility East-West Power seeking 50,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) for delivery over Sept. 16-20 to Ulsan via a tender. The tender closes on Aug. 21, with offers to remain valid for four days. In the Middle East, Qatar International Petroleum Marketing Co., or Tasweeq, has issued a rare tender to sell 20,000 tonnes of decant oil and 1,000-1,100 tonnes of straight-run fuel oil for Sept. 28-29 loading from Mesaieed. * TENDERS: - Qatar's Tasweeq is offering 20,000 tonnes of decant oil and 1,000-1,100 tonnes of straight-run fuel oil, for September 28-29 loading, via tender which closes on Aug. 13 and valid until Aug. 16. - South Korea's East-West Power is seeking 50,000 tonnes of HSFO, for Sept. 16-20 delivery to Ulsan, via tender which closes on Aug. 21, with a four-day validity. * CASH DEALS: One 180-cst trade - Gunvor sold 29,000 tonnes, for Aug. 31-Sept. 4 lifting, to oil major BP at a premium of $3.50 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes. CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Cargo - 180cst 664.15 3.85 0.58 660.30 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 3.35 -0.10 -2.90 3.45 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 651.00 4.30 0.66 646.70 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 3.15 -0.25 -7.35 3.40 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 659.00 4.00 0.61 655.00 BK380-B-SIN 380cst Bunker (Ex-wharf) 8.00 -0.30 -3.61 8.30 Premium SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 111.48 1.10 1.00 110.38 180cst M1 662.38 3.88 0.59 658.50 180cst M1/M2 4.13 -0.12 -2.82 4.25 180cst M2 658.25 4.00 0.61 654.25 Visco M1 13.13 -0.62 -4.51 13.75 Visco M2 12.63 -0.62 -4.68 13.25 380cst M1 649.25 4.50 0.70 644.75 380cst M1/M2 3.63 -0.12 -3.20 3.75 380cst M2 645.63 4.63 0.72 641.00 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -5.16 -0.29 5.95 -4.87 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -5.24 -0.26 5.22 -4.98 East-West M1 35.75 1.50 4.38 34.25 East-West M2 34.13 0.38 1.13 33.75 Barges M1 626.63 2.38 0.38 624.25 Barges M1/M2 2.50 -1.25 -33.33 3.75 Barges M2 624.13 3.63 0.59 620.50 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -15.46 -0.54 3.62 -14.92 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -14.29 -0.34 2.44 -13.95 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee, editing by William Hardy)