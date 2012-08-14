FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Fuel Oil-Aug/Sept closes at two-session high
Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 14, 2012 / 12:15 PM / 5 years ago

Asia Fuel Oil-Aug/Sept closes at two-session high

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil market firmed on Tuesday, with
the prompt August/September closing at a two-session high, while cash premiums
continued to strengthen on improved buying. 
    The front August/September contract, which expires on Wednesday, inched up
13 cents to $3.38 a tonne. European trader Total picked up 70,000 tonnes of the
contract during the trading window.
    Cash premiums for both 180-centistoke (cst) and 380-cst continued to climb
for the three-straight session, as activity on the physical trading window
improved with four deals done. 
    The 180-cst premium edged up 10 cents to $3.00 a tonne above Singapore spot
quotes, while the premium for 380-cst was 30 cents higher at $3.00 a tonne above
Singapore spot quotes.
    Some spot demand was seen emerging in the region, with Indian Oil Corp
 floating a tender to import 12,500 tonnes of 180-cst, for Sept. 14-18
delivery. The tender closes on Aug. 21, with offers to remain valid until Aug.
23.
    Vietnam's state-owned PV Oil also issued a tender to purchase 16,500 cubic
metres of 180-cst for Sept. 15-20 delivery to the floating facility offshore
Vung Tau. The tender closes on Aug. 16, with offers to remain valid until Aug.
21, according to industry sources.
                
    * TENDERS:
    - Indian Oil Corp is seeking 12,500 tonnes of 180-cst, for Sept. 14-18
delivery to Goa/Kochi, via a tender which closes on Aug. 21, with a two-day
validity. 
    - Vietnam's PV Oil is seeking 16,500 cubic metres of 180-cst, for Sept.
15-20 delivery to Vung Tau, via a tender which closes on Aug. 16, with a
five-day validity. 
    - India's Tata bought four 25,000-tonne parcels of low sulphur fuel oil, for
delivery over Sept. 9-18, Oct. 12-21, Dec. 1-10 and Jan 1-10 respectively, from
Vitol at a premiums around $100.00 a tonne to Singapore quotes, on
cost-and-freight (CFR) basis. 
    
    * CASH DEALS: One 180-cst and three 380-cst trades
    - Mitsui sold 29,000 tonnes of 180-cst, for Aug. 31-Sept. 4 lifting, to
Gunvor at a premium of $3.50 a tonne to Singapore quotes. 
    - Gunvor sold two 40,000-tonne parcels of 380-cst, for Aug. 29-Sept. 2
lifting, to Shell at a premium of $3.00 a tonne to Singapore quotes. 
    - PetroChina sold 20,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for Aug. 29-Sept. 2 lifting, to
Hin Leong at a premium of $2.00 a tonne to Singapore quotes. 
    
    * REFINERY NEWS:
    - Thailand's Bangchak Petroleum Pcl plans to build a new 100,000
barrels per day (bpd) crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Bangkok refinery
within the next two years to replace a unit damaged by fire in July.
    
    
 CASH ($/T)             ASIA CLOSE   Change  % Change  Prev     RIC
                                                       Close    
 Cargo - 180cst              673.80    6.00      0.90   667.80  FO180-SIN
 Diff - 180cst                 3.00    0.10      3.45     2.90  FO180-SIN-DIF
 Cargo - 380cst              661.05    5.75      0.88   655.30  FO380-SIN
 Diff - 380cst                 3.00    0.30     11.11     2.70  FO380-SIN-DIF
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)-          668.00    5.00      0.75   663.00  BK380-B-SIN
 380cst                                                         
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)             6.95   -0.75     -9.74     7.70                 
 Premium                                                        
                                                                               
 SWAPS  ($/T)           ASIA CLOSE   Change  % Change  Prev     RIC
                        (0830 GMT)                     Close    
 Brent M1                    114.13    0.59      0.52   113.54              
 180cst M1                   673.25    6.00      0.90   667.25                
 180cst M1/M2                  3.38    0.13      4.00     3.25                
 180cst M2                   669.88    5.88      0.89   664.00                
 Visco M1                     12.75    0.50      4.08    12.25                
 Visco M2                     12.75    0.50      4.08    12.25                
 380cst M1                   660.50    5.50      0.84   655.00                
 380cst M1/M2                  3.38    0.13      4.00     3.25                
 380cst M2                   657.13    5.38      0.83   651.75                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M1          -6.00    0.13     -2.12    -6.13                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M2          -5.91    0.17     -2.80    -6.08                
 East-West M1                 32.50    0.00      0.00    32.50             
 East-West M2                 33.00    0.87      2.71    32.13             
 Barges M1                   640.75    6.00      0.95   634.75               
 Barges M1/M2                  3.88    1.00     34.72     2.88                
 Barges M2                   636.88    5.00      0.79   631.88               
 Crack Barges-Brent M1       -16.15    0.18     -1.10   -16.33                
 Crack Barges-Brent M2       -14.75    0.30     -1.99   -15.05                
 

 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Anthony Barker)

