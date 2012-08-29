Asia Fuel Oil-Market eases on profit-taking

SINGAPORE, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil market eased on Wednesday, with inter-month spreads erasing gains from previous sessions, but the premium for the 180-centistoke (cst) grade climbed to its highest in more than two months. The prompt September/October inter-month spread fell 25 cents to a two-session low of $4.63 in backwardation, Reuters data showed. The second-month October/November spread weakened by 75 cents to a three-session low of $3.75 a tonne in backwardation. Traders said this was due to some market participants profit taking when prices spiked in the past two sessions, as sentiment was propped up by a fire at Venezuela's biggest refinery. Cash diffentials for the 380-cst grade also fell, erasing 55 cents to a premium of $3.85 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes. The 180-cst differential, on the other hand, gained more than a dollar to a premium of $5.10 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes, the strongest it has been since June 1, according to Reuters data. Kuo Oil was seen bidding up the differential during the physical trading window. Japan exported 20 percent less C-grade fuel oil during the week to Aug. 25, statistics released by the Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) showed. The export figure stood at around 120 million kilolitres, versus the previous week's 152 million kilolitres, the data showed. * TENDERS: No tenders reported * CASH DEALS: No trades reported * REFINERY NEWS: - Venezuelan firefighters put out a blaze at the country's biggest oil refinery on Tuesday, paving the way for a restart of the facility and an investigation into the world's deadliest refinery accident in fifteen years. CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Cargo - 180cst 680.50 -4.60 -0.67 685.10 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 5.10 1.05 25.93 4.05 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 666.30 -7.00 -1.04 673.30 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 3.85 -0.55 -12.50 4.40 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 672.00 -7.00 -1.03 679.00 BK380-B-SIN 380cst Bunker (Ex-wharf) 5.70 0.00 0.00 5.70 Premium SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 111.95 -0.81 -0.72 112.76 180cst M1 676.25 -5.50 -0.81 681.75 180cst M1/M2 4.63 -0.25 -5.12 4.88 180cst M2 671.63 -5.25 -0.78 676.88 Visco M1 13.00 0.87 7.17 12.13 Visco M2 12.75 0.62 5.11 12.13 380cst M1 663.25 -6.38 -0.95 669.63 380cst M1/M2 4.38 -0.50 -10.25 4.88 380cst M2 658.88 -5.87 -0.88 664.75 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -5.15 -0.21 4.25 -4.94 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -5.27 -0.19 3.74 -5.08 East-West M1 36.50 1.00 2.82 35.50 East-West M2 35.25 0.12 0.34 35.13 Barges M1 639.75 -6.50 -1.01 646.25 Barges M1/M2 3.38 -1.12 -24.89 4.50 Barges M2 636.38 -5.37 -0.84 641.75 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -14.05 -0.02 0.14 -14.03 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -14.26 -0.11 0.78 -14.15 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Alison Birrane)