Asia Fuel Oil-Sept/Oct strengthens to over two-week high
August 24, 2012 / 11:51 AM / 5 years ago

Asia Fuel Oil-Sept/Oct strengthens to over two-week high

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil market strengthened on Friday,
with the prompt inter-month spread inching up to its highest in more than two
weeks, while cash premiums continued to extend gains for a second session. 
    The September/October spread for 180-centistoke (cst) fuel oil gained 63
cents to close at a backwardation of $3.88 a tonne, the highest since Aug. 8,
Reuters data showed. Interest for the contracts was substantial, with at least
350,000 tonnes traded.
    The cash premium for the grade also strengthened to a one-week high of $2.55
a tonne above Singapore spot quotes. The 380-cst premium was 10 cents higher at
$2.25 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes. 
    Eyes are on China as improving refining margins could encourage teapot
refiners to raise runs. "Appetite seems stronger now, more enquiries are seen,"
said a trader.
    Fuel oil's refining margin strengthened 27 cents to a discount of $5.89 a
barrel to Dubai crude, its strongest in two weeks, according to Reuters data. 
    India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd sold 80,000
tonnes of 380-cst, for Sept. 21-23 lifting from New Mangalore, at a discount of
around $3.00 a tonne to Singapore quotes. The buyer is likely to be Marubeni.
    MRPL last sold an early-September lifting cargo to Gunvor at a steep
discount of $5.00-$6.00 a tonne to Singapore quotes. 
    The Indian refiner has also floated a tender to sell 40,000 tonnes of vacuum
gasoil (VGO) for lifting on Oct. 1-3 from New Mangalore. The tender closes on
Aug. 28, with bids to remain valid till Aug. 29.         
    
    * TENDERS:
    - India's MRPL sold 80,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for Sept. 21-23 lifting from
New Mangalore, to Marubeni at a discount of $3.00 a tonne to Singapore quotes,
on a free-on-board (FOB) basis. 
    - MRPL is offering 40,000 tonnes of vacuum gasoil (VGO), for Oct. 1-3
lifting from New Mangalore, via tender which closes on Aug. 28, with a one-day
validity.
    - Vietnam's PV Oil is seeking 2,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for Oct. 1-10
delivery to FSO Kamari at offshore Vung Tau, via a tender which closes on Aug.
28. 
    
    * CASH DEALS: One 180-cst and three 380-cst deals.
    - Glencore bought 20,000 tonnes of 180-cst, for Sept. 18-22 loading, from
PetroChina at a premium of $3.50 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes. 
    - Shell bought 20,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for Sept. 15-19 loading, from
Brightoil at $674.00 a tonne, which is equivalent to a premium of around $2.10 a
tonne above Singapore spot quotes.
    - PetroChina bought 20,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for Sept. 19-23 loading, from
Brightoil at $673.50 a tonne, which is equivalent to a premium of around $2.10 a
tonne above Singapore spot quotes.
    - Hin Leong bought 20,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for Sept. 18-22 loading, from
PetroChina at a premium of $2.00 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes. 
    
 CASH ($/T)             ASIA CLOSE  Change  % Change  Prev     RIC
                                                      Close    
 Cargo - 180cst             687.50   -8.35     -1.20   695.85  FO180-SIN
 Diff - 180cst                2.55    0.50     24.39     2.05  FO180-SIN-DIF
 Cargo - 380cst             674.30   -8.65     -1.27   682.95  FO380-SIN
 Diff - 380cst                2.25    0.10      4.65     2.15  FO380-SIN-DIF
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)-         680.00   -8.00     -1.16   688.00  BK380-B-SIN
 380cst                                                        
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)            5.70    0.65     12.87     5.05                 
 Premium                                                       
                                                                              
 SWAPS  ($/T)           ASIA CLOSE  Change  % Change  Prev     RIC
                        (0830 GMT)                    Close    
 Brent M1                   114.63   -1.51     -1.30   116.14              
 180cst M1                  685.00   -8.75     -1.26   693.75                
 180cst M1/M2                 3.88    0.63     19.38     3.25                
 180cst M2                  681.13   -9.37     -1.36   690.50                
 Visco M1                    12.88   -0.12     -0.92    13.00                
 Visco M2                    12.75   -0.13     -1.01    12.88                
 380cst M1                  672.13   -8.62     -1.27   680.75                
 380cst M1/M2                 3.75    0.62     19.81     3.13                
 380cst M2                  668.38   -9.25     -1.37   677.63                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M1         -5.89    0.27     -4.38    -6.16                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M2         -5.76    0.20     -3.36    -5.96                
 East-West M1                34.50    0.87      2.59    33.63             
 East-West M2                34.00    0.37      1.10    33.63             
 Barges M1                  650.50   -9.63     -1.46   660.13               
 Barges M1/M2                 3.38    0.13      4.00     3.25                
 Barges M2                  647.13   -9.75     -1.48   656.88               
 Crack Barges-Brent M1      -15.07    0.01     -0.07   -15.08                
 Crack Barges-Brent M2      -14.74    0.13     -0.87   -14.87                
 
 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Alison Birrane)

