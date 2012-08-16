FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Asia Fuel Oil-Premium for 180-cst at over two-month low
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
August 16, 2012 / 11:56 AM / in 5 years

Asia Fuel Oil-Premium for 180-cst at over two-month low

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil cash premiums weakened on
Thursday, with the premium for the 180-centistoke (cst) grade falling to its
lowest in more than two months, amid quiet physical trading for the second
straight session. 
    The 180-cst premium eased 35 cents to $2.45 a tonne above Singapore spot
quotes, its lowest level since early June, according to Reuters data. The
380-cst premium also dipped to a four-session low of $2.65 a tonne above
Singapore spot quotes.
    "People are probably holding off because crude prices are climbing," a
trader said. 
    Activity in the swaps market, on the other hand, was robust with 160,000
tonnes of the September 180-cst fixed-price contract traded. Brightoil was seen
offloading 140,000 tonnes of the contract during the trading window. 
    The prompt September/October contact, the premium of the September price
over the October price, inched up 13 cents to close at $2.75 a tonne at 0830
GMT.    
    Singapore onshore fuel oil stocks for the week ended Aug. 15 dived 16
percent to a three-week low of 17.8 million barrels, according to data released
by the state trade agency International Enterprise (IE) on Thursday.
  
    The fall was mainly due to an increase in exports to China, which spiked
nearly 427 percent to 200,318 tonnes for the week.
    Imports from the West, however, climbed to around 900,000 tonnes, in line
with expectations of higher arbitrage inflows this month.        
           
    * TENDERS:
    - Saudi's ExxonMobil sold 80,000 tonnes of 700-cst, for Aug. 24-26 lifting
from Yanbu, to Bakri at a discount of around $28.00-$29.00 a tonne to Singapore
quotes, on a free-on-board basis. [F U EL/TENDA] 
    
    * CASH DEALS: No trades
        
    * REFINERY NEWS:
    - Taiwan's CPC has further delayed the start-up of a new 80,000
barrels-per-day (bpd) gasoline-making unit at its Talin plant to the end of
September. 
    - Vietnam's Dung Quat refinery has begun restarting after having been
unexpectedly shut earlier this month following a technical fault. The 135,000
bpd plant is expected to run at 70 percent capacity by Aug. 19. 
                     
 CASH ($/T)             ASIA CLOSE  Change  % Change  Prev     RIC
                                                      Close    
 Cargo - 180cst             685.50   12.25      1.82   673.25  FO180-SIN
 Diff - 180cst                2.45   -0.35    -12.50     2.80  FO180-SIN-DIF
 Cargo - 380cst             672.60   12.35      1.87   660.25  FO380-SIN
 Diff - 380cst                2.65   -0.20     -7.02     2.85  FO380-SIN-DIF
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)-         680.00   12.00      1.80   668.00  BK380-B-SIN
 380cst                                                        
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)            7.40   -0.35     -4.52     7.75                 
 Premium                                                       
                                                                              
 SWAPS  ($/T)           ASIA CLOSE  Change  % Change  Prev     RIC
                        (0830 GMT)                    Close    
 Brent M1                   116.54    2.41      2.11   114.13              
 180cst M1                  682.38   12.50      1.87   669.88                
 180cst M1/M2                 2.75    0.12      4.56     2.63                
 180cst M2                  679.63   12.38      1.86   667.25                
 Visco M1                    13.00    0.25      1.96    12.75                
 Visco M2                    12.63    0.63      5.25    12.00                
 380cst M1                  669.38   12.25      1.86   657.13                
 380cst M1/M2                 2.38    0.50     26.60     1.88                
 380cst M2                  667.00   11.75      1.79   655.25                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M1         -5.96    0.04     -0.67    -6.00                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M2         -5.80    0.11     -1.86    -5.91                
 East-West M1                33.13    0.13      0.39    33.00             
 East-West M2                33.25    0.37      1.13    32.88             
 Barges M1                  649.25   12.37      1.94   636.88               
 Barges M1/M2                 2.88    0.38     15.20     2.50                
 Barges M2                  646.38   12.00      1.89   634.38               
 Crack Barges-Brent M1       -5.96   10.19    -63.10   -16.15                
 Crack Barges-Brent M2      -15.24   -0.49      3.32   -14.75                
  

 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Nina Chestney)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.