#Energy
August 28, 2012 / 11:41 AM / in 5 years

Asia Fuel Oil-180-cst premium surges on Amuay

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil market extended gains on
Tuesday, with cash premiums strengthening to their highest in a month, as
sentiment was lifted by a potential supply crunch due to a fire at Venezuela's
biggest refinery.
    Premium for the 180-centistoke (cst) grade climbed $1.05 to $4.05 a tonne
above Singapore spot quotes, highest since July 13, according to Reuters data.
The 380-cst premium was up 70 cents to a one-month high of $4.40 a tonne above
Singapore spot quotes. 
    Venezuela is one of the major fuel oil exporter to Asia, and industry
players continued to keep an eye on the impact of the fire on the country's
exports. 
    "September-arrival shipments should be on their way here now, so the impact
would be on October-arrivals, but we're not sure how big the impact might be," a
trader said.
    An explosion at the 645,000 barrels per day (bpd) Amuay refinery caused
storage tanks at the facility to catch fire. Officials said that firefighters
have managed to extinguish two of three buring tanks. 
    Reflecting the improved sentiment, the prompt September/October inter-month
swaps spread closed 25 cents higher at a backwardation of $4.88 a tonne, highest
in more than three weeks.
    The contract was seen being bought up to $5.15 by 0930 GMT, with a heavy
490,000 tonnes traded.
    The second-month October/November contract also saw significant interests,
with more than 500,000 tonnes traded. The contract strengthened by 50 cents to a
two-month high of $4.50 a tonne in backwardation.
    In a backwardated market, front-month prices were higher than those in the
future, which indicated strong prompt demand.
    
    * TENDERS:
    - India's Essar Oil sold 45,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for Sept. 11-13
lifting from Vadinar, to Socar at a discount of $6.00-$7.00 a tonne to Middle
East quotes. 
    
    * CASH DEALS: No trades reported
    
    * REFINERY NEWS:
    - Two of three burning storage tanks at Venezuela's biggest refinery have
been extinguished on Tuesday, officials said, as authorities aim to restart the
facility by the end of the week. 
    - Cosmo Oil, Japan's fourth-biggest refiner, said on Tuesday it has decided
to close one of its four refineries, the 140,000 barrels per day Sakaide plant
in southwest Japan, in July 2013. 
    - Japan's Nansei Sekiyu expects to restart its 100,000 barrels per day
Nishihara refinery in Okinawa on Aug. 31. 
    
             
 CASH ($/T)              ASIA CLOSE  Change  % Change  Prev     RIC
                                                       Close    
 Cargo - 180cst              685.10   -6.50     -0.94   691.60  FO180-SIN
 Diff - 180cst                 4.05    1.05     35.00     3.00  FO180-SIN-DIF
 Cargo - 380cst              673.30   -6.25     -0.92   679.55  FO380-SIN
 Diff - 380cst                 4.40    0.70     18.92     3.70  FO380-SIN-DIF
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)-          679.00   -8.00     -1.16   687.00  BK380-B-SIN
 380cst                                                         
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)             5.70   -1.75    -23.49     7.45                 
 Premium                                                        
                                                                               
 SWAPS  ($/T)            ASIA CLOSE  Change  % Change  Prev     RIC
                         (0830 GMT)                    Close    
 Brent M1                    112.76   -2.10     -1.83   114.86              
 180cst M1                   681.75   -7.38     -1.07   689.13                
 180cst M1/M2                  4.88    0.25      5.40     4.63                
 180cst M2                   676.88   -7.62     -1.11   684.50                
 Visco M1                     12.13   -0.62     -4.86    12.75                
 Visco M2                     12.13   -0.50     -3.96    12.63                
 380cst M1                   669.63   -6.75     -1.00   676.38                
 380cst M1/M2                  4.88    0.38      8.44     4.50                
 380cst M2                   664.75   -7.13     -1.06   671.88                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M1          -4.93    0.82    -14.26    -5.75                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M2          -5.07    0.68    -11.83    -5.75                
 East-West M1                 35.50    1.00      2.90    34.50             
 East-West M2                 35.13    0.38      1.09    34.75             
 Barges M1                   646.25   -8.38     -1.28   654.63               
 Barges M1/M2                  4.50   -0.38     -7.79     4.88                
 Barges M2                   641.75   -8.00     -1.23   649.75               
 Crack Barges-Brent M1       -14.03    0.87     -5.84   -14.90                
 Crack Barges-Brent M2       -14.15    0.77     -5.16   -14.92                
    

 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
