Asia Fuel Oil-Sept/Oct strengthens to over two-week high

SINGAPORE, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil market strengthened on Friday, with the prompt inter-month spread inching up to its highest in more than two weeks, while cash premiums continued to extend gains for a second session. The September/October spread for 180-centistoke (cst) fuel oil gained 63 cents to close at a backwardation of $3.88 a tonne, the highest since Aug. 8, Reuters data showed. Interest for the contracts was substantial, with at least 350,000 tonnes traded. The cash premium for the grade also strengthened to a one-week high of $2.55 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes. The 380-cst premium was 10 cents higher at $2.25 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes. Eyes are on China as improving refining margins could encourage teapot refiners to raise runs. "Appetite seems stronger now, more enquiries are seen," said a trader. Fuel oil's refining margin strengthened 27 cents to a discount of $5.89 a barrel to Dubai crude, its strongest in two weeks, according to Reuters data. India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd sold 80,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for Sept. 21-23 lifting from New Mangalore, at a discount of around $3.00 a tonne to Singapore quotes. The buyer is likely to be Marubeni. MRPL last sold an early-September lifting cargo to Gunvor at a steep discount of $5.00-$6.00 a tonne to Singapore quotes. The Indian refiner has also floated a tender to sell 40,000 tonnes of vacuum gasoil (VGO) for lifting on Oct. 1-3 from New Mangalore. The tender closes on Aug. 28, with bids to remain valid till Aug. 29. * TENDERS: - India's MRPL sold 80,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for Sept. 21-23 lifting from New Mangalore, to Marubeni at a discount of $3.00 a tonne to Singapore quotes, on a free-on-board (FOB) basis. - MRPL is offering 40,000 tonnes of vacuum gasoil (VGO), for Oct. 1-3 lifting from New Mangalore, via tender which closes on Aug. 28, with a one-day validity. - Vietnam's PV Oil is seeking 2,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for Oct. 1-10 delivery to FSO Kamari at offshore Vung Tau, via a tender which closes on Aug. 28. * CASH DEALS: One 180-cst and three 380-cst deals. - Glencore bought 20,000 tonnes of 180-cst, for Sept. 18-22 loading, from PetroChina at a premium of $3.50 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes. - Shell bought 20,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for Sept. 15-19 loading, from Brightoil at $674.00 a tonne, which is equivalent to a premium of around $2.10 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes. - PetroChina bought 20,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for Sept. 19-23 loading, from Brightoil at $673.50 a tonne, which is equivalent to a premium of around $2.10 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes. - Hin Leong bought 20,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for Sept. 18-22 loading, from PetroChina at a premium of $2.00 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes. CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Cargo - 180cst 687.50 -8.35 -1.20 695.85 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 2.55 0.50 24.39 2.05 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 674.30 -8.65 -1.27 682.95 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 2.25 0.10 4.65 2.15 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 680.00 -8.00 -1.16 688.00 BK380-B-SIN 380cst Bunker (Ex-wharf) 5.70 0.65 12.87 5.05 Premium SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 114.63 -1.51 -1.30 116.14 180cst M1 685.00 -8.75 -1.26 693.75 180cst M1/M2 3.88 0.63 19.38 3.25 180cst M2 681.13 -9.37 -1.36 690.50 Visco M1 12.88 -0.12 -0.92 13.00 Visco M2 12.75 -0.13 -1.01 12.88 380cst M1 672.13 -8.62 -1.27 680.75 380cst M1/M2 3.75 0.62 19.81 3.13 380cst M2 668.38 -9.25 -1.37 677.63 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -5.89 0.27 -4.38 -6.16 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -5.76 0.20 -3.36 -5.96 East-West M1 34.50 0.87 2.59 33.63 East-West M2 34.00 0.37 1.10 33.63 Barges M1 650.50 -9.63 -1.46 660.13 Barges M1/M2 3.38 0.13 4.00 3.25 Barges M2 647.13 -9.75 -1.48 656.88 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -15.07 0.01 -0.07 -15.08 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -14.74 0.13 -0.87 -14.87 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Alison Birrane)