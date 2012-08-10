FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Asia Fuel Oil-Premiums and inter-month spreads fall
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
August 10, 2012 / 11:44 AM / 5 years ago

Asia Fuel Oil-Premiums and inter-month spreads fall

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil market weakened on Friday,
with cash premiums falling to an over one-month low, while the prompt
August/September inter-month spread eased to a two-week low on heavy supplies. 
    The 180-centistoke (cst) premium dipped 55 cents to $2.80 a tonne above
Singapore spot quotes, the weakest in one month. The premium for 380-cst was at
an eight-week low of $2.35 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes, down 80 cents from
the previous session, according to Reuters data. 
    The August/September contract closed at $3.50 a tonne, 63 cents lower than
the previous session, Reuters data showed, as traders shifted their focus to the
second-month September/October contract. 
    The September/October contract, which turns prompt next Thursday, eased 38
cents to $3.00 by the Asian close on Friday.     
    Traders expected demand to pick up in South Korea and Japan as the weather
turns warmer in August and September. 
    South Korean utilities East-West Power and Western Power have secured a
total of 220,000 tonnes of fuel oil for August delivery, the latter recently
closing a buy tender for 60,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO). 
    Sri Lanka's Ceylon Petroleum Corp (Ceypetco) restarted its sole 50,000
barrels per day (bpd) refinery. It was shut on July 2 for a planned maintenance,
which prompted the refiner to seek additional oil products to cover domestic
shorts. 
    Ceypetco bought 55,000 tonnes of low sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) and 60,000
tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) so far. It has an outstanding tender to
buy 15,000 tonnes of LSFO and 25,000 tonnes of HSFO that closes on Aug. 14, with
a 72-hour validity.
                
    * TENDERS:
    - South Korea's Western Power bought 30,000 tonnes of HSFO, for Aug. 27-31
delivery to Pyong Taek, from Mitsui at a premium of $33.00 a tonne to Singapore
spot quotes, CFR. It bought another 30,000 tonnes from Mitsui, for Sept. 6-10
delivery, at a premium of $32.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes, CFR.
    - India's Essar Oil sold 65,000 tonnes of vacuum gasoil, for Aug.
24-28 loading from Vadinar, to Vitol. The transaction price was not immediately
known. 
    
    * CASH DEALS: No deals
    
    * REFINERY NEWS:
    - A 30,000 bpd residue desulphurizer unit at Taiwan's CPC Tailin
refinery has been hit by mechanical problems during regular maintenance and it
is unclear if the unit will restart as planned, traders said on Friday.
 
    - Sri Lanka's Ceylon Petroleum Corp (Ceypetco) restarted production at its
sole 50,000 bpd refinery following a planned maintenance that started on July 2,
industry sources said on Friday. 
    
 CASH ($/T)             ASIA CLOSE   Change  % Change  Prev     RIC
                                                       Close    
 Cargo - 180cst              666.80    2.65      0.40   664.15  FO180-SIN
 Diff - 180cst                 2.80   -0.55    -16.42     3.35  FO180-SIN-DIF
 Cargo - 380cst              654.20    3.20      0.49   651.00  FO380-SIN
 Diff - 380cst                 2.35   -0.80    -25.40     3.15  FO380-SIN-DIF
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)-          662.00    3.00      0.46   659.00  BK380-B-SIN
 380cst                                                         
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)             7.80   -0.20     -2.50     8.00                  
 Premium                                                        
                                                                                
 SWAPS  ($/T)           ASIA CLOSE   Change  % Change  Prev     RIC
                        (0830 GMT)                     Close    
 Brent M1                    112.58    1.10      0.99   111.48              
 180cst M1                   666.63    4.25      0.64   662.38                
 180cst M1/M2                  3.50   -0.63    -15.25     4.13                
 180cst M2                   663.13    4.88      0.74   658.25                
 Visco M1                     12.38   -0.75     -5.71    13.13                
 Visco M2                     12.13   -0.50     -3.96    12.63                
 380cst M1                   654.25    5.00      0.77   649.25                
 380cst M1/M2                  3.25   -0.38    -10.47     3.63                
 380cst M2                   651.00    5.37      0.83   645.63                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M1          -5.79   -0.63     12.21    -5.16                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M2          -5.78   -0.54     10.31    -5.24                
 East-West M1                 35.75    0.00      0.00    35.75             
 East-West M2                 33.25   -0.88     -2.58    34.13             
 Barges M1                   630.88    4.25      0.68   626.63               
 Barges M1/M2                  1.00   -1.50    -60.00     2.50                
 Barges M2                   629.88    5.75      0.92   624.13               
 Crack Barges-Brent M1       -15.68   -0.22      1.42   -15.46                
 Crack Barges-Brent M2       -14.69   -0.40      2.80   -14.29                
 
    
    

 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee, editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.