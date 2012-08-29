FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Fuel Oil-Market eases on profit-taking
#Energy
August 29, 2012 / 12:55 PM / in 5 years

Asia Fuel Oil-Market eases on profit-taking

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil market eased on Wednesday,
with inter-month spreads erasing gains from previous sessions, but the premium
for the 180-centistoke (cst) grade climbed to its highest in more than two
months. 
    The prompt September/October inter-month spread fell 25 cents to a
two-session low of $4.63 in backwardation, Reuters data showed. The second-month
October/November spread weakened by 75 cents to a three-session low of $3.75 a
tonne in backwardation. 
    Traders said this was due to some market participants profit taking when
prices spiked in the past two sessions, as sentiment was propped up by a fire at
Venezuela's biggest refinery. 
    Cash diffentials for the 380-cst grade also fell, erasing 55 cents to a
premium of $3.85 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes.
    The 180-cst differential, on the other hand, gained more than a dollar to a
premium of $5.10 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes, the strongest it has been
since June 1, according to Reuters data. Kuo Oil was seen bidding up the
differential during the physical trading window.
    Japan exported 20 percent less C-grade fuel oil during the week to Aug. 25,
statistics released by the Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) showed.
  
    The export figure stood at around 120 million kilolitres, versus the
previous week's 152 million kilolitres, the data showed.
    
    * TENDERS: No tenders reported 
    
    * CASH DEALS: No trades reported
    
    * REFINERY NEWS:
    - Venezuelan firefighters put out a blaze at the country's biggest oil
refinery on Tuesday, paving the way for a restart of the facility and an
investigation into the world's deadliest refinery accident in fifteen years.
 
   
 CASH ($/T)             ASIA CLOSE  Change  % Change  Prev     RIC
                                                      Close    
 Cargo - 180cst             680.50   -4.60     -0.67   685.10  FO180-SIN
 Diff - 180cst                5.10    1.05     25.93     4.05  FO180-SIN-DIF
 Cargo - 380cst             666.30   -7.00     -1.04   673.30  FO380-SIN
 Diff - 380cst                3.85   -0.55    -12.50     4.40  FO380-SIN-DIF
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)-         672.00   -7.00     -1.03   679.00  BK380-B-SIN
 380cst                                                        
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)            5.70    0.00      0.00     5.70                 
 Premium                                                       
                                                                              
 SWAPS  ($/T)           ASIA CLOSE  Change  % Change  Prev     RIC
                        (0830 GMT)                    Close    
 Brent M1                   111.95   -0.81     -0.72   112.76              
 180cst M1                  676.25   -5.50     -0.81   681.75                
 180cst M1/M2                 4.63   -0.25     -5.12     4.88                
 180cst M2                  671.63   -5.25     -0.78   676.88                
 Visco M1                    13.00    0.87      7.17    12.13                
 Visco M2                    12.75    0.62      5.11    12.13                
 380cst M1                  663.25   -6.38     -0.95   669.63                
 380cst M1/M2                 4.38   -0.50    -10.25     4.88                
 380cst M2                  658.88   -5.87     -0.88   664.75                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M1         -5.15   -0.21      4.25    -4.94                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M2         -5.27   -0.19      3.74    -5.08                
 East-West M1                36.50    1.00      2.82    35.50             
 East-West M2                35.25    0.12      0.34    35.13             
 Barges M1                  639.75   -6.50     -1.01   646.25               
 Barges M1/M2                 3.38   -1.12    -24.89     4.50                
 Barges M2                  636.38   -5.37     -0.84   641.75               
 Crack Barges-Brent M1      -14.05   -0.02      0.14   -14.03                
 Crack Barges-Brent M2      -14.26   -0.11      0.78   -14.15                
 
 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Alison Birrane)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
