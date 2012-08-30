FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Fuel Oil-Diff for 180-cst at 3-month high
August 30, 2012 / 12:15 PM / in 5 years

Asia Fuel Oil-Diff for 180-cst at 3-month high

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil market strengthened on
Thursday, with the cash differential for the 180-centistoke (cst) climbing to
its highest in almost three months on a shortage of lower density materials.
    The 180-cst differential gained 90 cents to $6.00 a tonne above Singapore
spot quotes, highest since May 31, according to Reuters data. The differential
for 380-cst inched up 55 cents to a two-session high of $4.40 a tonne above
Singapore spot quotes.
    Traders said that the market is anticipating lower supplies of 180-cst, as
most of the Western arbitrage arrivals in September will consist higher-density
materials. 
    Some traders also expected lower inflows from Venezuela in second-half of
September and October, after Venezuela's biggest refinery was hit by a fire last
week. The restart date of the 645,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery is not
clear. 
    Reflecting the bullish sentiment, the prompt September/October closed 87
cents higher at $5.50 a tonne in backwardation, its strongest level in four
weeks, Reuters data showed. 
    Singapore onshore fuel oil stocks were up 6.5 percent to a two-week high of
17.321 million barrels, with higher volumes seen from the West, India and
Indonesia, statistics released by state trade agency International Enterprise
(IE) showed.
    Pakistan State Oil is set to buy 390,000 tonnes of high sulphur
fuel oil (HSFO) and 165,000 tonnes of low sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) for
October-November delivery. 
    PSO is likely to pay a premium of $26.00-$27.00 above Middle East quotes for
six parcels of HSFO, and a premium of $98.00-$100.00 above Middle East quotes
for three parcals of LSFO, on a cost-and-freight (CFR) basis, industry sources
said. 
    
    * TENDERS:
    - India's MRPL is offering 80,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for Oct. 12-14 lifting
from New Mangalore, via tender which closes on Sept. 3, with one-day validity.
  
    
    * CASH DEALS: Three 180-cst and one 380-cst deals.
    - Vitol sold 23,000 tonnes of 180-cst, for September 23-27 loading, to Kuo
Oil at a premium of $6.00 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes.
    - PetroChina sold 23,000 tonnes of 180-cst, for September 14-18 loading, to
Kuo Oil at a premium of $6.50 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes.
    - PetroChina sold 23,000 tonnes of 180-cst, for September 23-27 loading, to
Kuo Oil at a premium of $6.00 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes.
    - Shell bought 40,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for September 14-18 delivery, from
Kuo Oil at a premium of $4.75 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes. 
   
 CASH ($/T)             ASIA CLOSE  Change  % Change  Prev     RIC
                                                      Close    
 Cargo - 180cst             688.60    8.10      1.19   680.50  FO180-SIN
 Diff - 180cst                6.00    0.90     17.65     5.10  FO180-SIN-DIF
 Cargo - 380cst             672.35    6.05      0.91   666.30  FO380-SIN
 Diff - 380cst                4.40    0.55     14.29     3.85  FO380-SIN-DIF
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)-         679.00    7.00      1.04   672.00  BK380-B-SIN
 380cst                                                        
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)            6.65    0.95     16.67     5.70                 
 Premium                                                       
                                                                              
 SWAPS  ($/T)           ASIA CLOSE  Change  % Change  Prev     RIC
                        (0830 GMT)                    Close    
 Brent M1                   112.99    1.04      0.93   111.95              
 180cst M1                  683.75    7.50      1.11   676.25                
 180cst M1/M2                 5.50    0.87     18.79     4.63                
 180cst M2                  678.25    6.62      0.99   671.63                
 Visco M1                    14.75    1.75     13.46    13.00                
 Visco M2                    14.25    1.50     11.76    12.75                
 380cst M1                  669.00    5.75      0.87   663.25                
 380cst M1/M2                 5.00    0.62     14.16     4.38                
 380cst M2                  664.00    5.12      0.78   658.88                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M1         -4.98    0.17     -3.30    -5.15                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M2         -5.21    0.06     -1.14    -5.27                
 East-West M1                37.00    0.50      1.37    36.50             
 East-West M2                35.50    0.25      0.71    35.25             
 Barges M1                  646.75    7.00      1.09   639.75               
 Barges M1/M2                 4.00    0.62     18.34     3.38                
 Barges M2                  642.75    6.37      1.00   636.38               
 Crack Barges-Brent M1      -14.10   -0.05      0.36   -14.05                
 Crack Barges-Brent M2      -14.23    0.03     -0.21   -14.26                
 
 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
