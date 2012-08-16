FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Asia Fuel Oil-Market weakens; more Indian exports seen
August 16, 2012 / 7:36 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Asia Fuel Oil-Market weakens; more Indian exports seen

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

(Corrects VGO volume in 7th paragraph and 5th bullet point in tenders)
    SINGAPORE, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil market weakened on Wednesday,
with cash premiums easing for the first time in four sessions, while the prompt
August/September inter-month spread fell to a three-week low amid a rise in
Indian exports.
    The front August/September contract, which expires on Wednesday, edged down
50 cents to $2.88 a tonne, its lowest since July 24, according to Reuters data.
    The September/October inter-month spread, which turns prompt on Thursday,
also weakened to a three-week low. The contract closed 13 cents lower at $2.50 a
tonne, Reuters data showed.   
    Cash premiums for both 180-centistoke (cst) and 380-cst eased for the first
time after strengthening for the past three sessions. The 180-cst premium was 20
cents down at $2.80 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes, while the 380-cst
premium was 15 cents lower at $2.85 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes.
    Rising exports from India weighed on sentiment, at a time when Asia faces
high Western arbitrage volumes in August and September. Western arbitrage
arrivals are pegged above 4 million tonnes for August and September, traders
said. 
    Indian refiners Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd and Essar Oil
 have floated tenders to sell 380-cst. HPCL is offering 35,000-40,000
tonnes for Aug.28-Sept. 3 lifting from Mumbai, while Essar is offering 45,000
tonnes for Sept. 7-11 lifting from Vadinar. 
    Saudi Aramco has also issued two tenders to sell 80,000-85,000 tonnes of
650-cst and 225,000-250,000 barrels of VGO respectively, both for loading in
August. 
    On the demand end, Pakistan State Oil is seeking 520,000 tonnes of
high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) and 165,000 tonnes of low sulphur fuel oil (LSFO)
for delivery over October-November. Pakistan typically imports more at the end
of the year to meet peak demand for heating during winter. 
    
    * TENDERS:
    - HPCL is offering 35,000-40,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for Aug. 28-Sept. 3
lifting from Mumbai, via tender which closes on Aug. 15, with a one-day
validity.
    - Essar is offering 45,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for Sept. 7-11 lifting from
Vadinar, via tender which closes on Aug. 16, with same-day validity.
    - PSO is seeking eight 65,000-tonne lots of HSFO, six firm and two optional,
and three 55,000-tonne lots of LSFO, two firm and one optional, for delivery
over October-November, via a tender which closes on Aug. 28, with bids to remain
valid till Sept. 7.
    - Saudi Aramco is offering 80,000-85,000 tonnes of 650-cst, for Aug. 30-31
lifting from Samref, Yanbu, via a tender with an unspecified closing date.
    - Saudi Aramco is also offering 225,000-250,000 barrels of VGO, for Aug.
24-26 lifting from Samref, Yanbu, via tender which closes on Aug 16, with
same-day validity. 
    
    * CASH DEALS: No trades
        
    * REFINERY NEWS:
    - Royal Dutch Shell will restart in September at the earliest a
crude distillation unit (CDU), which was shut for maintenance in mid-July at its
500,000 barrels-per-day refinery in Singapore. 
    - Thailand's Bangchak Petroleum said it planned a major shutdown
for 40 days in the first quarter of 2014 to connect a planned 100,000 bpd CDU to
existing facilities.  
                     
 CASH ($/T)             ASIA CLOSE  Change  % Change  Prev      RIC
                                                      Close     
 Cargo - 180cst             673.25   -0.55     -0.08    673.80  FO180-SIN
 Diff - 180cst                2.80   -0.20     -6.67      3.00  FO180-SIN-DIF
 Cargo - 380cst             660.25   -0.80     -0.12    661.05  FO380-SIN
 Diff - 380cst                2.85   -0.15     -5.00      3.00  FO380-SIN-DIF
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)-         668.00    0.00      0.00    668.00  BK380-B-SIN
 380cst                                                         
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)            7.75    0.80     11.51      6.95                 
 Premium                                                        
                                                                               
 SWAPS  ($/T)           ASIA CLOSE  Change  % Change  Prev      RIC
                        (0830 GMT)                    Close     
 Brent M1                   114.13    0.00      0.00    114.13              
 180cst M1                  672.50   -0.75     -0.11    673.25                
 180cst M1/M2                 2.88   -0.50    -14.79      3.38                
 180cst M2                  669.63   -0.25     -0.04    669.88                
 Visco M1                    12.88    0.13      1.02     12.75                
 Visco M2                    13.13    0.38      2.98     12.75                
 380cst M1                  659.63   -0.87     -0.13    660.50                
 380cst M1/M2                 3.13   -0.25     -7.40      3.38                
 380cst M2                  656.50   -0.63     -0.10    657.13                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M1         -5.96    0.04     -0.67     -6.00                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M2         -5.80    0.11     -1.86     -5.91                
 East-West M1                33.50    1.00      3.08     32.50             
 East-West M2                33.00    0.00      0.00     33.00             
 Barges M1                  639.00   -1.75     -0.27    640.75               
 Barges M1/M2                 2.38   -1.50    -38.66      3.88                
 Barges M2                  636.63   -0.25     -0.04    636.88               
 Crack Barges-Brent M1      -16.19   -0.04      0.25    -16.15                
 Crack Barges-Brent M2      -14.70    0.05     -0.34    -14.75                
 
 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Nina Chestney)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
