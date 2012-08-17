FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Fuel Oil-Cash premiums continue to weaken
August 17, 2012 / 11:56 AM / 5 years ago

Asia Fuel Oil-Cash premiums continue to weaken

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil market weakened on Friday, with premiums for
180-centistoke (cst) and 380-cst extending losses to reach their lowest levels in three months
and two months, respectively.
    The 180-cst premium lost 55 cents to $1.90 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes, the weakest
since May 9, while the 380-cst premium eased 50 cents to $2.15 a tonne above Singapore spot
quotes, the lowest since June 11, according to Reuters data. 
    No deals were done during the physical trading window. Brightoil was seen placing low offers
for both the 180-cst and 380-cst grades, which contributed to the drop in premiums.
    In the swaps market, Brightoil was again seen selling the September fixed-price contract for
180-cst, offloading a total of 115,000 tonnes during the trading window. 
    European trader Total, on the other hand, picked up 70,000 tonnes of the contract.
    The market is amply-supplied, while demand has been lacklustre, traders said. "There is
enough supply, even with the lack of blending materials, the bunker market does not feel tight,"
said a bunker trader.
    The weakened sentiment is reflected in the value of the prompt inter-month spread, which has
declined since the start of the month. The September/October inter-month spread was unchanged at
a three-week low of $2.75 a tonne on Friday, Reuters data showed. 
    
    * TENDERS: No tenders
    
    * CASH DEALS: No trades
        
    * REFINERY NEWS:
    - Japan's JX Nippon Oil & Energy has halted operations at a 136,000 barrels per
day (bpd) crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Oita refinery in southwestern Japan after a leak
of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). 
 CASH ($/T)             ASIA CLOSE  Change  % Change  Prev Close  RIC
 Cargo - 180cst             683.20   -2.30     -0.34      685.50  FO180-SIN
 Diff - 180cst                1.90   -0.55    -22.45        2.45  FO180-SIN-DIF
 Cargo - 380cst             670.45   -2.15     -0.32      672.60  FO380-SIN
 Diff - 380cst                2.15   -0.50    -18.87        2.65  FO380-SIN-DIF
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)-         678.00   -2.00     -0.29      680.00  BK380-B-SIN
 380cst                                                           
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)            7.55    0.15      2.03        7.40                 
 Premium                                                          
                                                                                 
 SWAPS  ($/T)           ASIA CLOSE  Change  % Change  Prev Close  RIC
                        (0830 GMT)                                
 Brent M1                   114.08   -0.60     -0.52      114.68              
 180cst M1                  680.63   -1.75     -0.26      682.38                
 180cst M1/M2                 2.75    0.00      0.00        2.75                
 180cst M2                  677.88   -1.75     -0.26      679.63                
 Visco M1                    12.88   -0.12     -0.92       13.00                
 Visco M2                    12.50   -0.13     -1.03       12.63                
 380cst M1                  667.75   -1.63     -0.24      669.38                
 380cst M1/M2                 2.38    0.00      0.00        2.38                
 380cst M2                  665.38   -1.62     -0.24      667.00                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M1         -6.01   -0.05      0.84       -5.96                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M2         -5.92   -0.12      2.07       -5.80                
 East-West M1                33.38    0.25      0.75       33.13             
 East-West M2                33.25    0.00      0.00       33.25             
 Barges M1                  647.25   -2.00     -0.31      649.25               
 Barges M1/M2                 2.63   -0.24     -8.36        2.87                
 Barges M2                  644.63   -1.75     -0.27      646.38               
 Crack Barges-Brent M1      -14.91    0.33     -2.17      -15.24                
 Crack Barges-Brent M2      -14.56    0.23     -1.56      -14.79                
 
 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Anthony Barker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
