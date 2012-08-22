FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Fuel Oil-Swaps market steady; trading thin
#Energy
August 22, 2012 / 12:25 PM / 5 years ago

Asia Fuel Oil-Swaps market steady; trading thin

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil market was steady on
Wednesday, with inter-month swaps values holding firm at levels similar to the
previous session. 
    The price difference between September and October fixed-price contracts,
also known as the September/October timespread, was unchanged at a backwardation
of $2.38 a tonne by the Asian close at 0830 GMT, Reuters data showed. 
    The contract, however, was traded up to $2.50-$2.75 by 1030 GMT. At least
125,000 tonnes of the contract was traded on the Intercontinental Exchange,
traders said.
    The physical trading window saw one 180-centistoke (cst) and one 380-cst
deals done after four quiet sessions. The deals were traded at lower prices,
which weakened cash premiums for both grades.
    Premium for 180-cst fell 30 cents to $1.90 a tonne above Singapore spot
quotes, while the 380-cst premium was 40 cents down at $2.10 a tonne above
Singapore spot quotes. 
    Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp sold 10,000 tonnes of
pyrolysis fuel oil (PFO), for Sept. 4-6 lifting from Mailiao, to Gunvor at a
premium of $75.00-$80.00 a tonne to Singapore quotes, on a free-on-board (FOB)
basis. 
    Formosa also sold 35,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) to Gunvor,
for Sept. 4-6 lifting from Mailiao, at a discount of around $50.00 a tonne to
Singapore quotes, FOB. It previously sold a similar cargo, for Aug. 5-7 lifting,
to Petrosummit at a discount of $40.00-$45.00 a tonne to Singapore quotes.
    Sri Lanka's Ceylon Petroleum Corp (Ceypetco) bought 15,000 tonnes of low
sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) and 25,000 tonnes of HSFO, for Aug. 29-30 delivery, from
Bumi Siak Pusako at a premium of $84.95 and $69.95 a tonne to Singapore quotes,
respectively, on cost-and-freight (CFR) basis.
    Ceypetco has bought 70,000 tonnes of LSFO and 85,000 tonnes of HSFO through
spot tenders since shutting its 50,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery on July 2
for a planned maintenance. The refinery has since been restarted on Aug. 10.
           
    
    * TENDERS:
    - Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp sold 10,000 tonnes of PFO and 35,000
tonnes of HSFO, for Sept. 4-6 lifting from Mailiao, to Gunvor at a premium of
$75.00-$80.00 and a discount of $50 a tonne above Singapore quotes,
respectively.
    - Sri Lanka's Ceypetco bought 15,000 tonnes of LSFO and 25,000 tonnes of
HSFO, for delivery over Aug. 29-30 to DES Colombo, from Bumi Siak Pusako at a
premium of $84.95 and $69.95 a tonne above Singapore quotes, respectively.
    - Saudi Aramco sold 80,000-85,000 tonnes of 650-cst, for Aug. 30-31 lifting
from Yanbu, to Vitol at a discount of $24.00-$25.00 a tonne to Singapore quotes.
 
    
    * CASH DEALS: One 380-cst and one 180-cst deals
    - Vitol bought 20,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for September 6-10 loading, from
Brightoil at $670.00 a tonne.
    - PetroChina sold 40,000 tonnes of 180-cst, for September 6-10 loading, to
BP at a premium of $2.50 a tonne above first-half September quotes. 
    
    * REFINERY NEWS:
    - Vietnam's Dung Quat refinery has reached 100 percent capacity after
restarting last week. The plant will start selling oil products to domestic
distributors on Friday. 

 CASH ($/T)             ASIA CLOSE  Change  % Change  Prev     RIC
                                                      Close    
 Cargo - 180cst             683.80    0.65      0.10   683.15  FO180-SIN
 Diff - 180cst                1.90   -0.30    -13.64     2.20  FO180-SIN-DIF
 Cargo - 380cst             671.30    0.50      0.07   670.80  FO380-SIN
 Diff - 380cst                2.10   -0.40    -16.00     2.50  FO380-SIN-DIF
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)-         676.00    0.00      0.00   676.00  BK380-B-SIN
 380cst                                                        
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)            4.70   -0.50     -9.62     5.20                 
 Premium                                                       
                                                                              
 SWAPS  ($/T)           ASIA CLOSE  Change  % Change  Prev     RIC
                        (0830 GMT)                    Close    
 Brent M1                   114.26   -0.27     -0.24   114.53              
 180cst M1                  681.75    1.00      0.15   680.75                
 180cst M1/M2                 2.38    0.00      0.00     2.38                
 180cst M2                  679.38    1.00      0.15   678.38                
 Visco M1                    12.63    0.00      0.00    12.63                
 Visco M2                    12.38    0.00      0.00    12.38                
 380cst M1                  669.13    1.00      0.15   668.13                
 380cst M1/M2                 2.13    0.00      0.00     2.13                
 380cst M2                  667.00    1.00      0.15   666.00                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M1         -6.28    0.21     -3.24    -6.49                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M2         -6.00    0.33     -5.21    -6.33                
 East-West M1                32.75   -0.13     -0.40    32.88             
 East-West M2                32.75   -0.13     -0.40    32.88             
 Barges M1                  649.00    1.12      0.17   647.88               
 Barges M1/M2                 2.38    0.00      0.00     2.38                
 Barges M2                  646.63    1.13      0.18   645.50               
 Crack Barges-Brent M1      -14.78    0.44     -2.89   -15.22                
 Crack Barges-Brent M2      -14.71    0.32     -2.13   -15.03                
 
 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; editing by James Jukwey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
