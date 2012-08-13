FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Fuel Oil-Sept/Oct eases to over one-week low
August 13, 2012 / 12:00 PM / 5 years ago

Asia Fuel Oil-Sept/Oct eases to over one-week low

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil swaps market weakened on
Monday, with the soon-to-be-prompt September/October inter-month spread easing,
in high volume, to its lowest in one and a half weeks.
    The September/October contract, which turns prompt on Thursday, fell 13
cents to $2.88 a tonne by the Asian close at 0830 GMT, Reuters data showed. At
least 370,000 tonnes traded on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) platform.
    The September fixed-price swaps contract was also actively traded, with at
least 145,000 tonnes changing hands.
    In the physical market, cash premiums for both 180-centistoke (cst) and
380-cst inched up to a two-session high. The 180-cst premium edged up 10 cents
to $2.90 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes, while the 380-cst premium was 35
cents higher at $2.70 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes.
    The bunker premium, the difference between ex-wharf marine fuel and cargo
prices, was steady above $7.00 a tonne. 
    Singapore marine fuel sales for July increased by a slight 0.2 percent to a
two-month high of around 3.66 million tonnes, according to data released by the
Maritine and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA). 
    The climb is in line with higher vessel arrivals by tonnage in July at 192
million gross tonnes (GT), which is 2.9 percent higher than June's 186 million
GT, the data showed.
    Traders said that sales in August are likely to be lower as the market is
short of on-specification cargos arriving from the West.   
                
    * TENDERS:
    - Taiwan's CPC sold 38,000 tonnes of straight-run low sulphur fuel oil, for
September loading from Kaohsiung, to Mercuria at a premium of $83.00-$85.00 a
tonne to Singapore quotes, on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.
    - India's MRPL sold 80,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for Sept. 3-5 loading from New
Mangalore, to Gunvor at a discount of $5.00-$6.00 a tonne to Singapore quotes,
FOB. 
    
    * CASH DEALS: One 180-cst and one 380-cst deal.
    - Glencore bought 20,000 tonnes of 180-cst, for Aug. 28-Sept. 1 loading,
from Mitsui at a premium of $2.75 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes.
    - Shell bought 20,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for Aug. 28-Sept. 1 loading, from
BP at a premium of $2.50 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes.  
   
 CASH ($/T)             ASIA CLOSE  Change   % Change  Prev     RIC
                                                       Close    
 Cargo - 180cst             667.80     1.00      0.15   666.80  FO180-SIN
 Diff - 180cst                2.90     0.10      3.57     2.80  FO180-SIN-DIF
 Cargo - 380cst             665.30    11.10      1.70   654.20  FO380-SIN
 Diff - 380cst                2.70     0.35     14.89     2.35  FO380-SIN-DIF
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)-         673.00    11.00      1.66   662.00  BK380-B-SIN
 380cst                                                         
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)            7.70    -0.10     -1.28     7.80                 
 Premium                                                        
                                                                               
 SWAPS  ($/T)           ASIA CLOSE  Change   % Change  Prev     RIC
                        (0830 GMT)                     Close    
 Brent M1                   113.54     0.96      0.85   112.58              
 180cst M1                  667.25     0.62      0.09   666.63                
 180cst M1/M2                 3.25    -0.25     -7.14     3.50                
 180cst M2                  664.00     0.87      0.13   663.13                
 Visco M1                    12.25    -0.13     -1.05    12.38                
 Visco M2                    12.25     0.12      0.99    12.13                
 380cst M1                  655.00     0.75      0.11   654.25                
 380cst M1/M2                 3.25     0.00      0.00     3.25                
 380cst M2                  651.75     0.75      0.12   651.00                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M1         -6.13    -0.34      5.87    -5.79                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M2         -6.08    -0.30      5.19    -5.78                
 East-West M1                32.50    -3.25     -9.09    35.75             
 East-West M2                32.13    -1.12     -3.37    33.25             
 Barges M1                  634.75     3.87      0.61   630.88               
 Barges M1/M2                 2.88     1.88    188.00     1.00                
 Barges M2                  631.88     2.00      0.32   629.88               
 Crack Barges-Brent M1      -16.33    -0.65      4.15   -15.68                
 Crack Barges-Brent M2      -15.05    -0.37      2.52   -14.68                
 
 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Anthony Barker)

