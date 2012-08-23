FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Fuel Oil-Sept/Oct rebounds to over one-week high
August 23, 2012 / 12:30 PM / in 5 years

Asia Fuel Oil-Sept/Oct rebounds to over one-week high

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil market rebounded on Thursday,
with the prompt inter-month spread climbing to its highest in more than a week,
while inventories fell to a seven-month low. 
    The September/October spread climbed 88 cents to a backwardation of $3.25 a
tonne by the Asian close, the highest since Aug. 14, according to Reuters data.
Volumes traded were high with more than 300,000 tonnes changing hands. 
    Fixed-price swaps also saw substantial interest, with 90,000 tonnes of
September 180-centistoke (cst) and 140,000 tonnes of September 380-cst traded.
    Gunvor emerged as the biggest buyer, picking up 55,000 tonnes of September
180-cst and 95,000 tonnes of 380-cst.
    On the sell end, Litasco, the trading arm of Russia's Lukoil, offloaded
30,000 tonnes of 180-cst and 95,000 tonnes of 380-cst.  
    The physical trading window was active as well, with four deals done,
pushing up cash premiums for both 180-cst and 380-cst. 
    Singapore onshore fuel oil stocks for the week ended Aug. 22 fell to a
seven-month low of 16.278 million barrels, data released by state trade agency
International Enterprise (IE) showed. 
    The fall was mainly due to lower arrivals from the West and Middle East
during the week. 
    Exports to China in the week ended Aug. 22 rose six percent, compared with 
the previous week, to 212,000 tonnes, as traders expect demand to improve in
China. Industry sources said that the Chinese government may increase controlled
prices of oil products, which will encourage independent refiners to raise runs.
    In the bunker fuel market, demand remained weak as prices rose. "Enquiries
have dropped quite a bit," said a Singapore-based bunker trader.   
    Reflecting the lacklustre demand, the bunker premium, the difference between
ex-wharf marine fuel and 380-cst cargo prices, fell to a two-month low of $5.05
a tonne, Reuters data showed.   
    
    * TENDERS:
    - South Korea's East-West Power bought 50,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel
oil (HSFO), for Sept. 16-20 delivery to Ulsan, from Hyundai at a premium of
$4.93 a tonne above Singapore quotes, on a cost-and-freight (CFR) basis.
    - India's Essar Oil is offering 45,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for Sept 15-19
lifting from Vadinar, via tender which closes on Aug 24, with a same-day
validity. 
    
    * CASH DEALS: Four 380-cst deals.
    - PetroChina bought two 20,000-tonne lots from Brightoil, for loading on
Sept. 7-11 and Sept. 12-16, at $682.00 a tonne. 
    - PetroChina sold two 20,000-tonne lots to Hin Leong, for Sept. 7-11 and
Sept. 12-16 loading, at a premium of $1.50 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes. 
 CASH ($/T)             ASIA CLOSE  Change   % Change  Prev      RIC
                                                       Close     
 Cargo - 180cst             695.85    12.05      1.76    683.80  FO180-SIN
 Diff - 180cst                2.05     0.15      7.89      1.90  FO180-SIN-DIF
 Cargo - 380cst             682.95    11.65      1.74    671.30  FO380-SIN
 Diff - 380cst                2.15     0.05      2.38      2.10  FO380-SIN-DIF
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)-         688.00    10.00      1.47    678.00  BK380-B-SIN
 380cst                                                          
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)            5.05    -1.65    -24.63      6.70                 
 Premium                                                         
                                                                                
 SWAPS  ($/T)           ASIA CLOSE  Change   % Change  Prev      RIC
                        (0830 GMT)                     Close     
 Brent M1                   116.14     1.88      1.65    114.26              
 180cst M1                  693.75    12.00      1.76    681.75                
 180cst M1/M2                 3.25     0.87     36.55      2.38                
 180cst M2                  690.50    11.12      1.64    679.38                
 Visco M1                    13.00     0.37      2.93     12.63                
 Visco M2                    12.88     0.50      4.04     12.38                
 380cst M1                  680.75    11.62      1.74    669.13                
 380cst M1/M2                 3.13     1.00     46.95      2.13                
 380cst M2                  677.63    10.63      1.59    667.00                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M1         -6.16     0.13     -2.07     -6.29                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M2         -5.96     0.04     -0.67     -6.00                
 East-West M1                33.63     0.88      2.69     32.75             
 East-West M2                33.63     0.88      2.69     32.75             
 Barges M1                  660.13    11.13      1.71    649.00               
 Barges M1/M2                 3.25     0.87     36.55      2.38                
 Barges M2                  656.88    10.25      1.59    646.63               
 Crack Barges-Brent M1      -15.08    -0.30      2.03    -14.78                
 Crack Barges-Brent M2      -14.86    -0.15      1.02    -14.71                
 

 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Anthony Barker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
