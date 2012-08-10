Asia Fuel Oil-Premiums and inter-month spreads fall

SINGAPORE, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil market weakened on Friday, with cash premiums falling to an over one-month low, while the prompt August/September inter-month spread eased to a two-week low on heavy supplies. The 180-centistoke (cst) premium dipped 55 cents to $2.80 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes, the weakest in one month. The premium for 380-cst was at an eight-week low of $2.35 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes, down 80 cents from the previous session, according to Reuters data. The August/September contract closed at $3.50 a tonne, 63 cents lower than the previous session, Reuters data showed, as traders shifted their focus to the second-month September/October contract. The September/October contract, which turns prompt next Thursday, eased 38 cents to $3.00 by the Asian close on Friday. Traders expected demand to pick up in South Korea and Japan as the weather turns warmer in August and September. South Korean utilities East-West Power and Western Power have secured a total of 220,000 tonnes of fuel oil for August delivery, the latter recently closing a buy tender for 60,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO). Sri Lanka's Ceylon Petroleum Corp (Ceypetco) restarted its sole 50,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery. It was shut on July 2 for a planned maintenance, which prompted the refiner to seek additional oil products to cover domestic shorts. Ceypetco bought 55,000 tonnes of low sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) and 60,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) so far. It has an outstanding tender to buy 15,000 tonnes of LSFO and 25,000 tonnes of HSFO that closes on Aug. 14, with a 72-hour validity. * TENDERS: - South Korea's Western Power bought 30,000 tonnes of HSFO, for Aug. 27-31 delivery to Pyong Taek, from Mitsui at a premium of $33.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes, CFR. It bought another 30,000 tonnes from Mitsui, for Sept. 6-10 delivery, at a premium of $32.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes, CFR. - India's Essar Oil sold 65,000 tonnes of vacuum gasoil, for Aug. 24-28 loading from Vadinar, to Vitol. The transaction price was not immediately known. * CASH DEALS: No deals * REFINERY NEWS: - A 30,000 bpd residue desulphurizer unit at Taiwan's CPC Tailin refinery has been hit by mechanical problems during regular maintenance and it is unclear if the unit will restart as planned, traders said on Friday. - Sri Lanka's Ceylon Petroleum Corp (Ceypetco) restarted production at its sole 50,000 bpd refinery following a planned maintenance that started on July 2, industry sources said on Friday. CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Cargo - 180cst 666.80 2.65 0.40 664.15 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 2.80 -0.55 -16.42 3.35 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 654.20 3.20 0.49 651.00 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 2.35 -0.80 -25.40 3.15 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 662.00 3.00 0.46 659.00 BK380-B-SIN 380cst Bunker (Ex-wharf) 7.80 -0.20 -2.50 8.00 Premium SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 112.58 1.10 0.99 111.48 180cst M1 666.63 4.25 0.64 662.38 180cst M1/M2 3.50 -0.63 -15.25 4.13 180cst M2 663.13 4.88 0.74 658.25 Visco M1 12.38 -0.75 -5.71 13.13 Visco M2 12.13 -0.50 -3.96 12.63 380cst M1 654.25 5.00 0.77 649.25 380cst M1/M2 3.25 -0.38 -10.47 3.63 380cst M2 651.00 5.37 0.83 645.63 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -5.79 -0.63 12.21 -5.16 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -5.78 -0.54 10.31 -5.24 East-West M1 35.75 0.00 0.00 35.75 East-West M2 33.25 -0.88 -2.58 34.13 Barges M1 630.88 4.25 0.68 626.63 Barges M1/M2 1.00 -1.50 -60.00 2.50 Barges M2 629.88 5.75 0.92 624.13 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -15.68 -0.22 1.42 -15.46 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -14.69 -0.40 2.80 -14.29 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee, editing by William Hardy)